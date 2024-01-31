193
193 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Injury after injury… Villa going for broke leaving massive gaps and off goes Isak before half time. What is the bloody point

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      There is no point.
      We all are going to die.

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Good hopefully before I fall out of the HOF 1k

  2. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    I just noticed City and Bre having dgw25 in fpl.

    Has that update happened recently?

    Will Pool still have double in 25 or that is not viable now since it is just 17/18 days remaining?

    1. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      We've known about it for a couple of weeks at least.
      LIV still 90% likely to have it according to Crellin.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Went down to 75% last night on his tweet. He is getting worried.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      City DGW25 was announced on Jan 12.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/01/12/fpl-double-gameweek-25-confirmed-for-city-and-brentford/

      Liverpool double if placed in GW25 will likely be midweek 20/21 Feb but PL are running out of days to make announcement for fans to have enough days to make travel arrangements

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        51 mins ago

        How long do they realistically have left, this Friday?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          49 mins ago

          Yeah I think end of this week

        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          Not sure. Burney v Luton was 26 days 7th Sept to take place on 3rd October.

        3. TitusShambles
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          Completely unrelated but gotta thank the big Nate Dogg, for dissuading me against bringing in Estu for a hit after last nights result

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            36 mins ago

            Hah I didn't expect that result but definitely thought they'd concede a couple! Hope that other person that was desperate to get rid of Olise listened to me too, a rare week where my advice wasn't awful

            1. TitusShambles
              • 8 Years
              21 mins ago

              Yeah definitely on good form - what moves you making ahead of GW23 lol

              1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Rolled FT so I'm binning Odegaard (not sure for who, probably depends on a Liverpool DGW announcement coming or not), then moving Watkins or Solanke out for Haaland but have to move Walker, Bernardo or Foden to facilitate it. -4 anyway!

  3. ameisin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Given myself a hubba-bubba nightmare of a benching dilemma next week now:

    Dubravka
    Tripps | Estu | (A* TAA or Porro)
    Palmer | Gordon | Foden | (B* Gross or Jota)
    Haaland | Solanke | Watkins

    Areola | Taylor

  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Assuming Bowen comes through unscathed tonight which do you prefer:

    A) Saka & Alvarez > Lewis-Potter & Haaland - 4
    B) Bowen, Alvarez & Estupinan (or Zinchenko) > Leiws-Potter, Haaland & Taylor - 8

    1. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Urgh trey both look awful ngl
      Probably A if any

      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        * they

  5. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Just Alvarez to Haaland if everything goes according to the plan?

    Martinez
    TAA/Porro/Estu
    Saka/Foden/Richa/Palmer
    (Alvarez)/Watkins/Solanke

    Turner/Bailey/Gabriel/Taylor

    1. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      That's probably the ultimate template team . Not sure you will make much ground against engaged players tbh but you probably know that

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Tbf Atemis spends a lot of time on here single mindedly moulding the template squad so that is a compliment I think.

        That said I'm v close to it too ...

        Ouch, Joto over Richarlison and Walker instead of Estu in the 11.

        1. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thanks mate, had some spare time after not following FPL for like 2 weeks, want to set the team and do it again, cheers

  6. I Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Is it safe to say that if Liverpool v Luton isn't rearranged this week it probably won't be going into DGW25?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Potentially yes as we should have be notified 4 weeks kn advance for fan travel arrangements

      1. Pasqualinho
        • 14 Years
        21 mins ago

        Probably need vaccinations for Luton too.

        1. baggins46
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Harsh!

    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Correct.

  7. NotsoSpursy
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I wonder what percentage of the top 10,000 have Haaland ??

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      30% EO in top 10

      https://www.livefpl.net/EO

    2. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      30.1% EO some of that might be for captain so under 30% I’d imagine

  8. BoroPhil
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Exact money for Solanke --> Haaland, would you do it?

    2FT, Alvarez and Watkins the other strikers. Also have Foden

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I would rather sell Alvarez

  9. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Haaland(c) are you ready for tonight?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      48 mins ago

      It's going to be either feast or famine. Unless it's something in between.

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        All eventualities then

    2. MG13
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      1 point incoming

    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      I was torn between him and Gabriel and went for the latter, so I’m now in that annoying position where a haul would be good for my rank but bad for my mood

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        You played Gabriel over Haaland :O

  10. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Need a show from Porro, Bowen, Foden, Palmer or Solanke....any chance?

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Should be fine. Foden C?

      Think he’ll go big

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Oops, meant 'need a NO show' from one of them....yep Foden is cappo

      2. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        If he starts. Could easily see Silva play on the right and Kev in the middle

  11. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Also have exact money for Saka & Archer > KdB & Haaland....do it?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'd just get the strongest looking one after this evening...

  12. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Love this thread.

    I did no.1 but now have done no.3. Probably only transfer that has pulled off immediately.

    https://twitter.com/FPLupthetoffees/status/1752364223689097521?s=19

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      And now 4

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      You being a Palace fan, I'm actually disappointed you didn't tick the first 4 points

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lol. I did think about it but they have only played 4 times together this season. Won 3 I think. Zero when decoure was fit. When olise went off after 65 planned but luckily scored and eze felt a little twice on 75 mind and is now 75% against Brighton. After that even it felt like watching a championship game. No creativity from either side

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Eze twitch on his hamstring on 75 so was taken off

  13. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Oh Haaland and KDB both rose in price.

    1. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      KDB was always going to happen, but Haaland rising is the most disgusting price manipulation that I can recall ever .. also Watkins dropped, so now everyone has to find an extra 0.2m

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        If I'm remembering correctly KDB has risen 0.5 since the night before the Newcastle game

        1. HashAttack
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          A million new owners will do that - but Haaland was something like -70% last time I looked yesterday and only 50,000 new owners between the deadline and this morning

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yeah I know, I checked yesterday afternoon and think he was about -80% and at 54% ownership, this morning he was at 54.9%. Maybe just fplstats being off but he's been sold by so many recently too so it's silly. Feel like I have to decide tonight on Watkins or Solanke out now

      2. More Cowbell
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        WTF, Haaland was nowhere near last night

        1. HashAttack
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I didn't even bother checking after about 8pm, he was so far off and why would anyone buy him yesterday after the deadline ... I was close to buying him before the deadline but having not done so, there was absolutely no reason to buy him before seeing what happens today

  14. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    2FT. Darwin-> Haaland and save the other?

    Leno
    Porro TAA Estu
    Saka Palmer Foden Bowen Gordon
    Watkins Solanke

    Turner Darwin Zinchenko Colwill

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Probably hold off losing Darwin before potential double is ruled out

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Until potential double*

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      I would wait until the is on or not. Depends if you can do solanke instead of Watkins if on

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm looking to buy Darwin in 2 weeks...

  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Mo jogging on grass...

    https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1752670567772377462?t=OrSNCfKixBMqYAvOEB_akQ&s=19

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      A slow jog.

    2. el polako
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      True goat would be grazing on it, not just jogging.

  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    It's interesting with Az because for someone who I think is the FFS membership manager, and someone I don't follow or watch I do see him in lots of places popping up to talk about FPL on various platforms.

    The pertinent part is for the life of me, for years I've never seen him once promote fantasy football scout membership. Beyond a simple link.

    The relevance is that more members could enhance this forum or website or technology or whatever they choose to invest in.

    Or more membership managers!

    I also don't know his role, maybe he's more of a behind the scenes guy in an administrative role or active on non visible membership things?

    But that would seem at odds to his public FPL persona elsewhere, on X etc.

    Could be completely wrong and he adds loads of value that forum users don't necessarily see.

    I'm sure he's a nice guy too.

    Maybe I should watch Blackbox to get some 'value' out of his services?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      I expect they take in a fortune promoting gambling. Membership fees are about as vital as ticketed fans are to Premier League clubs these days.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Wouldn't need a membership manager then.

        A fantasy affiliates manager would make more sense commercially and an ethics advisor to boot.

        That way they could invest further in the sports journalism focused on FPL specifics at the heart of what makes this place beat.

  17. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    2fts and 0.4m short of archer to haaland....how would you get haaland?

    Dubravka (areola)
    Taa porro estu gabriel (taylor)
    Saka foden palmer richarlison (son)
    Watkins solanke (archer)

    A....archer and son to haaland and midfielder

    B....solanke to haaland

    Thanks

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ta

  18. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    After being out of the loop being in hospital for a while, I have watched a lot of content but blackbox and fpl wire when pras is on is good. Blackbox talks about the stats as well I an eye test opinion which I never look at stats very often, so it is entertaining and something to keep in the back of your mind in about two hours.

    Who knows how they work but I used loyal contractors and paid them well as full time was difficult as business was so up and down during the year

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Reply fail to AC/DC

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fair play and hope you are well.

      As a member on here you get the stats analysed and explained in the brilliant articles, by and large and analysis.

      So we are all doing our bit in a small way to commercialising a game about a game.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I just find it fascinating how virtual sports has taken off.

        The leisure ecosystem.

        Then again if you are really good at electronic sports you can win a million in prize money in some gaming tournaments.

