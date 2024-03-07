111
  1. pghodge79
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Zabarnyi or Doughty?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Very good question.

      How have you assessed each player as an option for your particular team?

      Open Controls
      1. pghodge79
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I brought in Senesi last week trying to plan ahead for the double... got stung on that one now he's injured.
        So swapping him out for another defender with 2 fixtures. These are the best 2 options, but which to choose?
        Prefer Doughty for possible attacking returns, but Zabarnyi has better fixtures (both at home).

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Why are you looking at GW28 in isolation? Does the transfer affect future GWs?

          Open Controls
        2. pghodge79
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I should also say I'm free hitting in GW29 and Bournemouth's fixtures are better from GW30 onwards... I'm answering my own question aren't I! 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Bingo haha

            You got there in the end 🙂

            Open Controls
        3. madhatter_129
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Have you considered Kerkez, as a more attacking Bournemouth defender?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Issue is he isn't nailed to start beyond 30 unless Kelly is ruled out long term

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Also he isn't that attacking when looking at season data

              - Zabarnyi 0.02xG/90 and 0.02 xA/90
              - Kerkez 0.02xG/90 and 0.04 xA/90

              Open Controls
          2. pghodge79
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            I haven't, but he's only got 1 assist all season and his minutes don't seem that secure.

            Open Controls
          3. bench boost for every gamew…
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            Kerkez will most probably play against Ogbene or Kabore. That's a mismatch in terms of physical attributes and speed. Kerkez might be a good bet for a yellow card. Just saying.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              What about the SHU game?

              Open Controls
    2. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Doughy offers attacking potential, Zabarnyi doesn't
      Zabarnyi arguably offers better cleansheet potential with his two fixutres
      In insolation I'd back Doughty, but it also depends if you're free hitting in 29,if not you'd probably want the extra player I guess

      Open Controls
    3. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I have this same decision to make. Gonna get Zab i think.

      Open Controls
    4. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Without a Doughty, I just bought Zabarnyi .

      Open Controls
    5. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Doughty on a lot of set pieces, so definitely him if any

      Open Controls
  2. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Hi all, I'm in a bit of a planning quandry which needs thinking about as early as next week.

    1) Get Toney for 29, and from 30, have to play 1 of Elanga or Morris every week
    2) Get Muniz for 29, and from 30, have to play 1 of Palmer or Muniz every week

    Open Controls
    1. C'mon the Fylde
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Don't think you'll want to bench Palmer from 30 onwards

      Open Controls
    4. Make Arrows Green Again
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Wouldn't you want to play Palmer most if not all weeks anyway? That being the case I would say 2.) for sure.

      Open Controls
    5. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      Thanks all! I'm just worried about Toney Hauling in 29 that's all

      Open Controls
  3. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Isn't Smith the best bou defender as 2 assists? Not sure can trust doughty

    Open Controls
    1. Hawk
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      He is. Group think won't allow managers pay attention to him.

      Open Controls
      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        Underlying stats suggest Zabarnyi has the greater goal threat and BAPS potential, so that's why i'm going for him.

        Open Controls
        1. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          Vs Smith that is.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          Smith has 0xG all season

          Open Controls
          1. Goodfeathers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Exactly 🙂

            Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        Don't know what you mean by that - Zabarnyi seems the more popular option. But just seems a bit dull to me compared to Kerkez' performance v City (but no, I haven't seen all that much more of him)

        Open Controls
        1. Eightball
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Look at Kerkez minutes though. I don't need that headache in my team. Quite fancy the Bouremouth fixtures after 29 until I wildcard around 35.

          Open Controls
          1. Mother Farke
              6 mins ago

              It's key to remember Kerkez's minutes will improve depending on how long Lloyd Kelly is out for. It's a classic "wait for the pressers" scenario.

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Are you a Leeds fan, or just like the pun?

                Open Controls
                1. Mother Farke
                    just now

                    Just like the pun, pal.

                    Open Controls
              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                Yeah that's fair. But I only need him to cover Bradley/ Gabriel v City in 28/30. Til 35 Zabarnyi is probably better

                Open Controls
      3. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Best option here?

        A) Estupinan -> KERKEZ (-4)
        B) Porro -> KERKEZ (-4)
        C) No hits

        Only B) gives me enough cash for Kdb -> Salah next week

        Areola
        Gabriel, Estupinan, Porro
        Kdb, Saka, Foden, KLUIVERT
        Haaland, Watkins, SOLANKE

        Kelleher, Gordon, Burn, Bradley
        Bank 1.2m, 0FT

        Open Controls
      4. C'mon the Fylde
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Do you reckon I'll be far off the free-hitters with this non-FH29 team?

        Leno
        Doughty Porro Taylor
        Bowen Son Maddison
        Watkins Morris Toney

        Open Controls
        1. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Nah this is decent

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          No FH required here

          Open Controls
        3. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          You're gtg!

          Open Controls
          1. C'mon the Fylde
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Great. Cheers guys.

            Open Controls
      5. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        -4 to do estu to doughty
        Or -4 to do hwang to tavernier?

        Open Controls
        1. C'mon the Fylde
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I prefer Doughty.

          Open Controls
        2. You've got red on you.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          a

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          No FH29 - Doughty
          FH29 - Tav

          Open Controls
      6. el polako
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I know something’s going on…

        Open Controls
        1. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour ago

          Do tell

          Open Controls
      7. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        a) -4 Neto (Shef and Luton)

        b) Areola (Bur)

        Open Controls
        1. C'mon the Fylde
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I'd do A

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          If Areola keeps a CS then the hit isn't worth it for only GW28. If looking to use Neto in future GWs then the hit is worth considering

          Open Controls
      8. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Which one would you play this weekend (if you could only play one, obviously lol)

        A. Kdb (liv)

        B. Watkins (TOT)

        Open Controls
        1. C'mon the Fylde
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Lovren an elevator
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Thank you

            Open Controls
        2. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          B for me

          Open Controls
          1. Lovren an elevator
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah same, just wanted some more opinions. Thank you

            Open Controls
        3. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          B

          Open Controls
      9. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        As a usual dgw trap. Surely bmouth and luton gonna concede!

        Open Controls
        1. C'mon the Fylde
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I reckon so.
          There's a chance Bournemouth get a clean sheet against Sheff Utd.
          With Doughty, we're more relying on his attacking returns than clean sheets.

          Open Controls
        2. Eightball
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          It's exciting though!

          Open Controls
        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Think its pretty obvious what the appeal is given that Sheff Utd have only scored in 1 of their last 5 games (and conceded 18)

          Open Controls
      10. grooveymatt65
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Hey guys, what do you think of the below team, Just hit the WC button and this is my first draft:

        Areola

        Gabriel Doughty Zabarnyi

        Foden Saka Bowen Son

        Morris Watkins Solanke (c)

        Kelleher Douglas Luiz Reguilon Van De Ven

        £10.6 itb

        What do people think?

        Thanks guys!!!!!!!!

        Open Controls
        1. C'mon the Fylde
          • 8 Years
          46 mins ago

          Would you not prefer Kaminski or Neto to attack the dgw?

          Open Controls
        2. Steiger
          • 5 Years
          just now

          You need Palmer in there, for sure!

          Open Controls
      11. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        With FH GW 29, worth -4 to bring in Zabarnyi for Trippier? Free up funds, potentially 2 DGWs and good fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. Eightball
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I did that move, all be it not for a -4 to free up funds for Salah in 30/31. Who would be starting if you didn't take the -4?

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Reguilón. Other defs are Trippier, Maguire, Kabore and Gabriel.

            Open Controls
            1. Eightball
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              I think Reguilón gets 0 or even minus vs Arsenal. Probably worth the punt in that case but could go wrong.

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Cheers, GL!

                Open Controls
      12. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Plan is Kdb and Foden to Salah and tavernier for free.

        Reckon trippier to a Bournemouth defender for -4 as well?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          Not seeing the appeal going early on Salah. Also KDB and Foden are well rested for the weekend.

          Open Controls
        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 8 Years
          38 mins ago

          Wouldn't do that at all.

          Open Controls
        3. Mozumbus
          • 2 Years
          just now

          No

          Open Controls
      13. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Play Ait Nouri or Van Hecke??

        Open Controls
        1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
          • 12 Years
          just now

          No issues with benching VH

          Open Controls
      14. YoungPretender
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Planning FH29 and got 2 FTs;

        Areola
        Gabriel Virgil Gusto
        Saka Foden KDB Palmer
        Watkins Solanke Haaland

        Dubravka Taylor Estupinan Hwang*

        Thinking of Estupinan & Hwang > Zabarnyi & Tavanier.

        Would mean benching KDB/Foden and Gusto/Virgil…

        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
      15. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        58 mins ago

        With KDB getting last night off, is KDB & Adebayo -> Bowen & Solanke still sensible?

        Alternative would be Haaland & Garnacho -> Bowen & Solanke. Keeps Adebayo (assuming fit enough for 29, likely benched in 28) and will WC Haaland back in in 30 or 31..

        Or am I overthinking it and just stick with the original?

        Open Controls
        1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Go with the latter for me

          Open Controls
      16. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
        • 12 Years
        57 mins ago

        Thoughts on the below? 1FT 3.4m itb

        Neto (Sanchez)
        Saliba, Doughty Estupinan
        Bilva, KDB, Saka, Palmer
        Haaland, Semenyo, Watkins (C)
        Subs Trippier* Maguire*, Hwang*

        A Haaland/Maguire to Solanke/Emerson -4
        B Bilva/Hwang to Bowen/Taverner-4
        C Maguire/Hwang to Zaverni/Bowen -4
        D Semenyo/Hwang to Solanke/Douglas Luiz -4

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 8 Years
          32 mins ago

          Selling Haaland for a hit ?

          If you are making such moves just go all balls out on Luton and get the 3 games 😉

          Open Controls
        2. AgentFern
          • 6 Years
          just now

          C - you need to sort that defence out

          Open Controls
      17. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        Best move here?

        A) Turner —> Neto (FT)
        B) Haaland –> Morris (FT)
        C) Trippier + Turner —> Zabarnyi + Neto (-4)
        D) Trippier + Turner —> Doughty + Neto (-4)

        Cheers!

        Kelleher
        VVD - Saliba - Porro**
        Saka - Foden - Diaz - Gross
        Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

        (Turner) (Taylor - Trippier** - Chukwuemeka**) - 1 FT - £0.5 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. AgentFern
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          What your chip plan?
          out of those options id go C

          Open Controls
          1. Ibralicious
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            FH29!

            Open Controls
      18. AD105
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        Who would you prefer for the DGW alone?

        A) Doughty
        B) BOU defender

        If B, which BOU defender?

        Open Controls
        1. Bavarian
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Zabarnyi

          Open Controls
        2. boc610
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          A he's in form even when Luton arent and can always get returns

          Open Controls
          1. AD105
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Just can’t see a clean sheet this week though, currently leaning towards Zab

            Open Controls
        3. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          B Zaba

          Open Controls
        4. AgentFern
          • 6 Years
          just now

          if it is literally a one week punt then A

          Open Controls
      19. Bavarian
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Who to start
        A- Dubravka-Walker
        B- Areola-Burn

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Bavarian
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate

            Open Controls
      20. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        What week down the line will have the most doubles? Thanks

        Open Controls
      21. Steavn8k
          25 mins ago

          Which defender would you rush the most to get rid of?
          A: Estu
          B: Trip

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. AgentFern
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Estu for sure.

            Trips could be back soon and better fixture upcoming.
            however selling Trips could free up money for future GWs

            Open Controls
            1. Steavn8k
                just now

                Cheers. Yeah, Trip would help me free up money for Salah, and get him without taking a hit for GW 30, although loosing Son.

                Open Controls
            2. Mozumbus
              • 2 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          3. AgentFern
            • 6 Years
            23 mins ago

            Need some help here guys.

            On FH 29 and no wildcard left.

            Areola
            Gabriel Saliba Zabarnyi
            Saka Gordon KDB Foden
            Watkins Solanke Haaland

            Bench - Dubravka, Botman Van Hecke Hwang

            A - KDB to Son
            B - KDB + Hwang to Son + Bowen (-4)
            C - KDB + Hwang to Son + Tavernier (-4)
            D - Hwang to Bowen
            E - Hwang to Tavernier

            Open Controls
            1. Mozumbus
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              D easy

              Open Controls
          4. Steavn8k
              16 mins ago

              Just making sure, but if I FH in 29, I loose my free transfer for the week and only have 1 FT for GW 30, right?

              Open Controls
              1. Mozumbus
                • 2 Years
                8 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                Correct

                "Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers will be lost. You will be back to the usual 1 free transfer the following Gameweek."

                Open Controls
                1. Steavn8k
                    2 mins ago

                    Cheers, thanks very much

                    Open Controls
              3. Eastman
                • 6 Years
                13 mins ago

                Who are people thinking of shipping for Salah in a few weeks?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Foden or Son

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eastman
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah I think it’ll need to be Son for me

                    Open Controls
                2. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Solanke and Gordon out of my current front 8 provide they don't DGW34.

                  Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer, Gordon
                  Haaland, Solanke, Wadkins

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eastman
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    That’s my front 8 too

                    Open Controls
              4. Ronnies
                • 8 Years
                11 mins ago

                Any Luton fans know if Kabore is nailed to play both games in the double?

                Open Controls
                1. Mother Farke
                    just now

                    Not a Luton fan but I warned someone earlier that Kabore has been tactically subbed at HT at least twice this season.

                    Open Controls
                2. CRAZY TRAIN
                  • 12 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Current back three of Gabriel Gusto and Bradley going in to this gw with Taylor and Regulion on the bench. With Liverpool blanking gw29 and the prospect of TAA being back for GW30/31 thinking of trading Bradley for a Bournemouth defender (FT). Bradley's been good to own these past 2 weeks but feels like his time is done.

                  Open Controls
                3. Ronnies
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Best option?

                  A) Play Saliba
                  B) Kabore to Doughty (-4)

                  Cheers.

                  Open Controls
                4. Pianoforte79
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Captain Solanke or Bowen?

                  Open Controls

