FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 21

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after a long Gameweek 21 when clubs were given a staggered winter break to recover from the hectic December schedule.

As well as mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about FFS Cups, community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Michael Han-McEvoy, the world number 13, has joined our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and is the new pace-setter.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Mark Ogier leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is now 140th overall.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 21 brought the quarter-final of the FFS Open Cup. dankoottatep (1,481st overall), TFO (15,311th), iamtanmay (52,830th) and fizchelsea (57,641st) all won their matches and are through to the semi-final.

TFO (Dan Furneaux) has eight top 10k finishes and sits 71st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 20 update.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

It was also the quarter-final of the FFS Members Cup. Mayanyi (17,685th), Swagat_superstar (76,865th), TD Jakes (79,770th) and Pmedia (148,955th) all progress to the semi-final.

Looking at their histories, Mayanyi (Anders Söder Wintergren) came 518th in 2013/14 and Swagat_superstar (Swagat Satpathy) came 241st in 2009/10, preceding another three top 10k finishes. TD Jakes (Tyrone Jacobs) came 3,093rd in 2020/21 and PMedia (Simon Phillips) came 3,959th in 2021/22.

These are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Elsewhere, Cak Juris leads for a second straight week and 10th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. The top two both lost their latest match. Cak has 39 points out of a possible 63 and a better overall rank than Sameer Sohail, also sitting 29th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

The joint top scorers throughout the leagues with 57 points are Roger Butler from League 7 Division 38 and three managers (Andrew Calverley, Mohammad Matin Sororian and Fernando Ayerdi) from League 9. Roger has risen to 6,911th overall and Mohammad to 6,414th.

Lord’s four-weekly round-up gave a more detailed report on how things stood after Gameweek 20 and FFS Head-to-Head Leagues now contains a section on the history of its predecessors.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 21 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 47 after hits, with 54 teams to be removed.

It means that 412 going through to Gameweek 22. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. New entrants must enter before the Gameweek 22 deadline (6pm GMT on Tuesday 30th January) and have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Top-scorer James Montague played his second Wildcard, captaining Ivan Toney (£8.0m) and getting double-digit hauls from Diogo Jota (£7.9m), Gabriel (£5.0m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m) and Cole Palmer (£5.8m).

MODS & CONS

Jack Penn (ZoumasBloomers) leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is now 7,066th overall. He’s 176th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He’s also in front for a third straight week (and fourth time this season) in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast leads for a sixth straight week and 15th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d). His worldwide rank is 23rd.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) is the new number one of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3). He is 459th overall and 75th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

J Fish has regained the lead from Rafa H in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk). Having previously led after Gameweeks 7 to 10, the team is now 5,137th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Meanwhile, it’s a 12th successive week in front for Nigel Chubb and 14th for the season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Lee Byron is the new name on top of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy). He came 74th in 2015/16, has three more top 5k finishes and is 381st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull leads for a third straight week and 13th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä is ahead for a tenth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT), who remains in the lead for a sixth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He is also number one for a sixth week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for a second week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and is 5,039th overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is up one place to 14th.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

William Fortescue leads for a sixth straight week and 10th time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh). Overall, he’s 307th.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Chris Ward begins my January to May League (league code 5v12bh) in first place, with double-digit success from captain Jota, Gabriel, De Bruyne and Palmer in his second Wildcard. Since the previous Gameweek, the overall rise takes him from 37k to 2,394th.

