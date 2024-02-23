FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 25

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Double Gameweek 25, when every man and his dog seemed to have triple-captained Erling Haaland. Of course, he waited to score until late in his second match, after missing multiple chances, in order to finish with 10 points – disappointingly low for this chip.

More scores may have reached a century had several popular doublers such as Diogo Jota, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden not been either injured, benched or simply poor. Meanwhile, as always, some of the biggest hauls were recorded by non-doublers like Bukayo Saka and Ollie Watkins.

We report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing as well as on the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

Eight of these leaders did score centuries, all of whom gave Haaland the armband. Lee Byron, who has regained the lead in the Top 100 Any Season mini-league, played his Bench Boost whilst the other seven took a Triple Captain route. Markku Ojala – sixth in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 24 update – included Martin Odegaard and Ederson to reach seven double-digit hauls.

In order of popularity, these were Haaland, Saka and Kyle Walker (in all eight teams), Watkins (seven), Dominic Solanke (six), Virgil van Dijk (four), Luis Díaz (two) Ødegaard and Ederson (one).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Euan Thompson is the new number one in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code 5k0l6n) and has shot up to 39th overall after triple-captaining Haaland and getting big scores from Saka, Watkins, Solanke, Walker and van Dijk.

He came 555th in 2015/16, has had three more top 10k finishes and is 70th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Euan is also the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 25 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 75 after hits, with 33 teams being removed.

It means that 268 are going through to Gameweek 26. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

Andreas Marco Jensen, up to 1,115th overall, was the top scorer of the Gameweek and had double-digit hauls from the same six players as Euan (who didn’t survive this far in LMS).

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Last year’s winner Ignazio La Rosa has regained top spot from Cak Juris in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues following the latter’s loss to Qian Hao Ong. He has 46 points out of a possible 75 and is 45th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

The joint top scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 66 points each are Andrew Calverley in League 9 Division 30 and Fernando Ayerdi in League 9 Division 159. Andrew is now 6,567th overall.

Lord’s four-weekly round-up gives a more detailed report on how things stood after Gameweek 24.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) leads for a third straight week and fifth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, rising to 2,076th overall thanks to five double-digit haulers.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Jack Penn (ZoumasBloomers) has regained top spot from Obay Eid (FPL Milanista) in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweek 17 and between Gameweeks 19 to 21. He has risen to 6,359th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Euan Thompson again, taking over from long-time leader Kevin Prendergast at the top of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) leads for a second successive week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3). Up to 139th overall, with five double-digit hauls contributing to his century. He is 81st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 24 update.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Eddy Healey leads for a third week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk) and has risen to 1,522nd overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Markku Ojala is up to first place in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet). As mentioned, his inclusion of Odegaard and Ederson helped him reach 119 points and 2,746th place.

He’s had two top 800 finishes and another three in the top 9k, currently sixth in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, Lee Byron has regained the lead from Cameron Wong in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy) – having previously led after Gameweek 21 – and has risen to 6,036th overall after playing his Bench Boost. He is 327th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 24 update.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March replaces Joshua Bull on top of his own FPL Champions League, having previously led after Gameweeks 1 and 18.

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä leads for a 14th consecutive week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and is 5,187th.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) leads for a tenth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He’s also ahead for a tenth week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for a sixth week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and is 1,438th worldwide. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has slipped to sixth in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Peter Cameron is the new pace-setter of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code b84jwh). Now 210th worldwide, he has been playing for 16 seasons but finished outside of the top million on three occasions, not once ending inside the top 20k.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Mateusz Kabat leads for a third week in my January to May League (league code 5v12bh). He has risen from 23k to 172nd throughout the last five Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

