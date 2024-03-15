166
166 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AZERTY
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Just for this week:
    A- Bowen
    B- Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Hazardous1983
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    Pick 2 of gibbswhite,bailey and kudus to start

    Open Controls
  3. Hazardous1983
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    Play watkins and put morris 1st sub?

    Open Controls
  4. Hazardous1983
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    Whats best formation on free hit

    3 5 2 or 3 4 3

    Open Controls
  5. Hazardous1983
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Start morris or mgb/kudus/bailey

    Open Controls
  6. Heiro
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Toney vs Wissa.

    XG seems to favour Wissa unless I'm looking at it wrong. Wissa in form Toney not to so much.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Get both

      Open Controls
  7. Hazardous1983
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Paqueta or kudus for free hit

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26501310

      Open Controls
  8. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    How long is TAA out for? Even roughly…thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Due back after International break

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Cheers Hint…

        Open Controls
      2. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        That's sad, Bradley has been great.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No return date provided yet. When Linders said "after the IB" the quote concluded "after the IB means we don't know" & lumped Jota in with Trent. Still not training per latest update I saw, so I wouldn't count on it being GW30

      Open Controls
  9. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Can get either of these for this week only, who do you prefer?
    A. Toney
    B. Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Steavn8k
      42 mins ago

      Kudus or Bailey for this week only?

      Open Controls
      1. RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • RUUD!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Solanke to Toney for free to field 11 or save and have 2FT before GW30? Solankes fixtures better and possible DGW in future

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        18 mins ago

        Do it

        Open Controls
      2. aapoman
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Any other players you could sell? Like Saka -> Maddison.

        Open Controls
    • Fuddled FC
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Which 2 woud you play?

      a) Kudus
      b) Bailey
      c) Morris

      Open Controls
    • Bullet Eder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      It feels like everyone playing FH has cooled on Morris. But don't forget, everyone who is saving FH will have him already after last week's double. This could be where the big variance lies ahead this weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. Fuddled FC
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        It's because he's done nothing the last 2 I guess

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        It's your FH team vs your non FH team, not compared to everyone else's non FH team

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Amen

          Open Controls
    • Tmel
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      How would you rank these for this week only?

      1. Wissa (bur)
      2. Fofana (BRE)
      3. Awoniyi (lut)

      Open Controls
      1. Bullet Eder
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        2 1 3

        Open Controls
      2. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        1,3,2

        Open Controls
      3. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Is Awo nailed?

        Open Controls
    • Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Double NFO mids, juicy!

      Open Controls
    • Bavarian
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      FH Team

      Flekken
      Porro-Doughty-Reguilon
      Son-Maddison-Bowen-Gibbs White
      Morris-Toney-Watkins

      Kaminski-Kudus-Coufal-Konsa

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Standard.

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      How have folks interpreted Toney's role and stats in recent games?

      Does playing tougher opposition and 3/5ATB setup negatively impact his FPL appeal? Will we see Brentford play 433 this weekend and Toney won't have to drop deep to link up play?

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        For a one off gw (assuming on fh) just get him in.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Sure but want to chat about something different other than rate my FH team or can I save my FH Qs

          Open Controls
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            So in that light, I wouldn't go near him until we see some fpl form. I reckon a drint 3 of Haaland, Solanke & Muniz/ Wissa/Morris is the go to enable Salah, haaland, son, saka, foden.

            Open Controls
            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              just now

              *front wtf

              Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        I think there might a chance the 433 reappears when Mbeumo is fit but at the moment it seems like they're sticking with 352. I have noticed this & am leaving Toney out on FH

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I reckon they move to 433 against Burnley 442 setup. Wissa and Maupay as WFs is plausible without Mbeumo.

          Mee and Pinnock is a big miss in defence though so 3/5ATB might be a comfort blanket for TF as the CBs available haven't been convincing.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            In the reverse fixture this season, it was 433 setup.

            https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/brentford-fc_burnley-fc/index/spielbericht/4095158

            Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Selling Dubravka is not looking good assuming Newcastle double in 34.

      Pope potentially back at the end of April (around GW35)
      https://twitter.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1768570343369662522?t=kj1pkKJw3bf_ExhF_mo2dw&s=19

      Open Controls
    • Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Which one of Elanga, Hudson Odoi and Gibbs White?

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Gibbs for me

        Open Controls
        1. Woy_is_back
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah looks likely

          Open Controls
    • The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      C’mon Mengi!

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Mengi the merciless

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Sometimes, in fact most times, he is merciful and lets the other team score!

          Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.