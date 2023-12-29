An FPL scout notes round-up of Gameweek 19’s Thursday night kick-offs, featuring Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal v West Ham United.

FPL NOTES

A fantastic match for neutrals took place on the south coast, where Spurs’ late rally slightly masked the reality of Brighton’s complete supremacy. Meanwhile, a controversial West Ham goal brought more VAR misery to Mikel Arteta’s side and prevented them from going top of the table.

ESTUPINAN STUNNER SEALS RETURN

Similar to when he was last seen when departing during Gameweek 7’s half-time, the now-fit Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) made his return during this midpoint and quickly reminded FPL managers of an immense attacking threat.

At the point of the Ecuadorian’s muscle injury, he was number one amongst defenders for attacking returns (four), penalty area touches (25) and second for big chances created (four).

Above: Defenders ranked by penalty area touches (Gameweeks 1-7)

Brighton’s dominant first half saw them go 2-0 up, alongside a James Milner (£4.8m) attempt which hit the post, Facundo Buonanotte’s (£4.7m) offside goal and a huge miss from Joao Pedro (£5.4m).

Estupinan’s delicious long-range strike extended the lead – his second goal of this campaign. And, if it wasn’t for late lapses in concentration, the Seagulls would’ve collected their first clean sheet of 2023/24. Not that the 25-year-old would’ve been rewarded for such a shut-out.

MORE PEDRO PENALTY JOY

Estupinan can join Pedro Porro (£5.6m) in proving that clean sheets aren’t particularly needed for FPL appeal. Especially with Brighton’s upcoming fixtures looking so good – they sit top of our Season Ticker between Gameweeks 20 and 26.

Therefore, at a time where squad depth seems necessary, medium-term Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) and Simon Adingra (£5.0m) injuries may fire the cheap penalty-taking forward Joao Pedro back into consideration.

By scoring twice from the spot, he’s now netted eight of them in all competitions. He began the night by assisting teenager Jack Hinshelwood’s (£4.5m) second goal in five games, eventually settling on 16 points – his best-ever FPL haul.

It could’ve exceeded 20 points, had he not been denied by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (£5.3m) when put clean through. With the likes of Mohamed Salah (£13.3m), Son Heung-min (£9.9m) and Hwang Hee-chan (£5.7m) about to cause several fires when they depart for international competitions after Gameweek 20, having the depth of eight good attackers could prove very handy.

By throwing in his price, fixtures and penalties, Joao Pedro could soon repeat his popularity of the early weeks.

ASSISTS FOR SON + PORRO

We’d recently concluded that Brighton had one of the league’s most generous turnarounds between festive fixtures and it certainly showed here. By having two extra days to prepare for their match with Tottenham, they blitzed Ange Postecoglou’s side into an early submission. Injured defender Cristian Romero (£5.0m) was a huge miss.

However, just when FPL managers were ruing the anonymity of Son and the zero points of Porro, Spurs scored twice and hinted that an all-time memorable comeback could be on the cards.

Son set up a consolation for substitute Alejo Veliz’s (£5.4m) consolation strike before Porro’s cross was headed home by Ben Davies (£4.3m) four minutes later. Not only that, there was time for more joy. The South Korean hit the side netting in stoppage time and his Spanish team-mate had a big chance that would’ve made it 4-3.

Over a million have bought the latter in recent times and this is why – on a night where he conceded four times and assisted one of the overall six, he somehow reached two bonus points and a total score of five. It’s his fifth goal involvement throughout the last eight matches.

Above: Defenders ranked by goal attempts (Gameweeks 12 to 19)

As for in-form Richarlison (£6.8m), he hit the post, converted numerous offside goals, was booked and then substituted by the 64th minute. Still, he’ll be heavily bought by Salah and Son sellers. Midfield colleague Dejan Kulusevski (£7.2m) is suspended for Gameweek 20 after collecting his fifth yellow card, just like Brighton defender Lewis Dunk (£5.0m).

QUESTIONABLE BOWEN POINTS

Elsewhere, a second north London defeat occurred. While the fallout had finally started to calm down regarding Newcastle’s controversial winner over Arsenal in Gameweek 11, the Gunners once again conceded from a situation where the ball arguably went out of play.

Except this time, they may have had a valid point. VAR found no camera angle that could undisputedly overturn the referee’s allowing of Jarrod Bowen’s (£7.9m) assist, tapped in by Tomas Soucek (£4.9m).

Nevertheless, it continues the out-of-position attacker’s superb away form. Seven goals, two assists and one blank from nine trips.

Once Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.5m) scored past his former club, it ensured Arsenal were about to lose at home for the first time this season.

AREOLA + RAYA SUCCESS

It could’ve been a 3-0 defeat, once Declan Rice (£5.4m) conceded a stoppage-time penalty to his own ex-team. But David Raya (£4.9m) saved Said Benrahma’s (£5.6m) kick to hand his owners a respectable six points.

Yet it’s another stopper who is causing misery for FPL managers. Grabbed by the masses as a cheap starting goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) only kept one clean sheet in 14 matches. Now that he’s kept two successive ones, they’ve been stuck on 2.35 million (69.3% of owners) and 2.48 million (72.5%) benches.

Above: Arsenal players v West Ham, sorted by most goal attempts

Eight saves were made here at the Emirates, including several from Bukayo Saka (£9.0m). The winger had a staggering nine shots when no other match has seen him exceed four. A half-dozen of these took place in the box, one hit the post. Despite all of this, it’s now four consecutive blanks for Saka.

By denying Arsenal’s 2.68 expected goals (xG) and 30 attempts, Areola picked up two bonuses to finish on ten points. It wasn’t all good for West Ham though, as playmaker Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m) departed with a 33rd-minute injury.