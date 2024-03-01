7
  1. Graziano
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    We are waiting for pressers but as usual will get almost nothing. Solanke will be touch and go. Salah, Darwin - almost ready (we heard it 3 times already). Pep - we will see in the training. It's unfortunate that FPL does not allow to accumulate more than 2 transfers. I never understood what is the problem to accumulate more.

    1. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      This ^

    2. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      I rarely get moments where I can get 2 in the pocket yet alone more

    3. World XI
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pep was quite clear today to be fair. Jack is out. No doubt.

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He also made it clear that he cannot see into the future. Which is a surprise

  2. AZERTY
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any thoughts if Joe Gomez will start?
    (Don’t ask how he ended up in my team)

  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    A. Martenelli
    B. Bowen
    C. Gross
    D. Ødegaard

    FH29.

