There was some unexpected pre-Gameweek 29 drama on Thursday night as Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) sustained a knee injury.

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) leading points scorer suffered a bad cut early on in Aston Villa’s thrashing of Ajax.

Although he soldiered on and indeed scored, the wound took its toll and he was forced off after just 33 minutes.

WATKINS INJURY: WHAT WAS SAID

The road to Athens continues ✨ A delighted Unai Emery share’s his thoughts with @J_Dyer_Official 🎙️#UECL pic.twitter.com/jczlhWy5Zk — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 14, 2024

The good news is that it’s a laceration and not a ligament injury, so we can immediately forget about a long-term absence.

The even better news is that he isn’t even ruled out of Sunday’s clash with West Ham United.

Leon Bailey (£5.7m) painted a bleak picture when interviewed after full-time but manager Unai Emery was more upbeat:

“It’s really bad, when I saw it. It’s open, the wound, it’s really open. I honestly I didn’t want him to come off but Jhon Duran came on and he did brilliant.” – Leon Bailey on Ollie Watkins, to TNT Sports

“I don’t know exactly what is the injury of them. Watkins was injured but maybe not for Sunday to be… I think for Sunday, could be available. Could be available because (his injury is only a cut?). “Diego Carlos is a hamstring. Maybe, maybe – we are going to check tomorrow – could be not available for Sunday. But I don’t know exactly now.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins and Diego Carlos, who also came off, to TNT Sports

“Of course he was asking us to change him but it was because he has a cut. Hopefully for Sunday, he is going to be available.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins, to Villa TV

WHEN WILL WE HEAR MORE NEWS ABOUT WATKINS’ INJURY?

Emery, we hope, should face the media on Friday for his Gameweek 29 press conference.

This is usually held around 14:00 GMT on a typical week.

But whether or not Villa have had time to further assess the injury by that point is questionable, as it’s doubtful whether the players would train on the morning after a game.

The Villans’ Gameweek 29 match being on Sunday also means there is less likelihood of us getting any early teamsheet leaks for the clash at the London Stadium.

FREE HIT: WHAT TO DO WITH WATKINS?

For Free Hitters, there’s obviously not much cause for alarm.

Given the absence of anyone over £10.0m from the active player pool in Gameweek 29, those playing the Free Hit chip can afford the luxury of an expensive bench.

Watkins can be kept and started, therefore, safe in the knowledge there’s a strong substitute ready to come on in the event of a no-show.

If you’re playing a 3-4-3 with Watkins, then a fifth midfielder substitute such as Bailey, Douglas Luiz (£5.7m), Morgan Gibbs White (£5.7m), Anthony Elanga (£5.1m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) or Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) would be ready and waiting to come on.

In a 3-5-2 with Watkins, a benched third forward like Yoane Wissa (£5.6m), David Datro Fofana (£5.0m), Rodrigo Muniz (£4.5m), Carlton Morris (£5.2m) or Chris Wood (£4.8m) would be adequate deputies.

NO FREE HIT: WHAT TO DO WITH WATKINS?

Without the luxury of a Free Hit, it’s not as straightforward.

If the worst happens and he does miss out, then virtually everyone not on a Free Hit will not have a playing substitute to fall back on.

Many will be already struggling to get an active XI together, so an injury to Watkins – who most of us own – would have further deprived non-Free Hitters of a starter. It may tip the ‘floating voters’ closer to activating the chip they were looking to avoid using.

The good thing is that the quotes from Emery sound fairly positive. Maybe by Friday afternoon, the fears will be assuaged further.

The advice would be to very much hold tight for now, then, at least until Emery’s presser. The later deadline, at 13:30 GMT on Saturday, also gives the chance of training ground images to emerge or well-placed sources (Jacob Tanswell, John Townley) to hint at his availability for Gameweek 29.