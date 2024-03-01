There’s Gameweek 27 team news to bring you as we follow the 15 pre-match press conferences taking place on Friday.

We’ll cover all the updates and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points in this ‘live’ article. Hit refresh for the latest news as this piece will be updated as and when the pressers take place.

The main headlines from Thursday’s four press conferences are available to read here.

Nuno Espirito Santo is the odd man out: he fulfilled his media duties after Wednesday’s FA Cup tie. That has now been released from its embargo and we’ve got the key updates from the Nottingham Forest boss below.

GAMEWEEK 27 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 27 TEAM NEWS: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Darwin Nunez (muscle) trained on Thursday, while Wataru Endō (ankle) and Andy Robertson (illness) are set to rejoin the group today.

Mohamed Salah (hamstring) will not be back, although a return against Manchester City in Gameweek 28 is possible.

“Darwin and Dom trained yesterday with the team, they looked good. We have to wait how they react.” – Jurgen Klopp

“I don’t think Mo is too far off but he will not feature tomorrow, and from there we have to go. It’s like with the other two [Nunez + Szoboszlai], what we said, ‘touch and go’ – that stays with Mo unfortunately a little bit longer. But I think next week, at any point, it’s possible [he returns]. He’s on the way back, defintely, but not there yet” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah

Diogo Jota (knee), Curtis Jones (foot), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Ben Doak (knee), Joel Matip (knee), Ryan Gravenberch (ankle) and Alisson (hamstring) will again be absent this weekend.

MANCHESTER CITY

Jack Grealish (groin) will miss the Manchester derby after being substituted in the midweek cup win over Luton Town.

“He will not be fit for this weekend. When he will come back, I don’t know. “I think he will not be fit [before the international break]. – Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Callum Wilson (tendon), Joelinton (quad) and Nick Pope (shoulder) are now the only names on Newcastle’s once-lengthy injury list.

Matt Targett (hamstring) is back in training and will be the next Magpie to return, although Eddie Howe hinted that the visit of Wolves would come too soon for the left-back.

Martin Dubravka was back from illness for Tuesday’s cup tie with Blackburn Rovers.

Elliott Anderson also returned in midweek, with Joe Willock and Alexander Isak making their comebacks in Gameweek 26.

“I think they’re getting there. I think Alex will get there with every game, his situation is slightly different to Joe’s. “Alex has had a groin problem now three times so I think naturally, there’s maybe a feeling that he needs confidence in his body and physically with how he’s performing in the games. “I think these two games have been really good for him to help him feel that his body is strong. Certainly, all the work behind the scenes has been good. I’d like to think he’ll improve with every game from this point onwards. “Joe is slightly different, just with the length of time he’s been out. We’re trying to nurse him back to full fitness as quickly as possible. I think that’ll take a period of time before he’s back to his very, very best. Difficult to put a timeframe on it.” – Eddie Howe on the fitness of Alexander Isak and Joe Willock

Howe again confirmed that Sven Botman was merely rested against Blackburn.

“Sven is looking good. We just felt that Sven would benefit more from training than playing. He’s another player that has come back from a longer-term injury, back into the team. We just felt that he needed some more individualised training to hopefully get back to his very best level. “Yeah, we could see him [tomorrow].” – Eddie Howe

Sandro Tonali remains banned until next season.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Will Hughes (unknown) and Eberechi Eze (hamstring) will return to the matchday squad after rejoining training this week.

Joachim Andersen has also shaken off a minor issue squad to face Spurs tomorrow.

Marc Guehi (knee), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (hamstring), Michael Olise (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (Achilles) and Rob Holding (ankle) are still unavailable.

CHELSEA

Mauricio Pochettino said that there is a “possibility” that Marc Cucurella (knee) and Thiago Silva (groin) will be involved against Brentford after the pair returned to training.

Carney Chukwuemeka (ankle), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Benoit Badiashile (muscle) and Christopher Nkunku (hamstring) remain out, however,

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Forest could recover some of their injured players for the visit of Liverpool.

Nuno Espirito Santo hinted that Chris Wood (hamstring), Ibrahim Sangaré (unspecified) and Willy Boly (unspecified) were nearing returns.

Ola Aina and Nuno Tavares (both unspecified) look set to remain out, however.