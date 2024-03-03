125
  1. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Kdb baldock > barkley udogie -4? Hoping to avoid fh in 29.

    Areola dubravka
    Gabriel reg doughty pau baldock
    Kdb saka foden Bowen palmer
    Haaland Watkins solanke

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Or could get son and a bou defender instead.

  2. Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Just about escaped dodging haaland captain (he really should have had a brace). Need a saka haul tonight to capitalise! Main rival does not even own him...

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Same here. I'm 7 points behind the safety score so hoping saka can do some damage tonight

  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Early ideas on this lot?

    Areola* (Dub)
    Gab Saliba Ake Taylor* Porro*
    Foden Saka Gordon Palmer Son*
    Solanke Watkins* Haaland

    1 FT. 3.9m

    Just Solanke for DGW28 and 5 with * for BGW29

    WC, FH, BB left, would rather save chips til later, WC31 or WC35

    Thinking -4 or -8 this GW then similar next GW.

    Cheers for any ideas.

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Ake gordon > doughty Bowen?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Which attacker to bench in that case?

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Will have a similar dilemma, probably foden but doesn’t feel right with his current form.
          Any help above mate?

        2. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Or palmer?

    2. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Haaland to Morris
      Gordon to Bowen
      Ake to Doughty

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Foden or Palmer to bench, seems risky with either.

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          It does, maybe just get in doughty this gw

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm taking the lazy option and FH29, so looking to set up for GW30 onward with the FT this week.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Still might go that route.

  4. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    FH29 most probably so what to do with 1FT this week?

    Neto²
    Doughty² Gabriel Bradley
    Son Saka Ødegaard Palmer
    Solanke⁴ Watkins Haaland
    - Areola D.Luiz Hecke Trippier*

    1FT £4.6m [e.g. just enough for Ødegaard > Salah*]

  5. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bit of forward Salah planning…worth doing this to get him in 30?

    28: Estup, Hwang & Darwin -> KERKEZ, KLUIVERT & SOLANKE (-4)
    29: FH
    30: KDB & Gordon -> Salah(c) & Palmer (-4)

    Areola
    Gabriel, Porro, Estupinan
    Kdb, Saka, Foden, Gordon
    Haaland, Watkins, Darwin

    Kelleher, Burn, Bradley, Hwang
    Bank 0.0m, 2FT

