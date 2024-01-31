53
  1. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    The price rises and falls system clearly needs an overhaul.

    I propose price changes and falls change once a week, at deadline during the update but cumulatively for all the previous weeks' activity.

    Making early transfers to beat rises is conducive to how the game should be played. Take that element out.

    Perhaps an email to FPL Towers is in order.

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Or the alternative option, bang your head against a brick wall

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Haaland instant increase of 0.1 after 2 months of only a 0.1 drop with a a flock of sellers is just hilarious

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        It'll be more hilarious when he rises to 14.2m by next deadline

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Ha I wouldn't rule out another rise prior to deadline!

    3. Warbling Wendy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      I had the exact money to go from Alvarez to Haaland, so I'm feeling somewhat butthurt regarding the Haaland price rise last night. Obviously FPL has handled his price fluctuations in a way that is separate to the other assets in the game, I feel we can make this conjecture now with some degree of certainty. I don't really know what to make of it. I can't deny that I'm left with a sour taste in my mouth. It is what it is, we're not going to recieve any kind of explanation, so I've just registered in my memory that this can happen now and I'll move forward and factor that into my future transfer decisions.

      1. Pasqualinho
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'm not so sure Wendy - you've been around a long time so should have seen similar in the past. We know from the help we've been given from the great work done initially from FISO and then picked up by sites like fplstatistics that highly owned flagged players under initial base price will fall at a snail's pace and will only need a fraction of the purchases once fit again to rise in price. They did the hard yards to work this out and, to their credit, put this info out there and didn't charge for it. It did come as a surprise to me that he went up as soon as last night but with the transfers in it was only ever going to be a couple of days before he rose - and if the majority of the sellers are going to buy him back he will continue to rise at a rapid rate until everyone who wants him back have transferred him in.

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          TotalFPL and FISO...the good old days.

    4. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      I like the dynamic price changes it becomes a game within a game but yeah for me it should be more transparent

    5. Diamantis
        27 mins ago

        Stop whining about the prices all the time...it's getting annoying just over it

        1. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          it isnt whining, its calling out obvious BS

        2. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          14 mins ago

          I enjoy my lofty team value obtained by my risky play, I just would like a season where I could make my transfers 30 minutes before the deadline every week and not be punished for it.

          This season I was dead set on not taking any hits, it's gone out of the window unsurprisingly.

          Next season I think a more attainable target will be to wait until deadline every week, regardless of missing any rises. I am curious to know how significantly that will impact my performance and something I've never done.

          Having played since 2006-2007 when the format was largely established on how the game is today, minus an extra wildcard and chips, I've never really changed my approach. Price changes used to be incredibly volatile initially, hits were the order of the day or you could have 10m less to play with at the end of the season. TV was 115-120 by the end.

          If nothing changes that's my goal, no more transfers before just prior to deadline.

        3. FPL price manipulators are …
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Are you new to FPL?

          1. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            11 mins ago

            He's new to this site at least.

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        The pricing is for overall game play.

        But not for micro inspection. Then again each 1 point bonus or single action bps with a goalkeeper save is cheered on here!

      • Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        just now

        So you're complaining that you didn't get something at a cheaper price which you wanted next day desperately

    6. Ruinenlust
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Saka cappers got lucky

      1. McSauce
        • 14 Years
        29 mins ago

        shut up

      2. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        No he was the obvious pick if you didn’t have KDB and weren’t confident in the likes of Foden

      3. irontyron
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Like last week?

      4. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Maybe put the television on and watch a game perhaps?

    7. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      I am very grateful to our mighty content creators for not sharing any Walker news with us. They foresaw the Estupinan 0 pointer we would have replaced him with and wanted us to get that potential 1 point upside that a subbed on Walker could give us

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Lol...

        That's it because if he's not in the squad they could have just played him anyway. Avoiding any backlash.

        All part of the drama tho. and who is in the know with who.

        When the game is scaled it does create a dilemma tho, for those acting for commercial gain AND FPL rank.

        Quite amusing on a mid winter Tuesday evening/ Wednesday tbf.

        1. Ask Yourself
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          It’s just mental that if all the players to try and gain an advantage with, it was Kyle Walker ?

          1. Ask Yourself
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            Like him or his replacements this week aren’t exactly game breaking

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Fair enough but you can only play the hand you are dealt.

              I guess the deadline impacts everyone and any little edge is an edge.

              Not benching Walker would have been the stronger play. Unless it's the dreaded cameo that they couldn't stomach?

    8. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Rolled my FT this week ... second week in a row with 0 clones 🙂

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        same 0 clones since it became a thing every week!

    9. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      When will pool potential dgw be confirmed? Cheers

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Are you not in the secret group? Can’t tell you sorry

      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Sounds like it needs to be announced by the end of the week if it's happening. If we don't hear of it by deadline I'm going to assume it isn't happening

      3. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Email the Premier League and express your concerns for their potential fixture pile up.

    10. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      I just rewatched that martinez "touch" on the gordon assist. please explain to me how he touched it (he didnt) and even if it graed a thread on his jersey, how it, "changing the trajectory of the ball in favour of Schar"?!?!? the ball literally didnt touch him

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        He touched it for sure but have no idea how that wasn’t an assist for Gordon (non owner)

        1. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv8-0EnEb6E&t=351

          I'm saying, even if they're gonna say it slightly grazed him, how does that "changing the trajectory of the ball in favour of Schar"?!?

          but it doesnt touch him, ive rewatched this a hundred times. mindboggling the decisions the PL makes

          Open Controls
          1. Ask Yourself
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            I agree it should still be an assist mate but 100% touches his back

        2. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          time stamped

          https://youtu.be/Gv8-0EnEb6E?si=_KiWjMZl3gjVE70d&t=314

      2. Cilly Bonnolly
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        It literally did though.

        1. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          im not arguing, i swear. but please tell me where it touches him in your opinion. if im wrong im wrong, but I dont see anything

          1. Cilly Bonnolly
            • 12 Years
            10 mins ago

            The time stamped clip you posted above shows it coming off the bar and taking a touch off his back. If you can’t see that then I’d suggest an eye test.

            1. NJ MetroStars
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              theres no way it touches his back. i was thinking you were gonna say maybe it grazed off his finger, but the trajectory of the ball doesnt change on its way down after the cross bar even if it did graze his back, which I dont think it did

              1. Cilly Bonnolly
                • 12 Years
                5 mins ago

                You’re one hundred percent taking the piss. Have fun.

              2. Ask Yourself
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                You have got to be trolling this is not the hill to die on

                1. NJ MetroStars
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  true, I guess the hill to die on would be fpl literally not counting actual stats and fixing prices. and even if that did slightly graze his back, theres no way it, "chang(ed) the trajectory of the ball in favour of Schar". clown show of a "game"

      3. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        I'm extremely salty about the Gordon 'assist', I got him in for a -4 for Palmer, I could be severely punished for it now.

    11. Arteta
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Haaland's price rise is a great reminder of how seriously people should take this fantasy game. What a piss-take! 😀

    12. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Is FFH the go-to site for accurate price changes?

      FFH correctly predicted Haaland price increase whereas Fplstatistics and FFFix had it completely wrong.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26395750
      https://www.fantasyfootballhub.co.uk/fantasy-premier-league-price-rises

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        I would like Scout to try a hand at their own predictions.

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Treason!

        😉

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          :mrgreen:

    13. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      The more folks complain about Haaland price rise, the more it'll make sense

    14. patricio33
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      On Premiereleague.com news, the following is reported:

      "But what marks De Bruyne out compared with his rivals is that of the 10.1m transfers made ahead of the Gameweek 22 deadline, a staggering 16.9 per cent were used to recruit him."

      What the heck does this mean? I just don't understand it. Can anyone explain?

    15. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I was all set to bring Estu in this week, so I dont have to play 2 x Ars defenders vs Liverpool- but another hooking at half time post the goal damage- and do we now think place in danger? Fixtures still seem decent and no blank (?) etc?

    16. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Toney v Darwin will be an interesting decision for me later.

      Toney/Brentford have confirmed double in 25, play in BGW 26 and 29. Darwin likely double (not confirmed yet) in 25, blank in 26 and 29.

