41
41 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Know_fpl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Not gonna FH I think Watkins will start so just gonna keep him and hope for a return.

    Open Controls
    1. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I fecking hope so - as not got a FH to play!

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Same.

      Open Controls
  2. Vjm6891
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    I've got 6 players this week, plus 2 more for -4

    If I don't use my FH this week, what other weeks is this likely to be useful?

    Open Controls
    1. Magical
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Probably GW 34 or GW 37..

      Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    A course of leeches and a follow up band aid application is all that is required!

    Open Controls
  4. SEXY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Any news on Reguilon?

    Open Controls
    1. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      "Should be fit and available"

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/14/fpl-gameweek-29-team-news-thursdays-live-injury-updates-2/

      Open Controls
  5. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Watkins will want to play if able at all. He's in such good form.

    Open Controls
  6. No Kane No Gain
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    The question is, do I still do solanke to watkins as my FT still?!

    Open Controls
    1. SEXY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I’m thinking so, nothing to lose really

      Open Controls
  7. SEXY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Areola
    Reguilon | Doughty
    Son | Bowen | Luiz
    Toney | Morris

    1FT, shall I just bring in Watkins anyway for the 9 players, can’t see anyone else I’d want.

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Could consider Muniz

      Open Controls
      1. SEXY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Watkins worth the risk over him though?

        Open Controls
  8. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Currently on 10 players after a hit. Still save fh with Reg and Watkins doubts?

    Areola
    Pau reg doughty
    Son Maddison Bowen
    Watkins Toney morris

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Play on!

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Persevere!

        Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  9. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Elanga or Hudson???

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Elanga

      Open Controls
  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    You really have to appreciate an emergency article like this being written so late at night. Thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Why are you up?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        T.W.S.S.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          50 mins ago

          The Weirdo Sexy Salah?

          Open Controls
          1. SEXY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            49 mins ago

            Yes?

            Open Controls
            1. SEXY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              49 mins ago

              😆

              Open Controls
  11. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Hi chaps, my first stab at my GW29 FH team, it’ll be template but anything glaringly obvious or jumping out to definitely change?

    Flekken
    Porro - Reguillon - Doughty
    D.Luiz - Kudus - Son - Bowen - Maddison
    Watkins - Toney
    ___________________________________
    Areola: Morris: Cash: Murillo

    Cheers gents!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      All good.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers KT!
        Originally had Paqueta in place of Kudus but I always fancied the Kudus route even before tonight’s showing, kinda wish he’d of stayed quiet! Ah well.

        Open Controls
  12. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Will Wood stert?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Sounds risky, let me guide you back to the template. Take mine gauntlet.

      Open Controls
    2. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Arguably always good when you start with Wood. (Btw, don't take this as legit advice.) In my defense, hard to resist.

      Open Controls
  13. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    10 starting player with reg & watkin, 1 FT.
    A. Use 1 FT to sell either reg or watkins
    B. Use 1 FT to complete 11 starter
    C. Save FT

    Open Controls
  14. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    A- Udogie
    vs
    B- Romero
    And why?
    I'm trying to stay away from Porro as I have a very low TV.

    Open Controls
  15. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    cant believe i sold valencia for insua after the price rise.... gonna have to sell cahill to get the funds back to bring him in...

    Open Controls
  16. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Price changes 15 March

    Rises: Son (10.0), Toney (8.2), Romero (5.1)

    Falls: Trippier (6.7), Garnacho (4.9)

    Open Controls
  17. tokara
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    anyone not using FH? i am going in with 7 players and save the FH

    mainly because i dont want keep my GW28 players

    Open Controls
    1. Ruinenlust
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Watkins out means you’ll only have 6?

      Open Controls
      1. tokara
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        yes so i am now struggling because i dont want keep Neto or Foden

        Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      But you will be left with the same GW 28 players regardless of FH or not?

      Open Controls
  18. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Better option for this team? Plan to wc in gw31.

    A. Baldock > porro -4
    B. Solanke > Toney -4
    C. Both for -8

    AREOLA dubravka
    PAU REG DOUGHTY gabriel baldock
    SON MADDISON BOWEN saka palmer
    WATKINS MORRIS solanke

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.