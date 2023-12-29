78
78 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    Open Controls
  2. Dr-Jimmy
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Did the author check with modest Bob that this article was ok to publish?

    Open Controls
  3. Catastrophe
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    7.2M ITB, 1 FT.

    Areola
    TAA, Saliba, Porro
    Salah, Richarlison, Hwang, Palmer
    Alvarez, Watkins, Solanke

    (Dubravka, Gordon, Burn, Maguire*)

    Set up OK...save FT? Or go for Foden/Bowen/Saka?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gtg

      Open Controls
    2. McSauce
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Hwang to Bowen

      Open Controls
  4. kempc23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Matty Cash. I never seem to have a transfer available to ditch him. Do you think he will start this week? If he doesnt play, Taylor subs in.

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      He'll play in my opinion.

      Open Controls
    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Looks like it, dime if the Villa Twitter people predictors says it more likely than not. I would chance he starts. Taylor is most likely a one or zero pointer anyway. Play the upside.

      Open Controls
  5. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best MC defender punt? Ake?

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Guess so.

      Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      Walker

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Ake

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah, like Ake for the goal threat

      Open Controls
    5. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I don't get why you'd want City defender? Offer no offensively and City can't keep cs. Not surprised if Archer and McBurnie somehow finds a way through. And not nailed any of them apart from Walker.

      Open Controls
    6. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      just now

      First choice defence for city when everyone’s fit is Walker Dias Akanji Gvardiol would be my guess, Walker has played the most mins so probably him

      Open Controls
  6. ABCDEFC
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bowen or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Bowen

      Open Controls
  7. Snooze ya lose
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hi Tom. Feel like foden is the city player I want. Right to drop Hwang?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      just now

      If I could do that for free, I would.

      Open Controls
  8. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    I'm starting Areola and benching Leno, so expect a Fulham clean sheet against Arsenal

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ha ha 100%

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Starting Johnstone in forlorn hope of a start. Benching Leno.

      Open Controls
  9. Kno
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Two quick defensive questions gang:
    Which one to start?

    A: tripps or gabriel
    B: leno or turner

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Gab and Turner

      Open Controls
  10. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Will Diaby start?

    Open Controls
  11. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Think I might just roll here do you guys agree?

    1 FT - I could get Trent or sort my gk as have 8m or so itb but feels like 2FT next week could be more valuable and don’t mine Guehi or Darwin this week

    Turner
    Guehi udogie Gabriel
    Palmer salah son richarlison
    Watkins solanke Darwin

    Sanchez digne lacelles Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’d consider a hit next week as you’re going to want to lose Salah and Son. So get TAA this week and sell those two next week

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        This was the other thing I’m looking at

        Open Controls
  12. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel, Porro, Konsa
    Salah, Richarlison, Saka, Bowen
    Solanke, Watkins, Nkunku

    (dubravka, adingra, colwill, estupinan)

    GTG? or take a hit to get Foden for Adingra?

    Open Controls
  13. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Annoying that Pau is out again. Considering a FT to get Estu/Moreno in but I might just roll and start Saliba.

    What would you do?

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Roll and start saliba

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not even a question

      Open Controls
  14. bench boost for every gamew…
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Looks like it, dime if the Villa Twitter people predictors says it more likely than not. I would chance he starts. Taylor is most likely a one or zero pointer anyway. Play the upside.

    Open Controls
  15. Erez Avni
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel, Poro, Trippier
    Salah, Richarlison, Saka, Son, Palmer
    Watkins, Solanke
    Turner Kabore Taylor Archer

    A. Trip to TAA
    B. Archer to Alvarez (and benching Palmer)
    C. Both for a hit

    Open Controls
  16. v3n0m
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Last decisions on WC:
    1) Walker or Ake
    2) Gabriel or Estu

    Open Controls
    1. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Toss up your options:
      1) Minutes vs. Attacking potential
      2) Clean sheet + set piece potential vs. Attacking potential

      Keep in mind Brighton have not kept a single clean sheet this season so banking on that for Estu is a no go.
      I would go for Ake and Gabriel

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Walker and Gabriel.

      Open Controls
    3. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      i went for walker and estu

      have saliba

      Open Controls
  17. ⭐ ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS …
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah will be looking to make history before heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations, as he’s just one strike away from becoming the fifth player to register 150 PL goals for a single club.

    Open Controls
  18. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Gordon a better 8th attacker than Archer? I'm not that convinced

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Not currently, but as Newcastle's fixtures space out he obviously is

      Open Controls
    2. AllArnaut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      For this weekend I’d say yes

      Open Controls
  19. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone think Salah could play less minutes to ensure he's ready for Afcon?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Naa

      Open Controls
    2. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah never plays less minutes, he's a unit

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No. Not Klopp's job to keep him fit for Egypt.

      Open Controls
  20. AllArnaut
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    A. Senesi (Spurs A)
    B. Branthwaite (Wol A)

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A, prefer Senesis small goal threat

      Open Controls
  21. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Areola
    Trent, Zinchenko, Porro
    Salah (c), Saka, Son, Richarlison
    Alvarez, Watkins, Solanke*
    (Dubravka, Palmer*, Lascelles, Taylor)
    3.7itb. 1ft.

    G2g?
    Or play Palmer instead of Solanke?

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      just now

      currently im playing solanke with palmer 1st on the bench

      Open Controls
  22. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    What’s the WC GK combo?

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      just now

      The cheapest

      Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Raya & Areola for me but others have a cheaper combo

      Open Controls
  23. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Diaby -> Bowen for free a no brainer? I like Diaby's fixture but not sure he's first choice anymore

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      If you are certain that Diaby won't start.

      Open Controls
    2. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes do it

      Open Controls
    3. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Usually a no Brainer but not the best week to dump him before Burnley he's a massive differential too

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Bowen.

      Open Controls
  24. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Areola
    Trent Gabriel Porro
    Salah Son Palmer Saka
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Dubravka Trippier Gordon Taylor

    Worth a hit for Foden and Bowen???

    Open Controls
  25. Well you know, Triffic
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone else think Gordon will do well at Anfield? Trent looked a bit dodgy against Burnley (from a defensive point of view). Can see Gordon causing problems. I think he did so with Everton aswell last season.

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Running on fumes

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Trent is always dodgy and in normal circumstances I would expect Gordon to trouble him a lot. Just that Newcastle as a team looks to tired.

      Open Controls
  26. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Anderson to Bowen and Darwin to Alvarez in this team. Will leave me with 0.5 ITB. Have 2 FTs

    Areola
    TAA Porro Cash
    Salah Saka Son Anderson
    Watkins Darwin Solanka

    Dubravka Palmer Gabriel Taylor

    Open Controls
  27. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Any changes needed here?

    Raya
    TAA, Ake, Moreno
    Salah (C), Son (vc), Odegaard, Foden, Olise
    Watkins, Solanke

    Thinking I should probably try and get Alvarez in there...

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.