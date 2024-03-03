Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Burnley v Bournemouth.

Kick-off at Turf Moor is at 13:00 GMT.

Bournemouth, who are still yet to win a league game in 2024, are unchanged from the side that lost 1-0 to Manchester City last week.

That means Dominic Solanke is fit to start after passing a late fitness test on his knee.

Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier also feature in attack, while Enes Unal is back in contention following a shoulder problem and named among the substitutes.

As for Burnley, they make three alterations, with Vintinho, Josh Cullen and Jacob Bruun Larsen coming in for Josh Brownhill, Johann Gudmundsson and Zeki Amdouni.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Assignon, Berge, Cullen, Odobert, Larsen, Fofana

Subs: Cork, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Amdouni, Ndayishimiye, Delcroix, Muric

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Mepham, Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Sinisterra, Unal, Billing, Travers, Kinsey-Wellings

