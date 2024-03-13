212
  1. Sprinterdude
    • 3 Years
    3 hours ago

    Morris benched tonight

    1. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Google has just shown me the teams early not sure if it's a mistake

      Neto
      Adebayo
      Solanke all start

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        You mean you looked at the teams when the game was abandoned

    2. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Google has shown you, ... ok

  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    WTF just got a Google notification ahowing tonight's line-ups an hour early. Showed Morris benched. Hopefully it's just some spam...

    1. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Same see above

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      2 hours ago

      Hopefully legit. That would be immense

    3. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      2 hours ago

      It's spam because senesi is in the team

      It's the old line up form the first match that was abandoned and not finished

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        And Lockyer in the line up

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Should be a giveaway but apparently some have short memories

      2. Debauchy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        lol all good mate

  3. Sir Matt Bugsby
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Google getting in on the leaks game. Follow @FPLGoogle!

  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Gibbs-White in a 352 or Muniz in a 343 this week?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Elanga over MGW I think.

    2. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Would be Muniz easily but now a concern with minutes as seems Jimenez is back. Would still punt on Muniz if for this gw only.

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Regular people: "Atletico v Inter finely balanced. Should be a good one."

    FPL managers: "Need those Solanke points."

  6. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    PSA google is struggling to cope with a fixture that has already been played

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      To Yandex comrade

  7. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Go with the favs or differentials?

    Flekken/Sels
    Regiulon, Porro/Digne/Murillo, Doughty,
    Kudus/Elanga/Bailey, Son, Maddy/BJ, Bowen
    Watkins, Toney/Werner/Morris/Wissa

    1. Bonus magnet
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Foetune favs the differentials

  8. mdm
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Favs

  9. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Lineups?

    1. Vinyl78LP
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Solanke starts, Tavernier benched

      https://twitter.com/afcbournemouth

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cheers!

  10. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Kerkez benched 🙁

  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Bournemouth XI: Neto(c), Mepham, Ouattara, Smith, Zabarnyi, Christie, Sinisterra, Cook, Semenyo, Scott, Solanke

    Subs: Travers, Faivre, Ünal, Hill, Kerkez, Billing, Kluivert, Tavernier, Adams

    Luton XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Burke, Hashioka, Doughty, Clark, Kaboré, Barkley, Chong, Ogbene, Morris(c)

    Subs: Mpanzu, Berry, Woodrow, Dominic Martins, Townsend, Krul, Shea, Piesold, Nelson

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Popular transfers Kerkez, Kluivert and Tav benched.

      Doughty WB and Hashioka LCB

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Really cant understand why people opted for Kerkez over Smith and Zabarnyi. They were all the same price and neither have any genuine attacking threat. Kerkez has never been nailed and has had very sporadic minutes so why take the risk?

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Whatevs

  12. Wild Rover
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Bournemouth XI: Neto; Cook, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Smith; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Ouattara, Sinisterra; Solanke

    Subs: Travers, Kerkez, Faivre, Tavernier, Adams, Kluivert, Hill, Unal, Billing

    Luton XI: Kaminski; Burke, Mengi, Kabore; Hashioka, Clark, Barkley, Doughty; Ogbene, Chong; Morris

    Subs: Shea, Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Ruddock Mpanzu, Townsend, Nelson, Piesold, Martins

  13. Sir Matt Bugsby
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Kabore > Kerkez. Go on Issa, show them!

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I have both. Hoping for the old Kabore magic

      1. Art Vandelay
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        When the ball hits the goal, its not Shearer or Cole its Kabore...

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          It’s tonight’s tune!!

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            And there was me hoping for something from Morris-sey....

            1. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Biggsy Strikes Again?

              1. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                Anything that isn't Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now...

            2. Art Vandelay
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Kerkez on the bench, I know, I know, its serious...

          2. Sir Matt Bugsby
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Ooo Issa Kaborreee

  14. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    3 tonight, differential benched cheers Tav

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Lesson learnt (Kerkez here). FH29 stick to certs

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Tav was due a benching. Been in poor form

  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Can't lie, really harsh luck on Kerkez.

    If he doesn't get that YC early on, he isn't subbed and you don't get performance out of nowhere from Ouattara (who's had 3 starts all season).

    Not that Kerkez would have scored the header Ouattara did, but classic he gets the opportunity to do it vs. the worst team in the league...

    Zab was such an unbelievably boring pick but guess it wins.

    1. Threat Level Midnight
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      LMAO the delusion is wild. If my aunt had a d**k she'd be my uncle. Grow up

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Sorry have we dragged you away from the debating society?

        1. Threat Level Midnight
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          This is reality not fantasyland. Dont be dense

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        I'm sorry but what 😆 Expend your troll tenancies elsewhere, secret agent Michael Scarn.

  16. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Of course Tavernier is benched.

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Hasn't got an attacking return in 10 weeks so it's probably justified

    2. Steamboat Willy Boly
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      he needs a kick up the back side. he'll come on after 60 and give solanke a nice tap-in for his hat trick

  17. Steamboat Willy Boly
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Can't wait for tavernier to come on and score a brace

  18. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Looking for a WC team for GW30/GW31

    Would love the following front 8:

    Salah Son Saka Palmer Foden
    Haaland Watkins Morris

    There is no way I can afford this so who do you think I should downgrade?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      How is this a serious question? One player stands out like a sore thumb

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Sorry I genuinely don't know which one you are referring to, can you please tell me?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Luton player...

          As FPL Units stated, we have no idea how much money you need. If Morris doesn't give you enough then Watkins to Darwin/Isak

          1. The Pep Revolution
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Yeah OK I get that but I think he is the cheapest of the decent forwards and don't think there even is a downgrade on this

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              I would punt on Muniz as an 8th attacker

        2. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Morris has Spurs away on 30 and Arsenal away on 31.

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      How much you off getting this?

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        As much as 2m off this

    3. Crystal Alice
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Morris > Muniz

  19. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Well according to the bookies there's quite a few goals in this match, I'm sure all returns will be from players I don't own...

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      1-1 with Semenyo, Snisterra & Chong, Ogbene getting returns.

  20. Fantasy Vs Reality
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    When will get confirmation of double game weeks?

