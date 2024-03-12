30
30 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I'm on 1FT it isnt worth a FH29 right? With a -8 I can get a full 11

    Areola
    Doughty Porro Pau
    Son Barkley
    Watkins Morris

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      How much worse would that 11 be than what you'd free hit?

      How much worse would that make your team next GW?

      Valuing the FH at about 20 points, this seems borderline.

      Open Controls
      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I think if I get rid of Saka Foden and Solanke for Maddison, Bowen and Toney for -8 my team is nicely set up for GW30 as wouldn't really want any arsenal or city players. Can then WC on 31 and bring them all in. In terms of the FH team it can't be that much better than what I would play with a minus 8 I don't think

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          That all suggests it's worth it, but you should also factor in the opportunity cost of not being able to WC right before a giant DGW to BB down the road.

          Open Controls
    2. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Bring in Toney for free. Then think would your FH get 20 more points than the team you have. Don't think there's a need for it

      Open Controls
      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thanks. Another reason to not FH is I get to keep Maddison instead of Saka and maybe Bowen instead of Foden in 30.

        Open Controls
  2. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    With 1 FT, which would you do?

    A) Estupinan -> Reguilon (or other Brentford)
    B) Solanke -> Morris
    C) Both (-4)

    Not sure when I'll be using WC or FH so looking a bit ahead so don't want to ditch any mids (and not sure with Solanke's good fixtures)

    Areola
    Porro - Doughty - Taylor
    Son - Bailey
    Toney - Watkins

    Not playing:
    Dubravka - Foden - Saka - Palmer - Solanke - Estupinan - Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. The Sociologist
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      At least A

      Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Play safe or load up with differentials?

    Flekken/Sels
    Regiulon, Porro/Digne/Murillo, Doughty,
    Kudus/Elanga/Bailey, Son, Maddy/BJ, Bowen
    Watkins, Toney/Werner/Morris/Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. The Sociologist
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A little of both?

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      If your rank is above me: differentials.
      If your rank is below me: play it safe.

      Open Controls
  4. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Foden to Bowen for -4?

    Open Controls
  5. el polako
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Solanke available to stick another dagger in his owners\captainers hearts.

    Then again, what were we thinking captaining him?
    After all there’s reason why he’s playing for Bournemouth.

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      If he just doesn't slip on that pen he's chugging along to a successful DGW captain choice. Can't sweat it.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        If they sort the groundsmen out we would be laughing.
        Nowhere was the info of squad moaning about pitch previously.

        Open Controls
    2. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      You're talking to people who used their TC on the likes of Dunk and Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. theplayer
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I think it was Duffy that got the TC armband from many (not me).

        Open Controls
  6. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Bowen or Bailey for next two fixtures only?

    Open Controls
    1. Bob_the_builder
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Depends on your objective. Bowen for explosiveness and Bailey for more steady returns.

      Open Controls
      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thats basically impossible to differentiate. Do I want 12 points and then 2, or 7 and 7

        Open Controls
  7. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    What's the best line-up for a FH GW29 team?

    Got Flekken (Areola)
    Roerslav - Digne - Udogie (Doughty - Kabore)
    Bailey - Bowen - Maddison - Son (C) (JWP)
    Toney - Morris - Watkins

    Open Controls
  8. Bob_the_builder
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Is Raul a threat to Muniz's starting spot? Thinking about doing Solanke>Muniz for a hit (essentially a -2) and then use the funds to eventually upgrade Luiz to Foden.

    Open Controls
  9. C0YS
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Best 8th attacker for GW31 onwards? I will have this front 8 next GW:

    Salah Son Bowen Foden Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    A) Solanke -> Hojlund (in which case whom do you bench or rotate?)
    B) Solanke -> Muniz
    C) Solanke -> Cunha

    Hojlund is knocking it out of the park, but is he worth the rotation headache? Muniz/Cunha free up funds to upgrade the defense, though they’re also far less likely to get points.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
  10. The Mighty Hippo
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    First go at a free hit team, I guess it's pretty similar to everyone else's?

    Flekken
    Porro | Doughty | Roerslev
    Son (c) | Maddison | Bowen | Bailey | Kudos
    Watkins | Toney
    -----------------------------------------------------------
    Martinez | Morris | Williams | Coufal

    Open Controls
  11. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    West Ham penalty taker?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Mark Noble

      Open Controls
  12. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Have 10 for GW29, planning to WC30.

    Areola ¦ Fodder
    Porro Doughty Mengi ¦ Estu Botman
    Son Bowen Maddison Luiz ¦ Foden
    Watkins Toney ¦ Haaland

    Any player who might cover the (-4) hit?

    Open Controls
  13. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gordon apparently out for 6-7 months.

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Apparently it was @NUFCgallowgate who tweeted it, and some saying he ain't 100% reliable. So wait for more news obviously.

      Open Controls
  14. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Gordon’s season is over. 6-7 months. Just wanna thank the Lad. Special Appreciation Post. Don’t like Newcastle but what a player he was this season! Really helped my team.

    Speedy Recovery Tony Gordon!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.