GAMEWEEK 28 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

Newcastle United: Trippier ruled out but could be back in Gameweek 30

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The media reports on Kieran Trippier‘s recovery timeline seemed to have been accurate, with the defender set to miss Gameweek 28 and next weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester City.

Trippier limped out of last Saturday’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers with a calf issue.

“Kieran is not too bad, it’s a minor injury but the scans showed enough to probably keep him out for the next two games. We hope he will be back for the first game after the international break, although that’s not absolutely guaranteed.” – Eddie Howe

Callum Wilson (tendon), Joelinton (quad), Sandro Tonali (ban) and Nick Pope (shoulder) remain out, while loanee Lewis Hall can’t face his parent club.

Matt Targett (hamstring) has rejoined training, however, so could be on the bench on Monday night.