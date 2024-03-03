147
  1. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 37 mins ago

    Anybody know if alvarez starting later?

  2. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    Big day for all Tavernier owners!

  3. PogChamp
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Leno baps were nice. 4 CS(3 with baps) in the last 13 games feels like a massive haul for keepers this season.

  4. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Anybodu gonna bb gw 28?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      o/

  5. tommo-uk-
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    FH Question….

    If you have 2 FT available in GW29 and use FH, do you have 1 or 2 FTs in GW30?

    Thanks

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      One

  6. Tango74
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    Baffles me why people don’t bench players to score points ?

    1. alsybach
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      This sentence baffles me

      1. Tango74
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        lol , sorry don’t want bench players to get points

        1. tommo-uk-
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Still baffling me

  7. Danstoke82
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Interested to know feedback on this. Am looking to hold FH for DGW34 and not 29, so….

    Gordon >

    A) JWP
    B) Barkley
    C) Neither

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Kudus? TOT's Johnson?

    2. alsybach
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Have you already got Bowen?

      1. Danstoke82
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I have yes

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      B

  8. alsybach
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    My lovely bench looking ram packed with points as usual!!!

  9. JBG
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Haaland, Kdb and Foden start, from a City fan IG account.

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Thanks. No great surprises but good if Foden is playing. I’m most worried about Walker; predicted line ups are about 50/50 for him to play

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      walker ?

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        All the info the account released so far.

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Utd planning to play Onana, Bayindir and Heaton at the back?

    4. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Alvarez?

  10. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Solanke hatty coming up

  11. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Is Eze back on your radar again? Tempted.

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      yes but sooo injury prone and usually scores when you don’t have him ))

  12. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/03/burnley-v-bournemouth-team-news-solanke-starts/

  13. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    They say playing the FH in 29 is team dependent, but are their indicators?

    I have 4 for 29 and can get 7 with one hit. Is that enough not to play the FH?

    What position do you think you should be in to ignore the FH altogether?

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Kluivert G

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        sorry post fail

