It’s Gameweek 24 differentials time as we put the spotlight on three players who all have an ownership of 5% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Luton Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE

FPL ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: £4.9m

Chiedozie Ogbene (£4.9m) could be worth a roll of the dice ahead of Gameweek 24.

The Irishman, who usually plays as a winger, has made the right wing-back position his own in recent weeks, thriving in Rob Edwards’ fluid 3-4-3 formation.

Ogbene has started and finished all three of Luton’s last three matches, producing a goal and one assist. In that time, he attempted eight shots in the box and 21 dribbles, both more than any other team-mate.

When Luton get on the ball, they immediately look to their wide players to get up the pitch, which plays to Ogbene’s strengths, given his explosive pace and ability in one-on-one situations.

So given that Sheffield United have shown vulnerabilities at the back in their last five clashes, shipping 13 goals, he may be able to continue that fine form on Saturday.

The Blades have also been conceding chances (27) down their left flank in their last six matches (see below), the second-highest among all 20 teams, so the pace of Ogbene could cause further damage down that side.

Looking further ahead, Luton will also have two Double Gameweeks in the next month or so, although they will blank in Gameweek 26.

However, over the last six games, the Hatters’ have taken 11 points. They are also making much smarter decisions in the final third, so with an ownership of just 0.1%, Ogbene looks to offer plenty of upside for potential suitors.

RAYAN AIT-NOURI

FPL ownership: 0.4%

0.4% Price: £4.5m

Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.5m) has become one of Wolves’ most important players under Gary O’Neil.

The Algerian international made his first start since returning from AFCON in Gameweek 23 and showed exactly why he was selected ahead of Matt Doherty (£4.3m) and Hugo Bueno (£4.4m).

It was Ait-Nouri’s effort that deflected off Axel Disasi (£4.9m) for Wolves’ second goal, but more important was the fact he was so high up the pitch making runs across the front post.

Lining up as either a left-sided midfielder or wing-back when Wolves attack down the right, the hybrid role given to him by O’Neil really suits him.

“He has an incredible talent and ability, and the biggest improvement can be made with him just by coaching and him understanding his roles and responsibilities better for each game. We’re trying to improve him positionally and with his decision-making, but we have someone who has that much scope for improvement. That’s probably the easiest part for someone to improve. He’s physically developed already, technically he won’t improve much, but when they’re coachable and you can improve that, it makes a big difference. I’m excited to see where we can get Rayan to.” – Gary O’Neil

Wolves have favourable home clashes with Brentford, Sheffield United and Fulham in the next five Gameweeks. The away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur could be particularly good for them, too, given how well they play when given space in which to attack. In addition, they also have a fixture in Blank Gameweek 26.

Gameweek 29 is admittedly less likely, but in the event they lose to Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City beat Bournemouth in the FA Cup fifth round, they will feature. The Foxes are flying in the Championship right now and have lost just once since mid-November, so it isn’t out of the question.

Ait-Nouri could therefore be worth a punt, with his ownership currently sitting at just 0.4% in FPL.

JOSKO GVARDIOL

FPL ownership: 3.3%

3.3% Price: £4.8m

Josko Gvardiol (£4.8m) has hardly lit up FPL since arriving from RB Leipzig last summer, averaging just 2.4 points per match.

However, the 22-year-old has impressed as an auxiliary left-back recently, racking up more shots (11) than any other defender over the last six Gameweeks. He also sits second in his position for penalty box touches (21).

Granted, he’s yet to score or assist, but he is a threat and is going under the radar.

Man City entertain Everton before hosting Chelsea and Brentford in Double Gameweek 25.

Given that Everton have failed to score in their last two away trips, Saturday looks set to present Pep Guardiola’s in-form side with a decent opportunity to claim a clean sheet.

It’s also worth noting the right-back position has been a bit of a problem area for the Toffees all season, adding to Gvardiol’s appeal.

Admittedly, Guardiola is rarely predictable with his team selection, so there is risk attached, but the Croat has made the left-back spot his own since the beginning of December, starting nine of Man City’s last 10 Premier League games.

As such, Gvardiol has plenty of upside and looks to tick a lot of boxes at just £4.8m.