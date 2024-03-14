178
  1. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Would you take Forest player on FH29?

    A Williams or Foffelo

    B Elanga or MGW

    C Awoniyi or Wood

    Currently thinking A+B, Williams & Elanga

    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      B. Gibbs White safer minutes. Luton look vulnerable on the wings so Elanga looks good if he gets back in the starting line up

      Not sure on who starts upfront. Think there are goals in the game too so not A

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      A toffolo
      B mgw
      C awonyi

      Open Controls
    3. Know_fpl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I think MGW is probably the best Forest pick you could also consider Sels if you want three outfield Brentford players.

    4. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Cheers

    5. Intinny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Wood is worth a gamble I think

  2. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Now add kudos !

    1. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      * kudus

  3. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Best option for this week only?

    1. Kulu
    2. Kudus
    3. Gibbs-White

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Obviously kudus
      Not see his goals.

  4. Intinny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Wow some goal by Kudus!!

  5. EffPeeEll
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    He just channelled his Diego Maradona.

  6. el polako
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Kudus channelling his inner Ronaldo (the true Brazilian one)

  7. FPL Maldini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Assuming you already own Bowen and you have one space left on FH:

    A) Kudus

    B) Morris

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Morris ? Haha Jesus
      Not see that Kudus performance ?

  8. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Praying Richarlison is able to play this weekend.

    Great news him being pictured in training.

    Will find out tomorrow but sounds like he has a chance

  9. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    W ham guys doing well for fh audition!

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Cue a total flop against Villa.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Yep, villa guys prob do well later to throw more spanner’s in people’s thoughts

  10. el polako
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Kudus channelling his inner Batistuta.

  11. NotsoSpursy
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Please can you rate in order for free hit?

    A) Barkley (NFO home)
    B) Douglas Luiz (hammers away )
    C) kudus (villa home)

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      C
      A
      B

    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thanks !

  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Bowen + Kudus combo becoming popular on FH29

    1. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Will do now

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Gives me a good reason to go 352 over 343 Morris

        1. Gizzachance
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Been thinking same mate

    2. Intinny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Double West Ham/ double Spurs mids looks nice

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Playing terrible ream

  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Unbelievable from Kudus there!,

    Bowen, Paqueta and Kudus for a bit of fun?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      That would lock you out of Creswell.

  14. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Hey guys

    Was just wondering, what are the most likely teams percentage wise, that double on gameweek 34?

    thanks!!

  15. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Really wanted Kudus to stay quiet before this weekend

    1. Arteta
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yeah...

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I want never gets

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          You get what you need

  16. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Do you think Toney will wake up and start scoring again v Burnley?

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      He’s more than capable to score against Burnley, yes his latest performances were bit underwhelming but need to consider the opposition he’d faced.

      Burnley great prey to bounce back on.

    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I'd be more confident in Wissa getting something. Toney looks atrocious right now

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I've gone without Toney as I'm chasing and makes free hit more fun. Wood/Fofana/Watkins front three. Sink or swim time

    4. Arteta
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I think so.

      Open Controls
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yup

  17. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    KDB injured

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      We also put a man on the moon.

      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Was it Zophar?

  18. Frank Henderson
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      10 players to GW29

      GK ¿¿¿AREOLA (AVL) or LENO (TOT)???

      Cash - Robinson - Doughty - Udogie
      Son (C) - Douglas L. - Bowen - Maddison
      Watkins

      (BGW): Foden - Haaland - Solanke - Kerkez

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Coin toss, both will concede!

    • el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Aufwiedersehen ze Germans.

      Open Controls
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        That will be reversed in a few months at the euros when they say the same to us

        England fan here

    • Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I feel bad I know for a fact if Kudus did not score people would not have picked him, he was my differential, people overlooked him by not putting him in every draft.

    • Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Kudus is a perfect example like Son of a player who outperforms their XG by having high quality finishing.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Have you looked at his career goals vs xG stats? Definitely not overperforming

    • boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Kudus channelling his inner Lee Trundle

    • boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Mad that Ten Haag left Ajax and paid 90m for Anthony and left kudus for West Ham to get for 40m

    • XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Will this team fair OK against Free Hit teams?

      Areola
      Doughty Moreno
      Son (c) Bowen Gibbs-White
      Watkins Toney Morris

    • toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I take it it's free hit week this week???, not been with it , too much work....

      1. CHICKENDINNER3000
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          yup

      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        What formation you rocking on FH?

        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          3-4-3

          Open Controls
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I was but think 352.

            What forwards you got Watkins, Toney, Werner/Wissa

        2. Gizzachance
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Keep flipping between the two

      3. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        New article:
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/14/how-the-great-and-the-good-managers-did-in-gameweek-28/

      4. Take on the Scout Picks
        TopMarx
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Hi All,

        A late notice request for challengers from the Community to take on the Scout Picks. If you are interested, email me at will@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with the subject heading “Community Picks”. Please include your FFS username and FPL Team ID.

        You need to pick 11 players to challenge the Scout Picks in a one-off head-to-head match.

        If chosen, you will have a budget of £83m to select 11 players (no subs) but outside of that standard FPL rules apply - you need to use a normal FPL formation with a limit of three players from a team.

        And remember to pick a captain and a vice-captain.

        As it's such a small Gameweek with fewer differentials to choose from, I'm open to someone having a "Free Hit". Meaning you can have another go later in the season, or have another go if you've already played the Scouts.

        When you apply let me know which Gameweeks you are available or not available for. Hopefully everyone who applies can have a go before the end of the season.

        It's been a remarkable comeback for the Community, in Gameweek 18 the Scouts had taken a seemingly unassailable 12-6 lead but the scores are now level at 14-all.

        Since the last update SHOREY143, Calculated Risks and Could get Messi have joined our list of winners: The-Red-1, Prophet, Name 100K Short, BadgeVilla, champ, THFC4LIFE, Doosra, Merlin Magic, Baps Hunter, Nice To Finally Michu, and The Mentaculus. Well done all.

        The manager with the biggest winning margin at the end of the season wins a £100 Amazon voucher and entry to our Mods and Cons League for next season. The current leader is The-Red-1, who set an impressive 34-point winning margin back in Gameweek 16.

      5. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        LIV- Prague 8-1 aggregate. Bring in the under 19s to play now Klopp.

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          9-1

      6. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        How many match balls are there?

