Andoni Iraola and Rob Edwards both faced questions from the media this afternoon, ahead of Wednesday’s Bournemouth v Luton Town fixture.

While there’s nothing that we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) bosses can do with the information to affect the current Gameweek, there are still some noteworthy quotes to report on, which are covered below.

BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola confirmed that Dominic Solanke is available to face Luton, despite managing an ongoing knee issue.

Providing no further issues crop up in Tuesday’s training session, the same players will be available.

“He’s not been affected by the injury performance wise. He finished better in the game than the previous one against Burnley and I expect him to be available, he had a good recovery in the Sheffield United game. “There are a lot of things that happen to football players across a season, players are used to playing through these things. The last few weeks he felt it worsen and now he’s feeling better, so I hope he doesn’t lose any more game time. “We played three days ago so we’ll have mostly the same players. Everyone finished quite well the other day, there’s still one session today but I hope nothing strange happens and we have everyone!” – Andoni Iraola on Dominic Solanke

Marcos Senesi (hamstring), Lloyd Kelly (hip), Max Aarons (hamstring), James Hill (ankle) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) remain sidelined.

LUTON TOWN

Rob Edwards said Teden Mengi will be fit to feature at Bournemouth.

However, fellow defender Gabriel Osho has been ruled out, having limped out of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

“Teden should be okay but Gabe is unavailable, will have to see how it is going forward.” – Rob Edwards

Ross Barkley, who sustained a broken nose on Saturday, is also in line to feature.

“Ross’ nose is alright, it’s broken, but he will have to deal with it and not play with a mask. He was given an option to but chose not to.” – Rob Edwards on Ross Barkley

Luton will continue to be without Amari’i Bell (hamstring), Sambi Lokonga (hamstring), Joseph Johnson (illness), and Elijah Adebayo (hamstring).

Dan Potts (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Tom Lockyer (health) are longer-term absentees for the Hatters.