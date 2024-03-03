586
586 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Evil Greg
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    clean sheets suddenly are obtainable this week

    Open Controls
    1. Kane not win a trophy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Especially for Senesi and Trippier in my back 3.

      Open Controls
  2. Dammit_182
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Semenyo in on WC as my fodder kinda vindicated then. Still not sure how I feel bring Solanke-less next week but after sensi’s injury I’ll take the points

    Open Controls
  3. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Lewis Cook worth getting even though own neto?thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      In one word, no

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Sorry my mistake I tho8ght he was a defender!

        Open Controls
        1. Hooky
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          That'll be Steve Cook that you're thinking of.

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Yeh! Really unsure on whether to get BOU defender if own Neto or just do hwang to kluivert

            Open Controls
  4. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Good to get Senesi's clean sheet...oh wait 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      SeneNo

      Open Controls
  5. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Any news on Trip injury?

    Open Controls
    1. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yeah I sprained my wrist when I fell on the stairs last night. That's the story I'm telling the wife anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
  6. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    One more save Neto

    Open Controls
  7. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Bournemouth fans singing "sacked in the morning"
    City fans will be doing the same later no doubt

    Open Controls
  8. boc610
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    soblanky

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Thank goodness as I had to bench him

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Zobarn-yay

      Open Controls
  9. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Rival with Neto, eurghhh, need KDB to go big!

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      He only does that for his missus

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Lmao! Touche!

        Open Controls
  10. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Burnley missing Ashley Barnes and his elbows.

    Open Controls
    1. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      He's doing brilliantly in the Championship....

      Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Him and Kevin Davies are the best I've seen in the PL at that!

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Fellaini was the master of the elbow and the dive when touched by an opponent.

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          True I forgot about him!

          Open Controls
  11. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    No Solanke goal today means less Solanke TC:s for next gameweeks double hatty 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      You know he's going off injured 15 minutes into the SHU game right?

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        100%

        Open Controls
      2. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Probably lol

        Open Controls
      3. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        We know this, yet we TC anyway. It’s the FPL way

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      2 goals in his last 8. same as Semmy

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      don't bet against salah or haaland later on in the season

      Open Controls
  12. wakenbagel
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Senesi the troll of the week

    Open Controls
  13. F4L
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    when actually was the last good competitive manchester derby in the league? can only think of pogba brace for 3-2 win in 17/18

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      March 2020 when Scotty hit a screamer from the halfway line? Jan 23 as well

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Absolutely no selective memory in play there

        Open Controls
  14. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Anyone here play Trippier, Robertson and Senesi?

    Open Controls
    1. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Sun Jihai will have a link to a team that does

      Open Controls
  15. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    I wouldn't mind if Foden scored another derby hattie today...

    Open Controls
  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    25 from 5 ain't looking too good.

    Let's hope the next 6 for Man City and Arsenal put in a shift ...

    Open Controls
  17. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Neto down to one bonus isn't great

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Unlucky.

      Open Controls
  18. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Starting to feel a bit unlucky atm
    Gets Sanchez in back in December, immediately gets injured, eventually transfer him out in Alisson in GW24, gets sick then injured, got Hwang in GW26, injured, Senesi GW27, injured.

    Was already ready to take a -8 this GW and now the Senesi injury may mean a -12 is needed. Looking at KDB, Hwang, Alvarez, Senesi out for Son, Foden, Solanke, Zabarnyi. Although if Trippier is out too I may have to WC28 :/

    Open Controls
  19. Catalan Rangers
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Didnt even know Senesi before scout picks… got him for -4 and benched Livra… god save the influentials..

    Open Controls
  20. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Marcus G

    Open Controls
  21. Steamboat Willy Boly
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    This games got Rodri goal written all over it

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.