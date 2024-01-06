18
18 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Price changes 6 January

    Rise: Douglas Luiz (5.6)

    Falls: Riedewald (4.3), Bergström (3.9)

    Open Controls
    1. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Thank you

      Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Thanks Rainman, very convenient that there was a new article for you to be top post on!

      Open Controls
      1. SmasherLagru
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Why

        Open Controls
      2. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        😎

        Open Controls
      3. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        2 hours ago

        Are you the good panda?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          He’s the dodgy one I think.

          Open Controls
  2. KingZamalek
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    The right answer is get Haaland for GW22, not 21.

    Open Controls
  3. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves for the next 2 gws?

    Gw 21 - son > rich
    Gw 22 - Salah Alvarez > Haaland gross/ Rodrigo -4

    Areola dubravka
    Taa porro Gabriel guehi baldock
    Salah son saka Bowen palmer
    Watkins Alvarez solanke

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Solid
      I’m not 100% sold on Rich and Man Utd away being a great fixture like people think though

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Not sold on rich at all. Could get in gross or Eze. Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not sold on Eze and Gross at all.

          Open Controls
      2. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Thoughts on Rodri as a pick?

        Open Controls
  4. DropkickMurphys
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    How come Salah’s price don’t go down more!? 1.25M millions of people sold him and it went down only like what 0.2£ ? I wish things weren’t intentionally left very opaque when it comes to price changes.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Mark still owns him.

      Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Last Man Standing

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/01/04/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-lms-competition/

    Scores needed after hits - https://cdn.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/last-chance-month-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition.png

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.