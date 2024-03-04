65
  1. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Muniz a good cheap 3rd forward for 29 with Watkins & Toney
    For anyone playing FH

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      I agree - I'll be bringing Muniz in for 29 to replace Solanke. Not on FH but it will allow me to move to Salah in 30 for free and then most weeks he'll be bench fodder. Biggest downside for me is that I won't have Toney in 29

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Morris at home to Forest is a good option too

    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Watkins, Muniz, Morris imo

  2. Babit1967
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    How long is Trent out for?

    Would you sell Bradley if you're not planning on playing him this week? It's either him or Taylor out for a Bournemouth defender.

    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      Taylor plays in 29 if you're not using FH

      1. Babit1967
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Using freehit

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Taylor out

  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    GTG ?

    TC Dom?

    Dubravka,
    Saliba, Doughty, Gabriel,
    Saka, KDB, Palmer, Son,
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke,

    Flekken, Gordon, Burn, Ake

    7.1

  4. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    ‘Chip strategy is team dependent’

    Has anyone given advice on:
    - if your team currently looks like this, this strategy might be best
    - if your team currently looks like this, this strategy might be best
    - if your team currently looks like this, this strategy might be best

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      If a team looks like yours, wildcard immediately

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      That will be a 100 bucks

  5. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Morning,

    Which is the best keeper for the next few gw?

    A. Neto
    B. Kaminski

    1. Effe
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      A

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Depends on your 29 plans

      1. n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        No fh

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          If no GK in 29 then the decision is straightforward. If you have Areola, prefer Neto for 28 & 30-32

  6. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Saliba Porro
    Son Maddison Foden Saka
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    (Areola Garnacho Estu Cash)

    GW28:
    Haaland & Foden to Morris & Bowen -4

    GW29
    Solanke to Toney (9 players)

    GW30
    Garnacho to Salah

    GW31 WC

    Thoughts on this plan? Worth taking a hit for Bou def/Doughty this week?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I think a hit for Doughty, seeing as it gives you 3 games compared to Estu's one, makes sense

      1. Karan14
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        True although I would have to bench Porro for that this week. Even Bou def gives me 3 games actually because they have EVE in GW30 and Doughty has Spurs when I need a defender as Arsenal play City.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Yeah get what you're saying. Obviously Porro may not play this week or be eased back in but I wouldn't back a spurs clean sheet

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Against villa in 28

            1. Karan14
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Yes I agree with that. The hit does seem sensible. Just need to decide Bou or Doughty.

  7. AARON-1
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    I don't think I want to TC Solanke, so perhaps Morris is the better pick for the double plus a fixture in 29.
    Who would you go for?
    A Solanke
    B Morris.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Depends if you are chasing. Solanke will be captained by most so if he blanks and Morris doesn't you win.

      1. AARON-1
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Leading two mini leagues by 30 pts each

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      You can still captain Solanke and use TC in another DGW

      1. AARON-1
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Of course. I'll captain whoever I bring. Just a question of current form / niggling knee injuries and an extra fixture. I have no Free Hit and serious lack of players for 29.

  8. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Neto and Doughty in for a -4? Will be FH GW29.

    Will give me 3 x DGW with Solanke.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Prefer a Bournemouth defender if on FH29. You have the option of starting them 30-32

  9. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    1FT 1.9ITB

    Lascelles -> Doughty? Y or N?

    Areola
    Gabriel Saliba Taylor
    Foden KDB Saka Palmer
    Watkins Haaland Solanke

    Turner Hwang* Gomez Lascelles

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      If not FH29 then the move is fine

  10. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    -8 incoming this week to get rid of rich, Haaland, foden and walker for son and some Luton and Bournemouth players. What a strange game.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      This DGW has the early morning smell of hits being burnt for blanks.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      I probably would hold Foden. The form he is in, he'll be City's talisman for the big game Vs 'pool

    3. boc610
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      trap trappy trap trap trappy trap trap trap traperooo...

    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      WC in 30?

    5. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      FH or play with less than 11

    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Don't see an issue with for GW28-30

      MCI:
      liv (A), blank, ARS

      LUT:
      cpl (A), bou (A), NFO (H), tot (A)

      BOU:
      SHU (H), LUT (H), blank, EVE

  11. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    What to do about Adebayo?

    Clearly depends on how fitness, but if confirmed fit to play the double would you still swap him for Solanke? Not going to FH so costs me a player and it's a hit (as likely doing KDB to Bowen with FT)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Currently recovering from a hamstring injury. If fit, I don't see him starting the first game which reduces overall mins over 28-29 compared to Solanke.

      Luton will be reminded to what happened with Bell on Saturday after supposedly recovering from hammy injury

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I think it's either hit to Solanke or bench him and hope for something in 29

  12. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    -8 worth it to play 9 players in 29?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Depends who the players are

    2. Im New Here
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      How many players would you have without the hit?

      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        5 if I go with my gut and get Tavernier for 28 (-4). 6 if I go with Barkley. And 7 if I get in Bowen for 28 as part of another -8

  13. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Phil Foden has been brilliant all season and is having an absolute blinder today in front of Gareth Southgate, which can only mean one thing…

    Congratulations to Jordan Henderson on being picked in England's Euro 2024 squad.

    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Would’ve been funny if they didn’t play in completely different positions.

  14. YoungPretender
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    2FTs, FH GW29 any ideas?

    Areola
    VVD Gusto Gabriel
    Palmer Saka Foden KDB
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Dubravka Estupinan Taylor Hwang*

    A) Hwang & Estupinan > Barkley & Doughty (bench KDB & VVD/Gusto)
    B) Estupinan & Taylor > Doughty & BOU defender (bench KDB & VVD/Gusto)
    C) KDB & Estupinan > Bowen & Doughty
    D) Any other ideas

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      - Dubravka to Neto
      - Ake to Zabarnyi
      - Hee Chan to Tavernier
      - KDB to Son

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Estupinan to Zabarnyi *

        1. YoungPretender
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Thanks mate, I had considered the GK swap but Areola has Burnley at home.

          Do you prefer a BOU defender to Doughty?

          I’m guna hold the Son transfer until GW30 because I’ll be playing FH29 anyway and don’t like his fixture this GW.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Bournemouth fixtures on paper 28, 30-32 look better from a defensive POV imo.

            Yes prefer Bournemouth over Luton defender due to better DGW28 fixtures, FH29 and playable between 30-32

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      KDB, Estipunian -> Doughty, Tavernier

  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Leno > Neto worth doing, (even for a hit?)

    GK: Areola / Leno / Neto
    28: BUR* / WOL / SHU+LUT**
    29: AVL / TOT / blank
    30: NEW / SHU* / EVE**
    31: TOT / NFO* / CRY**
    32: WOL* / NEW / LUT**
    33: FUL** / WHU* / MUN
    34: CRY* / LIV[?] / AVL [+ WOL?]

    * = who I'd play with no transfer
    ** = who I'd play with transfer

    GW34 DGW/BGW possibility for BOU/FUL:
    https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1763697094529782029?t=y8FrW9nh4vCwAvVNx-15VA&s=19

    I'm FH29 so can ignore that week. If BOU get the DGW in 34 that's a bonus. I'd likely want to punt on someone like Eze who'll probably have a DGW [WHU + NEW] then too, so hedging against Areola that week!

    Areola & Leno have been a fab fair since GW6. Fixtures for all three toughen up from GW34ish, but that's okay as I'll likely WC around then, or just after.

  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    This ia probably the ideal FH29 with minor tweaks imo

    If folks can cover most of the heavy hitters in attack without many hits then the FH can be saved imo

    Flekken Areola
    Porro/Udogie Reguilon Doughty XXX XXX
    Son Maddison Bowen MGW Elanga
    Watkins Toney Muniz/Morris

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Will look similar to that, and agree - but the hits will really be building with stuff like Hwang & Senesi, on top of the already planned hits that week.

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would probably have Barkley in there for MGW, and stay clear of spurs defence. Moreno instead?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        If you go with Muniz even more reason to avoid Spurs defense!

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hits to date and late injuries will be tough on teams with 7 or 8 starters ...

    4. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      A -8 to -12 over this and next week to field 7 or 8 or 9 to save the FH ain't worth it.

  17. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Guys need some suggestions. 1ft. 1.5m itb. Not planning to fh in 29.

    Areola
    Gabriel saliba doughty
    Saka foden son Bowen
    Haaland solanke watkins

    Dub gordon konsa taylor

    A) save and do gordon foden solanke to Maddy luiz toney for a hit nxt week which will get me 10 players

    B) dub to neto free and -8 next week for maddy luiz toney

    C) dub gordon to neto Barkley for a hit and bench foden and do foden solanke to maddy toney next week for a hit.

  18. We Go Again
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Planning to do Estupinan -> Doughty for the DGW28. However, I have 2 FT and planning to FH in 29 so I basically have to use the 2nd FT to not lose it. Who else would you prioritise to get for the DGW? I have Solanke as my only other DGW player

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Neto imo

