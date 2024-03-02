You can find all of Saturday’s Gameweek 27 attacking returns and projected bonus points in this article.
As well as those aforementioned numbers from LiveFPL, there’s also a selection of the Opta data – from chances created to expected goals (xG) – that you can find in our Premium Members Area.
The Scout Notes write-ups will follow.
GAMEWEEK 27: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 27: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:
|Luton Town
|2 – 3
|Aston Villa
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3 – 1
|Crystal Palace
|Nottingham Forest
|0 – 1
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|3 – 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Fulham
|3 – 0
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Everton
|1 – 3
|West Ham United
|Brentford
|2 – 2
|Chelsea
30 mins ago
Just ordered a McDonalds and I get to spend a Saturday evening with you fine people. What a time to be alive!