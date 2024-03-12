Andoni Iraola and Rob Edwards both faced questions from the media this afternoon, ahead of Wednesday’s Bournemouth v Luton Town fixture.
While there’s nothing that we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) bosses can do with the information to affect the current Gameweek, there are still some noteworthy quotes to report on, which are covered below.
BOURNEMOUTH
Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola confirmed that Dominic Solanke is available to face Luton, despite managing an ongoing knee issue.
Providing no further issues crop up in Tuesday’s training session, the same players will be available.
“He’s not been affected by the injury performance wise. He finished better in the game than the previous one against Burnley and I expect him to be available, he had a good recovery in the Sheffield United game.
“There are a lot of things that happen to football players across a season, players are used to playing through these things. The last few weeks he felt it worsen and now he’s feeling better, so I hope he doesn’t lose any more game time.
“We played three days ago so we’ll have mostly the same players. Everyone finished quite well the other day, there’s still one session today but I hope nothing strange happens and we have everyone!” – Andoni Iraola on Dominic Solanke
Marcos Senesi (hamstring), Lloyd Kelly (hip), Max Aarons (hamstring), James Hill (ankle) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) remain sidelined.
LUTON TOWN
Rob Edwards said Teden Mengi will be fit to feature at Bournemouth.
However, fellow defender Gabriel Osho has been ruled out, having limped out of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.
“Teden should be okay but Gabe is unavailable, will have to see how it is going forward.” – Rob Edwards
Ross Barkley, who sustained a broken nose on Saturday, is also in line to feature.
“Ross’ nose is alright, it’s broken, but he will have to deal with it and not play with a mask. He was given an option to but chose not to.” – Rob Edwards on Ross Barkley
Luton will continue to be without Amari’i Bell (hamstring), Sambi Lokonga (hamstring), Joseph Johnson (illness), and Elijah Adebayo (hamstring).
Dan Potts (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Tom Lockyer (health) are longer-term absentees for the Hatters.
“We’re up against it with a lot of difficulties at the moment but we won’t let it knock us, we are replaying this game because of a serious situation that we had to go through. It will make us stronger and off the back of Saturday’s result is to hopefully build on it and put more points on the board.
“We need to be able to start games how we finish, we don’t want to be safe, and we’ve done that for the majority of the season. It’s hard to be at it with high intensity for the whole 90 minutes but we will try. I think the other teams are under more pressure to beat us, so we can be the underdogs and do what we do. We put our own internal pressure and beliefs here, we know what we have to do so there’s no added pressure for these games.” – Rob Edwards
