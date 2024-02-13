FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 24

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 24.

We report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing as well as on the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Joe Stait sets the pace for a second successive week and eighth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and is now 12th overall.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Mark Ogier has regained the lead from Jake Holton in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. Having previously led after Gameweeks 20 to 22, his team is now ranked 113th worldwide.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Cak Juris leads for a fifth straight week and 13th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He has 45 points out of a possible 72 but, after losing to Alex Tyc, is now only two ahead of David Bowman and Ignazio La Rosa. He was 29th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 23 update.

The joint top scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 66 points each are still Roger Butler from League 7 Division 38, Andrew Calverley from League 9 Division 30 and Fernando Ayerdi from League 9 Division 159. Roger is now 8,449th overall, while Andrew has risen to 2,706th.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 24 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 63 after hits, with 34 teams being removed.

It means that 301 are going through to Gameweek 25. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

Ahmed Shahin (Professor Bear) was the top scorer of the Gameweek, with double-digit hauls from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Cole Palmer and captain Erling Haaland. He’s had four top 10k finishes and sits 83rd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 23 update.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) leads for a second successive week and fourth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He’s risen to 5,372nd overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL Milanista) is the new name on top of the FFScout Family mini-league. He came 473rd in 2020/21, has had four more top 9k finishes and is 21st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast leads for a ninth straight week and 18th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d). He is 49th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) takes over from Olavi Oja at the summit of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3). Having previously led after Gameweeks 21 and 22, he is now 530th overall. He’s also 75th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame and leads both the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league and the Opening Day League.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Eddy Healey leads for a second week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk) and ranks 3,972nd.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

David Meechan is the new number one in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet), after being in the same position following Gameweeks 8 and 9. Up to 5,416th overall, he’s 201st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, Cameron Wong leads for a third straight week and 18th time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy) and has risen to 5,845th globally. He is 565th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 23 update

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull has a sixth successive week on top of Simon March’s FPL Champions League. It’s his 16th time in 2023/24.

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä leads for a consecutive 13th week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and is 4,343rd overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

It’s a ninth week in front for Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He also leads for a ninth week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for a fifth week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and rises to 1,445th overall. As well as that, the Scout community team (Scout PFT) keeps rising and is now fifth in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

William Fortescue remains ahead for a ninth straight week and 13th time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code b84jwh). This team is 163rd overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Mateusz Kabat leads for a second week in my January to May League (code 5v12bh). It’s been a superb four Gameweeks for this team, shooting up from 23k to 155th overall.

