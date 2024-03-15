We’re hoping to find out Ollie Watkins‘ (£9.0m) availability for Gameweek 29 as we bring you the team news from Friday’s pre-match press conferences.

With it being a big Blank Gameweek, there only five Premier League pressers to summarise.

But we’ll also be bringing you any notable quotes from six FA Cup press conferences.

We’ll cover all the updates and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points in this ‘live’ article. Hit refresh for the latest news as this piece will be updated as and when the pressers take place.

The main headlines from Thursday’s three press conferences are available to read here.

GAMEWEEK 29 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

FA CUP TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

FPL GAMEWEEK 29 TEAM NEWS: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

FA Cup presser times

9.30am – Howe

12pm – Pochettino

1pm – O’Neil

1.30pm – Guardiola, Klopp, ten Hag

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Micky van der Ven (hamstring) has avoided serious injury but it’ll be enough to keep him out of Gameweek 29.

“Micky is the only one from last week. It’s nowhere near as severe as last time. He came off at the right time. He’ll miss tomorrow but with the international break, we’re pretty confident, if things go well, he won’t miss too much more.” – Ange Postecogolou

The Spurs boss confirmed that Radu Dragusin would start in his stead.

Richarlison (knee) is set to be available, however, after returning to training this week.

“Richy trained so if he pulls up OK, he should be available tomorrow.” – Ange Postecogolou to Spurs TV

“Richy trained today, so we’ll just see how he pulls up. If he pulls up OK, he’ll probably be available.” – Ange Postecogolou in his press conference

Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (foot) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

WEST HAM UNITED

Maxwel Cornet remains out with a hamstring problem, while Emerson Palmieri will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa.

Emerson picked up a groin injury in last Thursday’s defeat to Freiburg and has been sidelined since.

“Cornet certainly won’t be [available], he’s only just back and not on the grass yet really. Emerson, it’ll be a late call to see how he is. He’s not got a serious injury, just a little bit of a groin strain. We’ll need to see how he is, not sure yet.” – David Moyes

There was nothing new in the broadcast section of David Moyes’ press conference on Lucas Paqueta.

The West Ham boss had said after the win over Freiburg that he was taken off early as a precaution.

“He had an injury in the first half and I was going to take him off at half-time. He wanted to stay on at half-time but I just felt as if we got the goal, I didn’t see the point in having to risk him at 60 minutes. We’ve got a game on Sunday. “I’ve just got to make sure his injury wasn’t going to get any worse. It’s good, I like it when they don’t like coming off. It shows you they care a wee bit!” – David Moyes on Lucas Paqueta, on Thursday night

Moyes also talked up Mohammed Kudus, whose two goals helped West Ham to a 5-0 win over Freiburg on Thursday.

“He’s had a little bit of a slow period coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations but I think he’s just beginning to get back on it now.” – David Moyes on Mohammed Kudus

LUTON TOWN

Rob Edwards is not expecting anyone back for Saturday, with Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) the only one who stands any sort of chance.

Joseph Johnson (illness), Gabriel Osho (knee), Elijah Adebayo (hamstring), Amari’i Bell (hamstring), Dan Potts (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Tom Lockyer (health) all remain out.

Edwards said that he was concerned that Adebayo might not feature again this season.

Tahith Chong, who came off with an arm injury on Wednesday, is fit, at least.

FULHAM

Marco Silva reported good news in Friday’s press conference, confirming that everyone was fit and available.

That includes Raul Jimenez (hamstring), who has been back in training over the last week.

The Mexican striker has been absent since the end of January.

“Good news. Everyone is available. All the players, they can be involved in the squad list.” – Marco Silva

MANCHESTER CITY

It’s relatively good news on the injury front at City, at least for Gameweek 30.

Ederson (muscle) and Kevin De Bruyne (groin) will both sit out this Saturday’s cup tie with Newcastle United but their manager expects them to be available on the other side of the international break.

“Eddy is getting better. Hopefully, after the international break he will be ready.” – Pep Guardiola on Ederson

“He’s not ready, he already played at Anfield with some problems. But he’s getting better, he’s not ready for tomorrow. I’m pretty sure with the [international break]… we spoke with the manager of Belgium and he decided [to leave him out]. That’s why I’m grateful because he didn’t feel good. He can recover for the last part of the season.” – Pep Guardiola on Kevin De Bruyne

There’s also a boost when it comes to Jack Grealish (groin).

“Getting better. Will be selected, yeah, he’s in the group.” – Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish

LIVERPOOL

Mohamed Salah came through a start on Thursday unscathed and is fit for Sunday’s cup tie.

Ryan Gravenberch (ankle) and Bobby Clark (knock) are also available for the trip to Old Trafford.

Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) is likely to miss out again, however.

“Mo is definitely ready. “Ibou didn’t train today. We have to see if he can train tomorrow. It will be a tight, tight race which we will probably lose but we don’t know. “Bobby felt much better. That was uncomfortable, he got a knock there, a little swelling and that’s why [we had] the feeling that it might be something more serious but it’s not, so he’s fine. “Ryan trained today again, so he’s ready. And the others, some of the others, [will return] after the international break.” – Jurgen Klopp

Curtis Jones (foot) is the only one of the injured contingent expected back for Gameweek 30, with Diogo Jota (knee) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) a week behind the midfielder.

“Curtis [Jones], and I think the other two, Diogo [Jota] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold], for the week after. A chance.” – Jurgen Klopp on whether anyone could be back in Gameweek 30

Thiago Alcantara (muscle), Ben Doak (knee), Joel Matip (knee) and Alisson (hamstring) are out longer tern, while Stefan Bajcetic (calf) “will be part of team training after the international break”.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Anthony Gordon seems to have avoided serious injury despite coming off against Chelsea on Monday with a knee issue.

Gordon, called up by England this week, even has a chance of facing Manchester City this weekend.

“It was a strange one. Initially, when you see a player come off like that, you do fear that there’s a serious injury. He partly trained yesterday, and what I mean by that is that we didn’t do a great deal with the schedule we’ve had this week. “But he joined in and seemed okay. I don’t think he did anything serious, and that’s great news for us. “We train again today. We’ll do a full session, and we’ll make a judgement after that.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

Harvey Barnes (hamstring) misses out on the FA Cup quarter final at the Etihad but should be back in Gameweek 30.

“Harvey won’t make the squad but we hope he will back for West Ham.” – Eddie Howe

Martin Dubravka looks safe for the time being, meanwhile, with Nick Pope (shoulder) potentially another six weeks away from returning.

“I think in the last press conference I said April is sort of his target. I think that will be more towards the end of April than the beginning but he’s making good, solid progress. He is out on the grass but not necessarily diving but he’s doing lots of other little bits. Diving is a big test for his shoulder and that’s probably the next stage, when he’ll start implementing that back into his game. “Then, of course, he will have to get his sharpness back. I think he’s entering into the final furlong in terms of his comeback, he’s pleased with where he’s at but he’s still got a lot of hurdles to go through.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Pope

Kieran Trippier (calf), Joelinton (quad), Sandro Tonali (ban) and Callum Wilson (tendon) also remain out.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Rasmus Hojlund (muscle), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (leg), Mason Mount (calf) and Harry Maguire (unspecified) could all be back this weekend.

“We had a good week. All the players you mentioned [Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and Hojlund], they returned on the pitch. Partly in the start of the week and, today, we had a session that they were all training. “I think [they’re going to be available]. We have, tomorrow, one session. We have to see how they recover from this tomorrow. But it looks good. “Also, what was very good was Mason Mount trained all week with us, the first part of the week also partly. But then, also he had some full sessions with us, so it’s looking good.” – Erik ten Hag

Luke Shaw (muscle), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Anthony Martial (groin) are longer-term absentees, while Lisandro Martinez (knee) will continue his rehab with his national team.

Omari Forson (unknown) was added to the injury list last week, while Altay Bayindir will sit out FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool due to a muscle issue.

United added that Jonny Evans “has been nursing a minor issue for the past few matches and… it is in the best interests of both club and country for him to have a period of rest, in order to recover fully”.

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Christopher Nkunku (hamstring) and Levi Colwill (toe) are all still unavailable for Chelsea’s cup clash with Leicester City.

Benoit Badiashile (muscle) and Ben Chilwell (knee) have returned to training, however.

Chilwell was called up by England earlier this week.

“Gareth told you he is fit [by selecting him for England]! He is in training and I think everything is going well. He will be in the squad for Sunday, yes.” – Mauricio Pochettino

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Gary O’Neil opted out of providing injury updates ahead of Wolves’ FA Cup tie with Coventry City.

Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring) will miss out for sure, while Craig Dawson was unavailable in Gameweek 28 after suffering groin pain in training.

Pedro Neto (hamstring) and Jeanricner Bellegarde (knee) are fresh concerns from last weekend, too.

Matheus Cunha (hamstring) could be back, however.