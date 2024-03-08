37
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Agreed. Think I have to get in a Bournemouth defender over Doughty.

    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Amen

  2. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    A) Areola
    B) Neto (-4)

    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Would you prioritise shifting KDB for Bowen or bringing in a DGW defender this week? Or even both for a hit?

      Am doing FH in 29.

      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Whoops, didn't mean this as a reply. For what it's worth I'd do A

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

    3. The Tonberry
        just now

        B if not FH29 and looking to play 30-33 without using chips

        1. The Tonberry
            just now

            I meant if FH29

      • Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        There are some shocking Wild Cards being touted on X by Content Creators ... trying to cover all bases of a double, break, blank ... and trying to stretch to the double in 34 ... double gameweek blank fever is in those ones strong 😉

        1. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Would you class the below draft as a shocker?

          Areola / Neto
          Doughty / Udogie / Zabaryni / Gabriel / reguilon
          Bowen / Kudus / Maddison / Son / Saka
          Morris / Watkins / Solanke

          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Yes

            1. ShaunGoater123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              How so? keen to hear some thoughts why.

              With the above team, i can do the following so i'm struggling to see what's not to like:

              GW28: 5 doubles
              GW29: Play with 10 and roll, or 11 by getting Toney
              GW30: Salah in for free
              GW31: Haaland for a -4, or for free if roll 29 transfer

          2. boc610
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            you expecting city to just fall off a cliff form wise now?

            1. ShaunGoater123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              not at all, haaland back in 31.

              of course its a risk not having him for liverpool & arsenal. but if there was ever a time to do it, it's with those fixtures. Very aware the result of that could be that there is NEVER a time to do it!

          3. Pedersen
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I would want Doughty, Udogie, Zab, Kudus, Morris out by GW 30. I expect city to recover point difference from double in 1 to 2 gws.
            We don't actually know the form of Spurs. Could be massive fail. Right now they look decent only, not like they did earlier in season.
            Bowen despite of 1 GW ave been in poor form. You might want to change him too.
            I left Neto as you have backup for him.
            So I would expect I would want 6 transfers in GW 30 to recover from that...

      • Jon Snow
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Bench one:
        Munoz (LUT)
        Foden (liv)
        Palmer (NEW)
        Maddison (avl)
        Saka* (BRE)
        Haaland (liv)

        Seems crazy but might have to be one of the City boys, but which one?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Munoz

      • La Roja
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        People want to TC Solanke.

        I’m not even sure about captaining him. He looked very poor and sloppy vs Burnley.

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Who are you captaining?

          1. La Roja
            • 12 Years
            6 mins ago

            On Bukayo at the moment.

            1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Excellent option

        2. aapoman
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          My only worry is his fitness. If he has the knee problem ongoing I'm worried he gets injured mid-match or only plays 1 game

          1. La Roja
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I can’t see him playing 180 min

        3. BadaBing
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Thinking of going Morris instead as this helps with the following game week (saving FH)

        4. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Definitely C but not sure about TC

          Salah has Sheffield Utd at home soon, I know it's a single week but that's gonna be 5 goals+ almost guaranteed

          1. Pedersen
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Let us remember that everytime Liverpool score a lot of goals, that Salah won't get s single return that game... History will back up this

      • aapoman
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Ughh what should I do here? 1ft and 2.2itb. Was set on no-FH29 and WC30/31 but with Porro a doubt and Pau not playing more than 45min again has me worried.

        Ederson
        Saliba Doughty Porro*
        Son Foden Saka Garnacho
        Haaland Solanke Watkins

        Dubravka; Douglas, Pau, Reguilon

        So basically down to 2 options
        A. Ederson + Garnacho -> Kaminski + Barkley/Bowen (-4, don't FH in 29)
        or
        B. Ederson + Pau -> Neto + Zabarnyi (-4, FH in 29)

      • La Roja
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        How’s she looking?

        Neto
        Kerkez Ait-Nouri Gabriel
        Son Saka Odegaard Bowen
        Solanke Haaland Watkins

        Sa* Garnacho Pau Branthwaite

        -4 hit taken and loads ITB

        1. Pedersen
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Good, but I hope you have plan to recover that defense after the blank

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Leaky hull. Check port side

      • Super John McGinn-
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Free hitting in 29
        Obviously have a Raya problem so looking to replace him with Neto, made the mistake bringing in Senesi early last week, anything else worth a hit?

        Raya*
        Gabriel, Moreno, Gusto
        KDB, Saka, Bowen, Garnacho
        Haaland, Watkins, Solanke (C)

        Turner, Foden, Bradley, Senesi*

        1 FT 0.0 ITB

        A) Raya > Neto
        B) Raya + KDB > Neto + Son (-4)
        C) Raya + Senesi > Neto + Doughty/Zabarnyi (-4)
        D) All 3 for -8
        E) Other

        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I would do C

      • goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        A) Play Kelleher (MCI) or Areola (BUR)
        B) Sign Zabaryni or Kerkez
        C) Play Foden (liv) or Neto (FUL)
        D) TC Solanke or C Solanke

      • simong1
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        If I am planning to FH in GW29, is it better that I save my WC for GW 30/31 or use it now? Currently only have Solanke that doubles this week

        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Use it after

        2. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I'd wait - more gains to have by maximising the bigger DGWs, and you can't really do that on WC until the fixtures are known. Take a hit to get an extra Bournemouth in this week.

