  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Once Son leaves should I go for Kulu/Rich or look at Jota instead?

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      If Jota is getting 70+ minutes it's all good. I would want to see that first then no worries.

    2. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Johnson for me

    3. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Once Son leaves Spurs are probably a watch and see proposition

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Maddison should be back soon(?)

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Richa over Kulu imo

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Rich over Johnson?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          That's trickier. I don't know atm tbh.

    5. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Two of Bowen Jota Richa Foden as Salah and Son replacements

    6. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      just now

      gw21 we could have Maddison back

  2. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Areola
    TAA Porro Gabriel
    Salah Son Saka Palmer Gordon
    Watkins Solanke Archer

    (Dubravka - Cash - Archer - Tsmikas)
    2 FTs & 3.7m

    Gordon to Bowen and save other FT?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No City?

  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Alvarez (Cunha) or Foden (Gordon) which do you prefer?

