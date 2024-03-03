124
  1. J to the T
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    I have exact money to do VVD and Gordon to Doughty and Son for a -4. Gets me Doughty for the double 28 and two more fixtures in the blank 29

    Do it tonight before I’m priced out?

    1. R.C
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes do it

    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Aye

  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel Saliba Doughty
    Saka Son Foden Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    Leno // Hwang* Gusto Taylor

    In GW30 I may well do Foden > Salah. (Even after the last couple!)

    0.5m short of that currently. A few options:

    A) Saliba > Kerkez (DGW and better GW30 matchup than Saliba, but BOU shaky defense?)

    B) Hwang > Barkley (sensible as DGW, but who do I even start Barkley ahead of?)

    I could technically do both but feels overkill? A Saliba sale may look enticing with the fixtures, but ARS do have a fantastic defense.

    Separately: Leno > Neto or no? (With one of the above, it would be -4).

    Note: Kerkez could be a different defender, or Barkley could be Chong etc. Not the most exciting picks however!

  3. R.C
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Garnacho to Bowen for -4 yay or nay?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Should pay off if no FH29.
      Just for GW28, not sure.

  4. sankalparora07
      12 mins ago

      How is this for a plan?

      GW 28- Gordon+Trippier to Barkley+Doughty for a -4 (Gives me 3 GW 28 players including Solanke)

      GW 29- Foden+Solanke to Toney+Bowen for a -4

      Gives me this GW29 team
      Areola
      Doughty Konsa Porro Regullion
      Barkley Bowen Son
      Watkins Toney

      GW30: Wildcard

      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        not bad

      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Good plan, but I should let you know long term plans very rare are brought to fruition.

      3. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nice team. Covers the essentials
        Personally I'm not fussed how many defenders I have in 29, but Doughty at home to Forest + the DGW is worth a hit I reckon.

        I am torn between Toney and Muniz for the 2nd forward spot though.

    • Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      GW26 - Not getting sucked into DGW fever
      GW27 - Not getting sucked into DGW fever

      GW28 - Appear to have triple Luton and double Bournemouth from somewhere.

    • g40steve
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      KDB to Barkley going to be popular after last fewcweeks

    • R.C
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bowen plays Europa this week?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        just now

        West Ham play.

    • panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I can't believe that no one is mentioning the fact that City have 115 outstanding FFP charges and may get docked points before the end of the season. If Forest and Everton do (twice), what should happen to City?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Maybe half a point per charge?

    • Teahupo'o
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      https://www.bournemouthecho.co.uk/sport/24159217.andoni-iraola-marcos-senesi-injury-burnley/

      Iraola on Senesi:
      “I hope it's not very big. It's a very bad moment for us, collectively because we don't have too many defenders right now.

      But also for him personally, because he has been called again with the national team, with Argentina.

      And I hope it's not big. And I hope he can go there and play with his national team. That is, I know, something very important for him.”

    • putana
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Realistically, what is the bare minimum rank you would need by gw 30 for a shot at 10k

      1. putana
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        this is with wc, free hit and bench boost still up

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          just now

          5k the way things are going at the moment.

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Could make it for 1m.

      3. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Was 4.2m at GW12. Now 150k and aiming for more. Forget the rank and enjoy the game. It's possible. Though I'd say being close to 50k puts you in a better place.

    • XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sensei injury is very annoying.

      Who to target:
      A. Bournemouth defender
      B. Doughty

      1. putana
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        if you fh 29 then bournemouth defender

      2. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Extremely annoying. I may do B.

    • agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who scores the most?

      A) Haaland (liv - blank)
      B) Solanke (SHU + LUT - blank)
      C) Morris (cry + bou - NFO)

      Likely to captain them this week

    • g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      How many doubles game week players has everyone for next week?

    • TeddiPonza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Best front 7 from gw 31 onwards:

      Salah Saka Foden Son Palmer
      Solanke Haaland

      Agree? Could be a factor in FH29 as I am just Watkins and Barkley out for Salah and 4,5 forward away from it…

