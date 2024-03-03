The key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Luton Town v Aston Villa are covered here as we continue with our weekend Scout Notes.

WATKINS’ FINE FORM CONTINUES

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) is enjoying his most prolific Premier League season to date, having racked up goals number 15 and 16 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Aston Villa had already squandered several decent chances when Watkins nodded in Leon Bailey’s (£5.7m) corner on 28 minutes.

He then added a second shortly after, once again from a set-piece, when Douglas Luiz (£5.6m) played a quick free-kick to release him before slotting past Thomas Kaminski (£4.5m).

The 28-year-old also hit the woodwork at Luton and is now just two goals behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (£14.5m), as the race for the Golden Boot hots up.

Throw in 15 assists and 24 bonus, and you’d expect Watkins to hit the 200-point mark by the end of the month.

“[Ollie Watkins] is fantastic. He’s an example for the other players, always working hard to learn more. His mentality increased his level, practising and practising. He’s committed to working defensively. He’s defending set pieces, creating chances and he’s been available to play 90 minutes every week more or less. “Each player has their quality and their mentality. It’s hard to find a player with his mentality. He wants to learn every day to increase the level of his quality.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins

Villa were well in control in the first period but standards slipped after the break and they had to rely on substitute Lucas Digne’s (£4.6m) late headed winner to get them over the line.

The assist came via Moussa Diaby (£6.4m), who was introduced as part of a quadruple change (with Digne) on 79 minutes.

KONSA RETURNS

Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) made his return on Saturday, having missed the past three Gameweeks through injury.

The fit-again centre-half lined up alongside Clement Lenglet (£4.5m), completing 90 minutes and playing well for the most part.

Fellow defender Pau Torres (£4.6m), who was forced off at half-time last week, was fit enough to return to the bench, meanwhile.

Next up for Aston Villa is Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League trip to Ajax, before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 28. A win in the latter would put Unai Emery’s side firmly in the box seat for a UEFA Champions League place.

Elsewhere, Jacob Ramsey (£5.9m) looked lively in the early stages but hobbled off in the first half with a foot injury.

“We are going to check him, it’s strange because he was feeling something before he got injured in his foot. Until tomorrow it is difficult to know if it is relevant.” – Unai Emery on Jacob Ramsey

MORRIS IN DEMAND

Whilst poor in the first-half, Luton improved after the break and did well to hit back and draw level.

Tahith Chong (£4.7m) netted the Hatters’ first after a goalmouth scramble, his third attacking return in as many matches, before Carlton Morris’ (£5.1m) volley from Alfie Doughty’s (£4.6m) free-kick levelled things up.

For Villa, it’s now five goals conceded from set plays in their previous six league games.

Later on, Morris even had a chance to win it but his headed effort was straight at Emiliano Martinez (£5.3m).

Still, the striker has been directly involved in nine goals (five goals, four assists) across his last nine Premier League games, so it’s no surprise he’s the most transferred-in forward ahead of Luton’s Double Gameweek 28, earning over 50,000 new owners.

As for Chong, he racked up three shots in the box here, level with Morris.

“He has real qualities and a brilliant personality on the ball that is why we brought him to the football club. The fans have taken to him and he is working hard and like all of us he has areas to improve on.” – Rob Edwards on Tahith Chong

DOUGHTY DELIVERS

Luton didn’t cover themselves in glory defensively once again on Saturday, not helped by further injuries at the back.

Amari’i Bell (£3.9m), who had made a quick recovery from a midweek hamstring injury to start, only lasted five minutes, having pulled up when trying to track his runner.

Bell’s withdrawal had implications for others with his replacement Chiedozie Ogbene (£4.9m) deployed as a left wing-back and Doughty dropping into the back three, not where owners wanted to see him ahead of Double Gameweek 28.

“I don’t know the extent of it at the moment, but obviously it doesn’t help. I know there’s a number of teams like it at the moment, players missing, and to be fair I don’t hear their managers moaning about it, so I’m not going to. It’s an opportunity for the other lads, but it does make the job more difficult with nine senior players missing, a lot of them could be starters for us as well.” – Rob Edwards on Amari’i Bell

Doughty was back in his usual wing-back role on 53 minutes, however, following January signing Daiki Hashioka‘s (£4.0m) introduction at left centre-back.

From that point onwards, Luton were very good and able to overpower Villa, especially from set-pieces, with Doughty at the heart of it, ending the match with 13 attempted crosses (four successful) and three chances created.

Issa Kabore (£4.0m), starting for the first time since before AFCON, also impressed, first performing as a wing-back before finishing in the back three.

“I think it gave us another defensive minded player on that last line but then allowed Alfie [Doughty] to move higher and Chieo [Ogbene] to move higher and have double pace on the outside with Issa [Kabore] and Chieo. Alfie then to give us that balance with that left foot. It was a risk worth taking at that stage and I liked us in the first half with a lot of things, but I liked us a lot in that second half.” – Rob Edwards on his decision to bring on Hashioka

Next up is a pivotal period for Luton, with Double Gameweek 28 (cry + bou) followed by a home match with Nottingham Forest in Blank Gameweek 29.