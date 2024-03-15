Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are offering regular contributions throughout the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman discusses his potential Free Hit team for Blank Gameweek 29.

BRENTFORD DEFENSIVE DOUBLE-UP?

The loss of Christian Norgaard (£5.3m) to injury is a major blow for Brentford on Saturday. According to Opta, he’s won more tackles (73) than any team-mate and made the third-highest number of interceptions (46) in the Premier League this season.

In the two matches he’s missed in 2023/24, The Bees have lost on both occasions, conceding four times to Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Thomas Frank often refers to Norgaard as a player who can “sniff the danger”, so his absence means I am a bit sceptical about a Brentford defensive double-up. If I do opt to go down that route, I want assets who can at least atone for any clean sheet loss with goals and assists.

I can see Brentford finding joy in wide areas at Turf Moor, so Sergio Reguilon (£4.4m), who ranks ninth in his position for minutes per chance created (68, minimum 900 mins), feels like a decent pick.