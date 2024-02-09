14
14 Comments
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Good morn to all in the FFS Kingdom!

    1. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Well hello Tin Man - how do you like your eggs in the morning? x

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        1. Scrambled with corn and parsley
        2. Poached (but not if I have to do it!)
        3. French toasted with parmesan
        4. Huzzaaahhh!!!!

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          5. A bit of tequila on the side

        2. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Eggcellent & Unique!

  2. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which would you rather do for DGW26

    A) Watkins > Darwin (have Jota)
    B) Saka > Foden (have kdb)

  3. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    KDB is my only city player, no Liverpool, 3 empty spots on the bench. I’m WCing aren’t I?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Can you take a strategic hit? Or two?

      1. jaguar shark
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Or three…

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          just now

          That WC will be very handy later on if you have other chips left. A strategic -8 or -12 could be worthwhile.

    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

  4. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    When a new Mod is proclaimed, does that mean an old and tired Mod takes the long walk into the Cursed Earth, like the judges from Judge Dredd?

  5. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you Bench Boost with this bench in 25?

    Dubravka (BOU) - Bowen (nfo) - Gabriel (bur) - Branthwaite (CRY)

  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Konsa -> Trippier (-4) and bench Estu worth it?

