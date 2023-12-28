Our Big Numbers article explores the Premier League player and team data available in our Premium Members’ Area.

We’ve picked out some of the stand-out player and team statistics ahead of Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

4.2 points per match averaged by Murara Neto (£4.6m) this season, a mean inferior to only Alisson (£5.6m) among first-choice goalkeepers. Neto can’t be beaten for bonus points (10) by any other Premier League shot-stopper, while he’s averaging 3.75 saves per match.

-6.40 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Mark Flekken (£4.5m) this season, the worst figure in the division. Flekken has conceded on 26 occasions, compared to Opta’s xG on target conceded tally of 19.6. Predecessor David Raya (£4.7m) had an xGP of +2.80 when between the sticks for the Bees in 2022/23.

84.7% of the shots on target that Alisson (£5.6m) has faced this season have been saved by the Brazilian. Among fit and available current numbers ones, that’s a whopping 10.5% more than anyone else. Andre Onana (£4.8m) is next on the list at 74.2%.