22
  1. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Alisson Areola
    Trippier Porro Ake Gabriel Branthwaite
    Son Saka Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    1ft
    1.8 itb
    All chips available

    Will probably not free hit gw29

    A) Alisson to Neto
    B) Trippier to Doughty
    C) Anything else

    Cheers

    1. Bevan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Probs B

      Why no free hit in 29? I've got a similar squad to you and with 5 players, I feel I should defo free hit even though the ceiling won't be too high.

  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Worst scout picks I've seen for some time.

  3. Mother Farke
      21 mins ago

      Akanji G

    • sentz05
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      I have two players for 29 so free hitting then.
      This week use 2FTs: Darwin and KDB in for Solanke and Salah?

      1. sentz05
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I mean out

      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I'm thinking about bringing Salah in early too. I quite like it

    • Mother Farke
        17 mins ago

        Alvarez G

      • Keventry City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        Excellent article Neale, massively appreciated

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I appreciate those words in turn, Kev! Thank you.

      • waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        Anyone going early on Salah?
        KDB, Toney to Salah, Semenyo
        FH29

      • Steevo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Who would you start?
        A) KDB (liv)
        B) Garnacho (EVE)

        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          A

        2. Bevan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          KDB

      • UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        So annoying Alvarez doing so well in every other competition

      • UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Very strange Pep would rest Foden but not Haaland

        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Haaland never gets benched

          1. UNCLE TONEY
            • 7 Years
            just now

            It’s more about giving him a rest when tie is gone

      • Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        A. TC Solanke
        B. Wait for a Salah/Haaland DGW

        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I’m on B with Salah

      • ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Those moving early on Salah, are you ditching Haaland to release the funds?

        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I left money ITB for him

      • Steve McCroskey
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        What move would you make here with my FT? I'm free hitting in 29.

        A. Dalot > BOU defender
        B. KDB > Bowen
        C. Both for -4

      • Wılly
        • 10 Years
        just now

        WC31, FH34

        A. Barkley + Solanke (-4)

        B. Foden + Morris

