FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 20

Happy New Year everyone, and welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after a high-scoring Gameweek 20. This was the last opportunity to play the First Wildcard for those who still had one, and a bad week to leave Cole Palmer (£5.6m) on the bench.

As well as mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about FFS Cups, community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Joe Stait leads for a fifth straight week and sixth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and is now 17th in the world.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Mark Ogier is the new pace-setter in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and ranks 124th globally.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 20 brought the sixth round (last 16) of the FFS Open Cup.

dankootatatep (now 10,251st overall) is still the highest-ranked manager remaining, reaching the quarter-final following his 84-76 win over GaribaldiT – an opponent who played his Wildcard but left Palmer and Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) on his bench.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

It was also the fifth round (last 16) of the FFS Members Cup.

KISEKLUND, previously the highest-ranked competing manager, was another to play his Wildcard whilst leaving Palmer and Estupinian benched. He was beaten 85-109 by Jay1969 thanks to double-digit hauls from Palmer, captain Mohamed Salah (£13.2m), Max Kilman (£4.5m) and Alphonse Areola (£4.2m). This victor has had three top 7k finishes.

Therefore the highest-ranked manager left in the quarter-final is Mayanyi following his 99-76 win over mhopkins. Sat 8,944th overall, there was also a 518th-placed finish in 2013/14.

These are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

FFS Head-to-Head Leagues is expected to be updated later on Thursday to include the fixtures for the second half of the season and the results of Gameweek 20 matches.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 20 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 73 after hits, with 40 teams to be removed.

It means that 408 are going through to Gameweek 21. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. Entry will re-open over this FA Cup break but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

The lowest score belonged to Nick C’s 46, after being the highest scorer in Gameweek 19. 11 of the other eliminated teams played their Wildcards, many again leaving Palmer on the sidelines.

Nathan Mitchell bagged 109 points, with double-digit hauls from Palmer, Salah, Kilman, Areola and captain Phil Foden (£7.8m). He came 412th in 2017/18 and 3,428th in 2020/21.

MODS & CONS

Jack Penn is the new leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and has risen to 6,726th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He’s also ahead for a second straight week and third time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast leads for a fifth consecutive week and 14th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) and is up to 29th worldwide.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja (ulafhai) is number one for a third straight week and ninth time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3). Overall rank of 320th.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Rafa H is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk) after playing his Wildcard. Up to 8,439th overall, he came 372nd in 2009/10 and has two other top 10k finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Meanwhile, it’s an 11th successive week in front for Nigel Chubb and 13th for the season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet). Another to activate his Wildcard (and leave Palmer on the bench), he is now 3,012th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Cameron Wong has regained the lead from Eris N in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy), having previously led after Gameweeks 5 to 18. Big scores came in from Palmer, Foden, Areola and captain Salah.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull leads for a second straight week and 12th time this season in Simon’s FPL Champions League. He played his Wildcard and received similar double-digit hauls to the others.

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä is ahead for a ninth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Christian Larisch leads for a fifth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7) and has risen to 432nd overall.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He also sets the pace for a fifth week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols has taken over on top of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and has risen to 3,300th overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has great momentum, moving up to 15th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, William Fortescue leads for a fifth straight week and ninth time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and sits 363rd overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

My January to May League (league code 5v12bh) will start scoring in Gameweek 21. If the first half of your season hasn’t gone entirely to plan then how about trying to win the second half? Over 600 teams are already waiting for it to begin.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

