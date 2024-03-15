86
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Where are the vital quotes about Lucas Paquetá from THIS MORNING'S presser?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Was Phillip Schofield asking Moyes the difficult questions?

  2. Steavn8k
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Anyone with Brentford intel knowing whether Reguilon is set to start tomorrow? Might he come on from the bench?

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Probably just wait until their press conference?

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Think the Brentford presser was y/day so we may not hear.

        2. Steavn8k
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I believe that was yesterday, and no clear answer, other than he should be available

      2. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Just oil the Watkins knee and he will be fine.

      3. Return of the FF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Thoughts here?

        For -4 I can have

        Areola
        Taylor, Doughty, Porro
        Son, Maddison
        Watkins, Toney, Morris

        Or FH?

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          How many would you change on a FH? Not a lot, so its sort of 2 additional players (likely Forest, Villa or West Ham mids) + 4 points you gain. I wouldn't

        2. We Go Again
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          You have all the big hitters beside Bowen, I think you're fine without FH

      4. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        This season has been a disaster for me

      5. Fuddled FC
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Which one would you start?

        a) Wissa (have Toney)
        b) Morris
        c) Kudus

        1. 2999 - Lady of Legend
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          C.

      6. BGW29 fixture and clean sheet odds
        G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        BGW29 fixture odds can be found here:
        https://prnt.sc/kOtXLlHD0jaX
        (Provided by William Hill.com)

        DGW28 clean sheet results:
        ARS: 52% ❌
        BOU: 45% ❌ & 38% ❌
        CRY: 40% ❌
        WHU: 40% ❌
        BHA: 36% ✅
        MNU: 33% ✅
        FUL: 29% ❌
        WOL: 29% ❌
        CHE: 27% ❌
        MCI: 25% ❌
        AST: 20% ❌
        LIV: 20% ❌
        LUT: 20% ❌ & 13% ❌
        EVE: 18% ❌
        TOT: 18% ✅
        BUR: 17% ❌
        NFO: 17% ❌
        NEW: 15% ❌
        SHU: 11% ❌
        BRE: 8% ❌

        Highest clean sheet % odds success rate each week so far this season: 35.48% (down from 38.71% from the previous GW)

        BGW29 clean sheet odds:
        BRE: 33%
        NFO: 25%
        TOT: 25%
        AST: 24%
        LUT: 24%
        BUR: 21%
        WHU: 20%
        FUL: 18%
        ARS: -
        BHA: -
        BOU: -
        CHE: -
        CRY: -
        EVE: -
        LIV: -
        MCI: -
        MNU: -
        NEW: -
        SHU: -
        WOL: -
        (Provided by FantasyFootballPundit.com)

        Clean sheet totals:
        Arsenal: 11
        Liverpool: 9
        Everton: 8
        Manchester City: 8
        Man Utd: 8 (+1)
        Newcastle: 8
        Fulham: 7
        Aston Villa: 6
        Bournemouth: 6
        Crystal Palace: 6
        Tottenham: 6 (+1)
        Chelsea: 5
        West Ham: 5
        Wolves: 5
        Brentford: 4
        Brighton: 4 (+1)
        Nottingham Forest: 4
        Burnley: 2
        Luton: 2
        Sheffield Utd: 1

        *(+1) denotes that team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

        Thank you How Now Brown Cow and Sharkytect 🙂

        Best of luck everyone!

        G

        1. how now brown cow
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Justice for Spurs!

          Thanks!

          1. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 6 Years
            1 hour ago

            😆

      7. Sazed
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Do you think Wood or Awoniyi starts?

        Open Controls
        1. Wynkyn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Taiwo if he's fit. But I don't reckon it's worth the gamble - would go for Elanga or MGW.

          1. Sazed
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Just wondering why wood started last week. His ceiling is high if he starts

      8. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        This good enough to survive with no FH? Any hits needed?

        Areola
        Porro Doughty Taylor
        Son Bowen Richarlison
        Toney Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          100%

        2. Bubbles1985
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Yep.

        3. Botman and Robben
          • 7 Years
          just now

          99%

      9. Michelle Davin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Kululevski anybody?Thinking triple Spurs midfield

        Open Controls
        1. Mother Farke
            59 mins ago

            Could be rotated if Johnson and Richy start.

            1. Better off with a pin and a…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              50 mins ago

              This is the problem. If Richy is back then there are options for those front 3 places. Son and Maddy are pretty safe I hope, but minutes managed elsewhere?

            2. V-2 Schneiderlin
              • 13 Years
              8 mins ago

              exactly- I was thinking Spurs midfield triple up too but Richy fitness means I'll get Porro instead (on FH)

            3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
              • 3 Years
              just now

              He's started every game he's been available for this season except for Everton when he was returning from illness, can't see him getting rotated for them especially in his form

          • CONNERS
            • 5 Years
            43 mins ago

            Regardless of who starts, Spurs would need to win by some margin to make an attack triple up viable.

            From memory, Fulham haven't conceded more than two goals at home since August.

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              All depends if Bassey plays at the back or not 🙂

          • Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Not tripling up but getting him over Maddison. He looked excellent against Villa and was far more involved and Fulham have conceded a lot of chances on his side in recent weeks (and Luton the week after are much the same)

        2. nicecat
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          DRAFT: Play with 8 players or lose someone of the following: Ake, Stones, Palmer, Havertz, Odegaard, Mateta?

          1. No Totti No Party
            • 12 Years
            12 mins ago

            nearly on the same train, i will only keep Ode and Palmer, all others can go - your league seems like 3 or 4 ppl. you will get some back. They will lose players too.

            1. nicecat
              • 7 Years
              just now

              9 people. My midfield is strong, the rest is a struggle. Might risk with another DEF.

        3. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Leno (or Areola)
          Robinson, Doughty
          Son, Bowen
          Watkins*, Toney

          (Gabriel, Branthwaite, Aké, Foden, Saka, Palmer, Haaland)

          Ollie's injury means I can't save FH, right?

          Also, if I do save it, play Leno or Areola? Anything worth a hit?

          1. Better off with a pin and a…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            46 mins ago

            5 outfield players, only 3 attackers; FH territory IMO, yes. FWIW, I'd start Areola over Leno, but can't see much for either of them. Maybe without Watkins Villa might not score, but I reckon they do.

            Open Controls
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Thanks, mate. Really wanted to save FT as I see so many 2-pointers this week... But you're probably right.

              1. Better off with a pin and a…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                A FH should be worth a minimum of 10 points for you if Watkins is out. You get 6 chances to improve on that, too!

                1. sirmorbach
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  That really is a good point. Watkins will be my decisive factor. Many thanks, sir.

          2. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            I prefer Leno

            Think both conceed, Leno gets save points

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              For FH I dont know which player you have but if Watkins news OK, id swap Maddison for Foden as he has a better fixture GW30, or for Palmer, and then sell Bowen, or Muniz for Haaland as he is away to Sheff Utd (then Get Salah GW30) and Haaland for Watkins.

              Lot of options if you ride it out

              I did Semenyo last week as I decided to FH as I had 5 GW players and one was Alex M. Now when DGW 34 is announced if Bournemouth are not in it, Solanke may go but I refer 3-5-2

              Muniz is the other option if you want to do that.

              Take this week and GW30 " as a double" and see how you feel, don't transfer a defender

        4. Bubbles1985
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Any love for Antonio?

          I am chasing and already have Kudus, but might add Antonio to Toney and Watkins in my FH.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            32 mins ago

            You tell us where the Antonio appeal is coming from.

            Mins - no
            Returns - no
            Underlying data - no

            1. Bubbles1985
              • 7 Years
              15 mins ago

              I am WH season ticket holder
              I am chasing
              He looked back to form last night

              And I enjoy the gamble of the game! 😀

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                Ah vibes pick it is then

                Last night stats:
                - 0 shots 0xG
                - 1 big chance created 0.47xA

                Is that what you want from your forward FPL pick?

                1. Bubbles1985
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Wow, he done better than I remember! 😀

                  To be honest, chances are my third striker will sit on the bench for my FH squad anyway and I will not go for Antonio.

                  But I like the idea.

          2. Better off with a pin and a…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            26 mins ago

            Rather have Wissa or Muniz. I like Kudus, though and he'll be a differential.

            1. Bubbles1985
              • 7 Years
              23 mins ago

              I prefer those two in isolation, but I plan to get Spurs def and Toney as a striker too.
              So would rather get a variety and gamble on the Spurs cleany.

              1. Better off with a pin and a…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Fair enough - I can see the logic.

        5. No Kane No Gain
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Will Emery have another press conference or will there be no more info regarding watkins?!

          1. Art Vandelay
            • 13 Years
            5 mins ago

            2:30pm today apparently.

            1. Sgt. Schultz
              • 7 Years
              just now

              thanks

        6. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          54 mins ago

          The big news Adebayo owners (all three of us) were waiting for - get him the f*** out of your team (not back until after international break)
          https://www.lutontown.co.uk/news/2024/march/team-news-forest/

        7. Henning
          • 9 Years
          52 mins ago

          Need some advice please

          Have 8 players with Watkins for this gw.
          1 ft bench boost and Free hit left .
          Should i
          1. save fh and play with 8
          2. Use ft and get Maddison in.
          3. Take a hit and get Maddison and an attacker/defender in
          4 Use fh this gw

          Flekken
          Udogie Dought
          Bowen Son D.Luiz
          Watkins Morris

          Player that blanks

          Neto
          Gabriel Saliba Zabarnyi
          Saka Palmer Solanke

          1. Fuddled FC
            • 12 Years
            13 mins ago

            definitely 3

          2. CONNERS
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            I would either save or get Toney in for Solanke.

            The gains you'll make from FHing from those players would likely be minimal.

          3. Fuddled FC
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            Just take a hit for an attacker...-4 for a defender isn't worth it

          4. Henning
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks.

        8. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          41 mins ago

          Any suggested changes to FH team?

          Flekken
          Reguilon, Doughty, Porro
          Son, Maddison, Bowen, Luiz,
          Toney, Watkins, Morris

          Areola, Elanga, Coufal, Pau

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            That’s the totally safe FH 😉

            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              Cheers! Would you rather play Elanga than Luiz, or go Kudos instead of Luiz?

              1. g40steve
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Like Elanga, if he can get his aim sorted out we would all have him!

                Kudus was not even mentioned till last nights game.

                Luiz has pens.

                Toying with going differentials on FH just need some updates.

                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Who is likely to be your differentials?

        9. Jet5605
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          1 FT and 2.2 ITB. Only six starters if Watkins is fit and and was saving FH for later.

          A - Rich > Maddi
          B - Rich > Bowen/Kudus 
          C - Other suggestion? Should I take a -4 to get 7 out?

          Areola
          Doughty - Konsa
          Son - Rich (injured)
          Watkins

          Raya - Gabriel - Gusto - Branthwaite - Palmer - Foden - Saka - Haaland - Solanke

        10. Marinakis Reds
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          38 mins ago

          Hi all,

          My team atm with 1FT

          Areola
          Pau, Taylor, Doughty
          Richy, Bowen
          Watkins

          My FT will bring me Son in and going to -4 to bring in Toney.
          Now that Richy could be available would you leave it as it is, or go to a -8 for Maddison?

        11. sankalparora07
            36 mins ago

            Can this team survive without much damage to the overall rank?

            Areola
            Porro Konsa Regullion* Doughty
            Son(C) Bowen
            Watkins* Morris Toney

            1. Better off with a pin and a…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              21 mins ago

              You're ok if Reg and Watkins play. If you've not taken any hits, probably worth it for another attacker (Maddison/Kudus/Bailey maybe?).

              1. sankalparora07
                  just now

                  Cheers, already on a -4 to get to this team....I know I am 1 or 2 attackers short but using a FH to fill 1 or 2 places is also not justified.....guess I have no option but to just sit tight and hope to escape with minimal damage

            2. Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              35 mins ago

              Any Emery presser news?

              1. Philosopher's Stones
                • 3 Years
                27 mins ago

                Good ebening

              2. The Ilfordian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                I’ve seen ‘it’s just a cut’ but then ‘he may be available for Sunday’. But I’ve only been scanning. Not very conclusive to my mind.

                Feel he needs to be in my FH team; players often play through pain, but have a good first bench

                1. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Actually, that might be an older quote

                  1. Art Vandelay
                    • 13 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Yep, that was from yesterday.

                    1. The Ilfordian
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Apologies, I’m at work so trying to sneak a look at the internet

            3. Saka Rice
              • 9 Years
              27 mins ago

              helloooooooooooooooooooooooooo its been 23 minutes now of Unai come on chop chop

              1. brianutd-why always we? 20
                • 12 Years
                just now

                We’re hopeful it’s only a gash is the answer

            4. OptimusBlack
              • 10 Years
              24 mins ago

              Dragusin first differental player for FH

            5. Bullet Eder
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              23 mins ago

              Final spot in starting FH line-up?

              A. Elanga (lut)

              B. Morris (NFO)

              1. Fuddled FC
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Tough.. I'm currently on Elanga as a differential with Morris on Bench

            6. FplmorelikeFml
                19 mins ago

                Could anyone share why isn't Gakpo more nailed in the liverpool squad? Seems like a threat whenever he's on and a better finisher than Darwin.

                1. Fuddled FC
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Because Darwin has 100% more threat..

                2. Bobby Digital
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Because Gakpo is a donkey

              • Sprinterdude
                • 3 Years
                17 mins ago

                Is Porro worth a -4 oy have moreno + Doherty

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  If you're relying on Matt Doherty to start...

              • Jet5605
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                1 FT and 2.2 ITB. Only 6 starters if Watkins is fit and and was saving FH for later.

                A - Rich > Maddi
                B - Rich > Bowen/Kudus 
                C - Other suggestion? Should I take a -4 to get 7 out?

                Areola
                Doughty - Konsa
                Son - Rich (injured)
                Watkins

                Raya - Gabriel - Gusto - Branthwaite - Palmer - Foden - Saka - Haaland - Solanke

              • Winston.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                FFS: ”Sergio Reguilon missed out with a minor hamstring injury against Arsenal last weekend but should be fit and available”….

                Thoughts? Worth having Requilon if freehitting?

                1. Fuddled FC
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Waiting for an updated comment...this is slightly old

