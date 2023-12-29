241
  1. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    The Premier League need to set up their own live streaming platform and bin off TNT and Sky Sports, if I was them I'd hire or outsource, mainly looking at Amazon, because their set up is just so clean!

    They even segment each section "Full Match", "Short Highlights", "Extended Highlights", "Post/Pre Ange Interview", "Post/Pre De Zerbi Interview", "Player A Interview x Y number of interviews", "Goal 1", "Goal 2", "Line up video"

    They have it all!

    Side note, made me laugh when Mavrapanos scored tonight and they showed Gian Luca Scamacca though in the bottom right 😀

  2. Messiah1010
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Can anyone please help here?

      My friends and I were playing a half season competition bet from gw1 to gw19 and now we want to start a second bet from gw20 to gw38 with the same previous teams and chips available. Any idea how to create a new league where we all start from zero points with same team and chips available from gw20?
      Help appreciated.

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        Think when you start a league you can specify when it starts

      2. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        create a new league and while setting it up, select scoring from GW20

    • Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      On wc
      Will u stick to salah?

      1. AppleDunk
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        I don't like booking a transfer, so nope for me

      2. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I wouldnt for one week

    • AppleDunk
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      Both Foden and Bilva have similar stats. Which one to buy?

      1. AB.
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        I thought Foden looked great against Everton. I’d go for him

    • sankalparora07
        41 mins ago

        Richy or BSilva?

      • Ruinenlust
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        On WC:

        A) Son (BOU)

        Or

        B) Foden (SHU) and save a FT down the line?

        1. SalahFingers
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I'd save transfer

        2. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          B

      • Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Capt foden or alvarez?

      • Tsparkes10
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Hi all, RMWCT plz 🙂

        Areola Dubravka
        TAA Estupinan Moreno Branth Gusto
        Salah Palmer Ode Foden Garnacho
        Solanke Alvarez Watkins

        Money itb to do Salah, Solanke/Alvarez to KDB (if ready), Haaland in gw22 :).

      • SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Repost. Better option?

        A. Archer > Alvarez and bench solanke
        B. Guehi > Walker and bench Gabriel
        C. Save ft

        1. SalahFingers
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          I'd save

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Saka > foden worth it?

      • NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Who would you start?

        G - Gabriel (ful)
        U - Udogie (BOU)

        Bournemouth are on fire. Spurs CS look unlikely for both opponent's form and their own defensive problem without Romero. But Udogie is very attacking in Ange system and always has chances in the box.

        Arsenal should have better chance for CS and the wound from benching Gabriel still fresh. Fulham have been failed to score in the last 3 games which they didn't have Raul Jimenez. But he will be free from suspension and fresh for this weekend.

        TAA and Porro are the other two starting. I should spread risk and start Gabriel, right?

