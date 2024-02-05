In this weekly ‘Suspension Tightrope’ article, we assess the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

As well as rounding up who is suspended in Gameweek 24, we will also look at who is nearing a ban for yellow card accumulation.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

Being booked on five occasions no longer means a one-game ban, as every club has played 19 matches.

Premier League players now have to avoid picking up 10 yellow cards before their team has contested 32 top-flight fixtures.

If that fate does befall them, they’ll be hit by a two-match ban.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

There are only two players who are at imminent risk of a two-match suspension: Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (£5.8m) and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha (£5.0m).

Neither player is widely owned, so a looming ban isn’t going to cause ripples of trepidation in the Fantasy community.

Any absences could very well hurt their respective teams, however, given how key their presences are in midfield.

Anthony Gordon (£6.2m) is someone who is a popular Fantasy pick. He’s among three players who are sat on eight bookings, two away from a ban.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 24?

Ibrahima Konate (£4.9m) will miss Gameweek 24 through suspension. He was sent off for two bookable offences against Arsenal last weekend.

Philip Billing (£5.2m) will sit out the next three Bournemouth league games, meanwhile, after his straight red card on the same day.

Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) remains banned until August.