Gameweek 21 will see the quarter-finals for both the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup take place.

A total of £600 worth of prizes are on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

Also worth noting is that these cup competitions are independent of the ones that you can see on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) website.

FFS OPEN CUP

The highest-ranked remaining manager is still dankoottatep, after beating GaribaldiT by a 84-76 score. The latter benefitted from Phil Foden’s haul but was defeated due to a lack of Alphonse Areola and Kyle Walker.

10,521st overall, dankoottatep was the lowest-scoring victor in this round, whereas unluckily-eliminated sides like bitm2007 (95 points), TD Jakes (93), FPL JOGGER (91) and robharr (91) all did better but ultimately worse.

In a ‘David vs Goliath’ quarter-final, he’ll face lowest ranked Happy Hammers, who is currently 393,907 in the world.

All round six results can be viewed here.

With the quarter-final draw available here.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Meanwhile, the highest-ranked KISEKLUND has been eliminated, despite being 2,094th in the world. It wasn’t an unlucky departure – with all winners beating his 85 points – but opponent Jay1969 brought in a brilliant score of 109.

Even if Andreas hadn’t benched the Cole Palmer and Pervis Estupinan successes, those 24 combined points would only have put him level.

But things don’t get easier for Jay1969, set to face the new highest-ranked name Mayanyi. On the other hand, Mendip Muppets is all the way down in 688,620th but was another name to exceed 100 points in Gameweek 20.

All round five results can be viewed here.

With the quarter-final draw available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

For instance, entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Round 6 – Gameweek 20

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 21

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 22

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 23

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

Round 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 20

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 21

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 22

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 23

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for each competition are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher