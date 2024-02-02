We can expect lots of injury updates and team news on Friday as 15 managers face the media ahead of Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This article will be the place to go to catch them all and will be refreshed as and when the afternoon’s pressers go live.

For the key headlines from the five pre-match press conferences held on Thursday, visit this article.

GAMEWEEK 23 TEAM NEWS: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

GAMEWEEK 23 TEAM NEWS: FRIDAY’S KEY INJURY UPDATES

LIVERPOOL

Darwin Nunez is a concern for Sunday’s clash with Arsenal after picking up an injury in Liverpool’s win over Chelsea in midweek.

The Uruguayan had his foot trodden on early in the game but completed 90 minutes.

However, he left Anfield in a protective boot.

A scan has shown no serious damage but Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that the striker would have to be assessed.

“I don’t know if Darwin is available or not. Darwin had, after 20 minutes, somebody stepped on his foot and it was very painful after the game. He only took the boot off after the game because he didn’t want to see it before. He knew there is something. “So, he left the stadium in a [protective] boot – and it was not a football boot. Nothing broke, X-ray clear but swollen. We have to see if he can get this foot back into a boot or not because we all know that takes time. I didn’t see him this morning, so we have to wait a little bit.” – Jurgen Klopp

There was nothing else on the team news front from the Reds’ boss, not that we were expecting anyone else to return.

Mohamed Salah (hamstring) had previously been ruled out of this game by Klopp, although the Egyptian has been pictured doing some jogging this week so might not be too far away come Gameweek 24.

Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf) are nearing returns but remain out, while Ben Doak (knee) and Joel Matip (knee) are longer-term absentees.

Thiago Alcantara (hip) has returned to training recently but also needs more time to build up match fitness, while Wataru Endo is still at the Asian Cup with Japan.

Away from injury news, did Klopp drop a hint that Liverpool were indeed going to get the much-hyped Double Gameweek 25?

“This week between Arsenal and Burnley is probably the only week, as far as I know, where we play only one… there’s no midweek game. After that we go again with all three days, I think.” – Jurgen Klopp

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Alexander Isak (groin) has avoided serious injury and could even be involved against Luton Town on Saturday, despite limping out of the win over Aston Villa in midweek.

And there was further positive news from Newcastle assistant boss Jason Tindall, who revealed that Callum Wilson (calf), Harvey Barnes (toe), Jamaal Lascelles (calf) and Joe Willock (Achilles) are close to returns.

“There’s a potential [for more returns]. A couple of lads are getting closer. We’ve got another training session today so once training is done, we’ll assess the squad and assess where everyone is. It’s certainly getting better than what it was a few weeks ago. “You’ve got Harvey, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock pretty close. Whether they’re going to be fit enough to be involved tomorrow, we’ll have to make that decision later on today after training. There is question mark over all three of them. Harvey and Callum are probably a little bit ahead of Joe but still, they are out on the field doing their stuff. We’ll just have to assess where they are and to make the right call as to whether we involve them or not. “[Alex] is a lot better, he has improved. Wednesday, Thursday and this morning, there is an improvement. Again, he will be one that we have to assess after today to see if he makes tomorrow’s game or not. He has got a chance to be involved tomorrow but again that’s what we have to assess today, take advice from the medical team and see where we are at. “Jamaal Lascelles, he’s another one that’s very close again, another one we’ll probably have to assess after today to see sort of how close he is. But he’s certainly not far away at all if he if he don’t make tomorrow.” – Jason Tindall

Tindall was filling in for Eddie Howe this morning as the Newcastle boss was absent through illness.

Elsewhere, Joelinton (quad), Sandro Tonali (ban), Nick Pope (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back) and Matt Targett (hamstring) remain out.

If Isak doesn’t feature and Wilson isn’t match fit, then Anthony Gordon will be leading the line against the Hatters.

“We know Ant can play anywhere across the front three positions. He played as a striker a lot actually when he was at Everton and the times he’s played up front for us, he’s done very well. “Regardless of whether he plays on the left or on the right or whether he plays up front, we’re confident he’ll go out there, be a real threat for the opposition and deliver a good performance.” – Jason Tindall

CRYSTAL PALACE

There was mixed news on Michael Olise (hamstring) and Eberechi Eze (hamstring) in Roy Hodgson’s pre-match press conference.

Olise should be fit to feature but Eze faces a scan to determine the extent of the damage caused in Gameweek 22.

“Eze had a tightness in his hamstring so will be going shortly for a scan. I will have to wait, I suppose, to see what the result of that is. “When it comes to Michael, I presume and hope that he’ll be OK because it was partly precautionary the reason why he came off. He thought he was beginning to feel signs of muscle fatigue come on so he asked to come off. “When it came to Ebs, he didn’t ask to come off, that was something that happened during the course of the game so his muscle strain needs to be investigated. “I don’t know with Eze but I don’t think that Olise will be out of this weekend’s game. We haven’t trained yet, he didn’t train yesterday because it was a second day of recovery so I didn’t see him. And we haven’t trained yet today but unless something happens today that I’m not aware of or not expecting, I think he will be avaiable for the game. But I can’t give you a 100% guarantee.” – Roy Hodgson

As for Joel Ward (hamstring), he’s been in individual training this week and the Eagles’ medical team will assess him this weekend before clearing him for a potential return to team training next week.

Cheick Doucoure (Achilles) and Rob Holding (ankle) remain out long term but new signings Daniel Munoz and Adam Wharton are available for selection.

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Marc Cucurella (knee), Robert Sanchez (knee) and Wesley Fofana (knee) are all still on the sidelines for the visit of Wolves.

Levi Colwill (tendon), absent in midweek, also remains a doubt.

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) is closing in on a comeback, however, after months out. He has rejoined training over the last couple of weeks.

Nicolas Jackson, part of the Senegal squad knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by Ivory Coast on Monday night, is back for this fixture.

Christopher Nkunku came off the bench to score at Anfield on Wednesday.

“45 minutes, I think, was enough for him. We need to analyse and assess him if he can start. “I hope that he can cope with the demands of the game and he can maybe play more than only 45 minutes. We need to keep working with him. After 6-7 months, always it is difficult for a player. But he is starting to show after playing 45 minutes, you can see, one option, one chance, and he was happy to score a great goal and show his quality.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Christopher Nkunku

WEST HAM UNITED

Taking his press conference a mere 12 hours after full-time in the Bournemouth game, David Moyes couldn’t tell us much on the team news front but was hopeful that everyone had come through unscathed.

Vladimir Coufal returns from suspension, while Nayef Aguerd could be back after his early return from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Said Benrahma remains banned, however, while Lucas Paqueta (calf) is likely to remain on the injury list.

Michail Antonio (knee) is back on the grass but too is unlikely won’t feature.