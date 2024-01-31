The round-up of key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) notes from Tuesday’s remaining Gameweek 22 matches – Aston Villa v Newcastle United, Crystal Palace v Sheffield United and Fulham v Everton.

The numbers and graphics you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area. Here, you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

FPL NOTES

WHY GORDON LOST HIS ASSIST

Just like Bukayo Saka‘s (£9.1m) owners last week, those with Anthony Gordon (£6.1m) saw an assist cruelly snatched away moments later.

SCOUT: After review, there is no assist for Newcastle's second goal scored by Schar. The shot from Gordon rebounds off the crossbar and hits Martinez on the back, changing the trajectory of the ball in favour of Schar https://t.co/QXXWFzeWtJ — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) January 30, 2024

Newcastle centre-back Fabian Schar (£5.2m) was the hero at Villa Park, netting twice to secure 17 FPL points and a surprise away win. The first came from a Kieran Trippier (£6.7m) corner – himself benched by over one million managers – and, four minutes later, he slid home the rebound after Gordon’s deflected shot hit the crossbar.

However, the ball touched Emiliano Martinez (£5.2m) on its way down. That’s considered a second deflection, rather than a save, and in the words of FPL themselves:

“Touches or deflections from an opponent before the rebound do not cancel out the assist unless there is more than one that significantly changes the trajectory or power of the first failed shot on goal.”

It would have been the attacker’s third successive match with a return and, to make things worse, he picked up a yellow card in stoppage time. That’s his eighth of the season, so he’s just two away from a ban.

But the Magpies’ fixture run is about to improve, with the caveat that these next three opponents all won their recent reverse meeting.

Furthermore, recent weeks hint that we’re starting to see glimpses of last season’s team. The schedule is lighter and – as such – their awful away record has been rectified with three January victories on the road (in all competitions).

As for Schar, his goals were long overdue. Last season, the Swiss international was FPL’s number-one defender for attempts, shots on target and big chances but only scored on its opening day.

DROUGHT OVER FOR WATKINS

His brace preceded an Alex Moreno (£5.1m) own goal to put Newcastle 3-0 up after 52 minutes. Despite an Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) consolation and the explosive impact of Leon Bailey‘s (£5.7m) introduction, Villa couldn’t prevent their first home loss in almost a year. This outstanding 17-game unbeaten streak included 15 wins in a row.

Yet their own good-looking fixture run means it’d be tough to sell Watkins, even if one goal and five blanks from his previous seven outings had begun to ask the question.

A marginally offside second could’ve led to an interesting climax but owners will simply be relieved that one arrived. Especially if they’re one of the 719k that has Martin Dubravka (£4.2m) benched!

ISAK, EZE + OLISE INJURY UPDATES

Whilst Newcastle’s schedule now allows them to breathe, bodies are still dropping. In-form forward Alexander Isak (£7.6m) left during the first half.

“It looks like a groin injury. We’ll get a proper diagnosis but hopefully it’s not too bad.” – Eddie Howe

Although Callum Wilson (£7.8m) seems close to a much-needed recovery, this could allow the highly-picked Gordon to be deployed up front in the meantime.

Meanwhile, at Crystal Palace, the double-digit hauls of Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) and Michael Olise (£5.9m) were slightly dampened by their second-half departures through injury.

In an entertaining back-and-forth game, Olise assisted both of Eze’s strikes before scoring the winner himself in the 67th minute. It means his last five matches have delivered an incredible five goals, three assists and 55 FPL points – averaging 11 each time.

Above: Michael Olise’s latest matches

The higher-selected Eze registered three shots on target here, with 1.14 expected goal involvement (xGI). Nevertheless, the duo appeared to pick up knocks that forced Roy Hodgson into substitutions.

“With [Eze], I think it was that bursting run in the box and he started to feel his hamstring a bit but I don’t know the severity of it. If it is severe or just a case of tiredness because he had put in a lot of work in the game.” – Roy Hodgson

“I think Michael [Olise] is okay. Michael was one that we were concerned [about] – not necessarily ready to start the game. If I had really listened more carefully to the medical people who were saying, ‘he’s been out for a long time and it might be a bit much to start him’ but luckily Michael was of the opinion ‘no, I’m ready to start’. But everyone was in agreement that he might not last the 90 minutes. Quite frankly, we left it up to Michael.” – Roy Hodgson

Even so, Eze’s comments suggest both are fine for Saturday’s trip to rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

“I’m OK, it was just a precaution, it should be fine. [Michael Olise] is also fine. He’s good.” – Eberechi Eze

MERE SECONDS FOR BRERETON DIAZ

What made Eze and Olise step up was the brilliant start of Sheffield United. A bizarre Tuesday meant that Ben Brereton Diaz‘s (£5.0m) goal after 20 seconds wasn’t even the night’s fastest but January’s loan arrival has bagged a goal in both Premier League matches.

Thankfully, our differentials article backed the left-winger beforehand, as a disappointing time at Villarreal doesn’t overshadow his 36 Championship goals from the latest two campaigns. Priced as a £5.0m midfielder, the Chilean international could quickly become a serious FPL option.

It’s bad news for budget enabler Cameron Archer (£4.4m) though – benched for the third successive league match.

PICKFORD + LENO GLORY

Somehow, the Fulham v Everton encounter ended goalless despite a combined 3.78 expected goals (xG) and 46 attempts. This is in contrast to the 1.91 xG and 21 shots of Selhurst Park’s five-goal fest.

Both sides hit the woodwork but, ultimately, neither could score past Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) or Bernd Leno (£4.8m). To the delight of 2.7 million managers.

Above: Jordan Pickford leads the way for goalkeeper points and clean sheets

It’s a result that puts the Toffees into the relegation zone but cements Pickford as FPL’s top-scoring goalkeeper with the most clean sheets (eight). Former owners will be frustrated to see he’s grabbed six of these over the last nine appearances, as Sean Dyche’s side has transformed into a defensive machine. It makes Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.1m) a superb fifth defender to have.

Then again, those with Burnley’s Charlie Taylor (£4.0m) as bench fodder may want to use him on Saturday. They face Fulham, who failed to score for the 10th time.

Not only that, their forward Raul Jimenez (£5.2m) withdrew at half-time with a hamstring problem.