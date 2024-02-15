FFS Head-to-Head Leagues: Gameweek 24 round-up

It was a Gameweek where the blue card got the red card; further evidence emerged on the correlation between sales and hauls; and not everybody managed to stay until the end. There were early outbreaks of Double Gameweek fever, particularly in the Luton area and the Anfield boot room, and there was even talk of Maupay being a decent pick for DGW25.

Calmer heads prevailed in the Fantasy Football Scout Head-to-Head Leagues as FPL managers geared up for the long sprint home, and I’m back with another update on the leaders of the pack, and who needs a second wind. As always, my aim is to embellish Red Lightning’s excellent weekly updates.

League One

Three wins since the last update was sufficient to give Cak Juris (45 pts) a two-point lead at the top. David Bowman and the reigning champion, Ignazio La Rosa, are leading the chase, with Qian Hao Ong (42) dropping to fourth. Milan Mihajlovic, Martin Stubbs and Sameer Sohail (all 39) are vying for fifth.

League Two

Tim Hill (44) has maintained his edge over Alex Merchant and Stewart Robinson (both 43) in Division 1, and Carl Price (42) and John Lambert (40) complete the top five. David Gladstone (46) has David Meecham, Stig Hermansen and David Stanton (all 44) breathing down his neck in Division 2, but Dave Dolman and Bruce Savage (both 40) need to pick up the pace.

League Three

Jorge Polo Carraminana (51) retains pole position in Division 1; however, Michael Dabrowski and Ryan Gallagher (both 48) also have daylight over the chasing pack. Amit Tailor and Michael Scott (both 48) are the new top dogs in Division 2, with Gareth Mills (46) dropping to third. Anoop K (54) now has an 11-point lead over Paul Norris in Division 3; while John McHugh (46) is four points clear of Chris Madeley, Nathan C and Alastair Blackburn in Division 4.

League Four

Imran Hamid (49) continues to set the pace in Division 1, but Terje Balteskard is only one a point adrift; Martin Bubak (48) has the same margin over Wendy Darlington in Division 2; but Tim Oldfield (51) has a two-point margin over Priyansh in Division 3. Dom Richards (46) still leads in Division 4, but Socrates Olympios and Steven North (both 43) have narrowed the gap. Wayne Sturman (51) is worlds apart in Division 5, but Alex Chennell (47) is still competing for airtime. Sam Trafford (50) now has bragging rights over Greyhead (49) in Division 6; and Will Evans (48) is still playing second fiddle to GavB-Bram (46) in Division 7. Christian Larisch (52) leads Ritesh Raichura by four points in Division 8, with the rest of the field a further seven points back.

League Five

Matt Cherng (54) has daylight over Dylan McCullough (48) in Division 1; and Doncho Georgiev (48) retains a three-point margin over Mattias Rabbia in Division 2. Anders Söder Wintergren (51) is still clear in Division 3, but Lance Pridham has cut the lead to three points. Michael Romanntowski (51) is the new leader in Division 4, with James Cresswell being joined by André Bjerketveit (both 49) in second place. Tony Wilkins (54) continues to set the pace in Division 5; but Vasanth M (57) has been even hotter in Division 6, and both have five-point leads. George Petrou (51) still leads in Division 7, but is now being tracked by Tristan Maw (48); meanwhile, Tin Nguyen (48) has leapfrogged Johan Wester (46) in Division 8. One win in four has seen Jamie McComb’s lead over Graham Langley (46)in Division 9 cut to four points; Sirakhun Kawatkul (48) is also being chased down by Curtis Ledger (45) in Division 10; and in Division 11, Matt Smith’s advantage over Moray West (49) has been trimmed to two points. It’s all change in Division 12, where Georgi Georgiev (48) now leads Maanas Gupta by four points; and Mark Larwood (48) is now the sole leader, ahead of Mark Duncan (46), in Division 13. Gavin Sousa (53) has extended his lead over Rob Roche to seven points in Division 14. It’s closer in Division 15, where d c (46) leads Vincent Ho by one point; but FPL Ted (52) is seven points clear of Adam Bell in Division 16.

League Six

Jamie Gamble (58) maintains his position as top scorer in League Six, and has extended his lead in Division 24 to 10 points. Ade Harris (57) has a three-point lead in Division 21; and of the four managers on 54 points, Sean Killick (Division 17) has a nine-point lead; Ben Reeves (Division 12) leads by eight points; while the margin for Alex Tremble (Division 1) and Gary Hughes (Division 26) is six points. The top ten is completed by four managers on 52 points: Colin B (Division 7) has a three-point lead; Ivo Georgiev (Division 8) leads by one point; and DjŠhąhrûkh Šrk and Bukola Atanda are joint-leaders in Division 5.

Five managers have 51 points: Joseph Fitzgerald (Division 32) has an eight-point lead; Jervis Sheil (Division 11) and Jon Xanthos (Division 25) lead by five; Neil Allison (Division 23) has a three-point margin; and Marcus Baptiste’s Division 2 margin is two points. The only other managers to reach 50 points were Linda Parkes, who has a five-point lead in Division 3; and Michiel Eykens, who has a one-point edge in Division 6. Of the six managers on 49 points, Darragh Copley (Division 18) is seven points clear of his competition; Dušan Ušjak has a two-point margin in Division 30; and it’s a one-point edge for Josef Rusiecki (Division 15), Tim Worboys (Division 16), Abraham de Villiers (Division 22) and Tom Clark (Division 31).

Andy Wong (Division 28) and Josh Bembridge (Division 29) both have 48 points and a two-point lead in their respective Divisions. Magnum Clarsen (47) has a three-point lead in Division 4; and the same score gives Paul Reilly a two-point margin in Division 10. Eight managers are tied on 46 points: Pete Bell (Division 13) has a three-point lead; Thomas Morris (Division 9), Tom Strong (Division 19) and Steven McAleer (Division 27) have one-point leads; and we have joint-leaders in Division 14 (Hiten Shah and Ken Davies) and Division 20 (Steven Schelk and Vladan Mandic).

League Seven

Roger Butler has maintained his run of victories, and has now amassed a score of 66 points out of a possible 72, which is a H2H League high, and good for a 17-point lead over his Division 38 rivals. Mark Cahill and Øyvind Emblem (both 60) also have perfect records since the last update, and lead their Division 9 and Division 53 competition by 17 and 15 points respectively. Back in the real world, Craig Perrin (57) has consolidated his 11-point lead in Division 12; and the same score is good for a six-point lead for Uday Das in Division 28. André Mӕrli (55) has extended his advantage in Division 6 to eight points; and it’s six-point leads for Stephen Brogan (Division 35) and Strawberry Doden (Division 62) (both 55). Of the managers on 54 points: Ben Watts (Division 44) has a six-point margin; Marcus Cahill (Division 10) and Johnny Nguyen (Division 31) both have five-point leads; Lovro Namer (Division 15) has a four-point advantage; and Oleksiy Pawlowsky’s edge in Division 54 is four points.

League Eight

The top dog in League Eight is Danny Messer (64), who is an eye-watering 21 points clear of his nearest rival in Division 33. Elliot Pearce (61) has also maintained his winning streak, but has been unable to extend his seven-point margin in Division 100. Four additional managers have reached 60 points: Marco “Pep” Purves has a 15-point margin in Division 13; Issam A has a 12-point margin in Division 44; Aaron Houston has retained his 11-point advantage in Division 19; but it’s just a six-point edge for Ernesto Busche in Division 127. Ciaran Collins (Division 17) and Evan Jenkinson (Division 18) are both on 59 points, and have daylight over their divisional rivals.

Of the nine managers on 57 points, Johnannes Åkerøy (Division 110) has opened up a 14-point chasm; Colby Pridham’s margin in Division 57 is 11 points; while Christopher Dunlop (Division 51) and Chisha Mazimba (Division 115) both have nine-point leads. Abdellah Boukhalfa has maintained an eight-point advantage in Division 104; Gregory Vial (Division 68) leads by six; Katyayan Gupta (Division 59) by five; Gavin Cochrane (Division 3) by three; and Jonk Haglund (Division 96) by two. Vaidehi Patwardhan (56) is six-points clear of the competition in Division 42.

League Nine

Once again, League Nine is the place to go to for high scores. With 66 points, Fernando Ayerdi (Division 159) and Andrew Calverley (Division 30) join Roger Butler (League Seven) as the top scorers across 496 H2H Divisions, and both are well set to secure promotion. Mohammad Matin Sororian (63) is also setting a fast pace in Division 83; and of the four other managers to reach 60 points: Edward Young is 11 points clear in Division 220; Brandon Witton (Division 38) and Femi Ogunfowodu (Division 99) have 10-point leads; and Stuart Brodie’s margin in Division 193 is six points. The top 10 is completed by three managers on 58 points. David Allen is 11 points clear in Division 41; and Pritesh Ramu (Division 63) and Connor Jackson (Division 128) have seven-point margins. A further 23 League Nine managers are leading their Divisions on 57 points.

Hall of Famers on the up

I am continuing to follow the progress of six managers who are ranked in the Hall of Fame Top 100 as they endeavour to ascend through the lower reaches of the H2H League hierarchy, and in most cases, we are now seeing the form that merits their elite status. Most of the action is in League Seven, where the star turn was Pete Richards (46), whose four successive wins catapulted him to the summit of Division 30. Garry Murray (49) has also won four in a row, and is now second in Division 31, but is still five points behind the leader. Stephen Browmer (42) remains in the Division 4 promotion mix with three wins, and is just three points adrift of top spot. Colin Innes (43) retains fourth place with his two wins, and has a four-point margin over the chasing pack. Given that Roger Butler (66) is in his Division, first place is probably a bit of a stretch. The only below par performance was from Ómar Olgeirsson (33), who has recorded just one win since the last update, and has now slipped to 14th place in Division 12. It was a return to elite performance in League Eight, Division 123, where another four-win run saw Widi Susanto (45) leapfrog into joint-third, just seven points adrift of the leader.

I’ll be back with another update after Gameweek 28, but in the meantime you can keep track of your progress, and stalk the competition, via MIR’s Head-to-Head Leagues page. Fans of nostalgia will appreciate TopMarx’s recent supplement on the history and development of the Head-to-Head Leagues. If nothing else, check out the thread on the Scout site’s most upvoted comment, particularly the final entry. It’s a touching moment.

I’m off to spend 10 minutes in the sin bin. Stay safe.