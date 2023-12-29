FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 19

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 19, and best wishes for many green arrows in the New Year.

We report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing as well as on the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Joe Stait leads for a fourth straight week and fifth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and is now eighth in the world.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS registered teams in this mini-league at the end of the season – see this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Tommy Litleskare has regained the lead from Matthew Allen in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having previously led after Gameweek 6, and has risen to 46th overall. He was 285th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame following its Gameweek 16 update.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS OPEN CUP

The FFS Open Cup took a post-Christmas break in Gameweek 19, so the sixth round (last sixteen) will be in Gameweek 20.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The FFS Members Cup took a post-Christmas break in Gameweek 19 too, so the fifth round (last sixteen) will also be in Gameweek 20.

These are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Qian Hao Ong has regained the lead from Cak Juris in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, having previously led after Gameweeks 7 to 13 and shared the lead after Gameweek 2. He has 36 points out of a possible 57, and a better overall rank than Cak Juris and Sameer Sohail who are also on 36 points. He has risen to 6,309th overall and was 84th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame following its Gameweek 16 update.

The joint top scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 51 points each are Roger Butler from League 7 Division 38 and four managers from League 9.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 19 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 33 after hits again, with 56 teams to be eliminated and 444 going through to Gameweek 20. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. Entry will re-open over the FA Cup break between Gameweeks 20 and 21, but new entrants must have passed all the previous Safety Scores After Hits.

Nick C was the top scorer of the Gameweek thanks to a double-digit haul from Hwang Hee Chan. Nick came 412th in 2017/18 and 3,428th in 2020/21.

MODS & CONS

Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) leads for an eighth straight week and tenth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and has risen to 1,678th overall. He also leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Jack Penn has regained the lead from Callum Bushell in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweek 17.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast leads for a fourth straight week and 13th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) and has risen to 38th overall.

This league is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja (ulafhai) leads for a second straight week and eighth time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3) and is now 339th overall.

This league is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

P J leads for a fourth week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk) and is now 1,601st overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Nigel Chubb leads for a tenth straight week and 12th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet) and has risen to 1,864th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Eris N is the new leader of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). They came 60th in 2010/11 and 2,763rd in 2013/14.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull has regained the lead from Simon March in Simon’s FPL Champions League, having previously led from Gameweek 7 apart from Gameweeks 8 and 18.

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä leads for an eighth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Christian Larisch leads for a fourth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7) and is now 941st overall.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He also leads for a fourth week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) leads for a second week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has risen to 17th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

William Fortescue leads for a fourth straight week and eighth time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and is now 459th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

My January to May League (league code 5v12bh) will start scoring in Gameweek 21, which is when the Second Wildcard becomes available. This mini-league has been running with occasional variations since 2015/16 when it superseded TorresMagic’s January Wildcard League, and is thus much older than FPL’s similar Second Chance mini-league which only started last season. Over 600 teams are already waiting for it to start.

