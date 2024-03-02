48
  1. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Just ordered a McDonalds and I get to spend a Saturday evening with you fine people. What a time to be alive!

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      How many seconds do you microwave your chips and burger when it arrives? Same tonne for both or different lengths?

      It's a bit cold when I've don't it previously.

    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Go away

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Fillet of Fish?

      1. ididnt
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        6 nuggets?

      2. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        My mate used to get one of those and used to pee me off because we’d have to wait forever because nobody ordered them!

      3. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Speaking as a man who dedicated 1 month of his life to the Golden Arches, I would not recommend Fillet of Fish. Once cooked you are supposed to leave it in the heater for a maximum of 15 minutes. If unsold in that time, it goes in the bin. I’m pretty sure the last one I cooked is still in that heater. I worked there more than 20 years ago.

    4. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Might order a phat Chinese myself

    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      I worked in McDonalds for 1 month. They fired me after my probationary period. They said that they felt I lacked enthusiasm. Say what you want about McDonalds management, they know a guy who lacks enthusiasm alright.

    6. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Big Mac Meal with a Filet O’ Fish chaser

  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Areola:
    BUR > avl > new > tot > WOL > FUL > CRY

    Leno:
    wol > tot > SHU > NFO > new > whu > liv

    Worth a hit for Leno > Neto, for:
    SHU/LUT > - - - > EVE > CRY > LUT > mun > avl

    The Areola/Leno rotation has been great, so I'm not sure!

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think its break even over those games
      Neto will just about match Areola next week if you take the 4 points into account.
      Leno in 30 is a great fixture. 31 is nearly as good.
      Longer term might pay off.

  3. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Watkins has been so money for m since gw8, brace 2dauy

    1. Dr-Jimmy
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Qué?

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      yea Watkins is insane. I really under-estimated him. Might get the golden boot, looking likely.

    3. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Holy Watkins to Real Madrid

  4. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Benched doughty and Reguillon for Moreno and Branthwaite. This season really just keeps giving (me reason to be depressed)

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Getting rid of benches will save so much heartache and undeserved jam.

      Lets get @FPL to listen!

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Think of the logic here.

        You are basically punished just as much for not owning/disregarding a player to if you did buy them but didn’t start them.
        It’s not right, and we, the people, will stand up to this!

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      seems like every decision I make is wrong too. Played Leno, Areola mega haul

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Least you got a clean sheet

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          yea its just 5 points difference, that's pretty big and the kind of thing that makes a difference. Such decisions always go against me. I honestly think there is merit in doing the opposite of what I think from now on. Looks like it will pay off, and im not even joking. Went it comes to selecting team anyway

          1. UNCLE TONEY
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah I know just saying from someone who started Flekken over him 🙁

  5. Norco
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Absolutely shocking start to the week.

    Went to change Flekken to the bench and start Areola in the dying seconds of the deadline but ran out of time and missed it. That hurts.

    Pau and Estu in my team just week on week binary.

    Took out Darwin who saves the day off the bench.

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I did the opposite move with Flekken and Areola and unfortunately it went through!

  6. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Quick thought for DGW28 please.

    KDB - Foden - Saka (BRE) - Son (avl) - Palmer (NEW)
    Haaland (liv) - Watkins (TOT) - SOLANKE*

    I plan sell one of MCI attack on GW28 as they will be away to Liverpool and blank on GW29.
    It’s likely that I will sell another on GW29 too. But wondering who is better kept for playing LIV.

    (1) Who would you sell first : KDB or Foden?
    (2) Who would you bench? Away to Liv seems the toughest for those attackers.

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd sell KDB first and bench Foden

  7. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Looking forward to doing haaland to carlton morris for next week

    1. ididnt
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      I did the move in gw2! Look at me now!

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Lol sold Richarlison over Hee Chan which pretty much forces WC28/FH29. Hee Chan confirmed 6 weeks out after the wolves game today and now Rich has a chance for next weekend

    Richarlison tells ESPN Brasil he has a chance to face Villa next weekend though AP reiterated in his post-match presser he’ll be out for “two to three weeks”.

    https://twitter.com/Dan_KP/status/1763987887916253537?t=FbJX1siwZhy0KPYcEqpAQQ&s=19

  9. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Will Solanke play? Gordon 8 pointer on the bench…

    1. Goat
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah he’ll play

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Signs pointing to yes currently. He's apparently travelled - not sure why he'd go if he wasn't able to play.

      Semenyo didn't have a good perforce at CF in midweek either. Unal may be available too for theat role though, I guess.

    3. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      He will play, they have nobody else

    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same boat, would be delighted if he missed out this week.

  10. Goat
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Just saw Tottenham highlights. Good finish from Werner. Wouldn’t have expected him to score that

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Did you see the earlier chance?

  11. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    I am binning Estupiñan tonight. No brainer.

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah, might just lob him for doughty before his likely rise.

  12. Traction Engine Foot
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you wildcard this?

    Leno
    Gabriel Doughty Lamptey
    Saka KDB Foden Palmer Odegaard
    Haaland Watkins

    Kelleher Darwin Estupinan Taylor

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      WC based on what? No idea how you want to navigate 29 or which chips you have left like FH

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I have WC, FH, BB left. WC would get me double gameweekers as I currently have no Bournemouth, sort out my defence and allow me to save the FH in 29. The alternative would be to do something like Darwin, KDB, Estu to Solanke, Son, Senesi for -8 and FH in 29.

  13. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    son like to rise tonight?

    too early for kdb>son?

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sonrise is approximately 2:30am GMT

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm doing it tonight.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        i feel like doing it know for a dopeamine release, but probably makes sense to wait lol

  14. The Tonberry
      5 mins ago

      Pretty sure I'll be bringing in Senesi or Zabarnyi this week...but who to sell from Estupinan or Walker? Estupinan has the better fixture on paper but he's been a painful own over the last few weeks and Brighton's kind fixtures end after next week anyway.

      Or should I just sell both for a -4 and bring in Doughty as well?

      Current defence - Bradley, Saliba, Konsa, Walker, Estu. It's only really Saliba I'm confident to start next week - apart from Estu, the rest have tough fixtures.

      Will FH29

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        both need to go really, you'd have more faith walker starts, but has pool.

