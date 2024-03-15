234
234 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Reorslev or Reguilon on Free hit?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I'm debating the same thing.

      I'm leaning towards Roerslev and then switching to Reguilon if I hear something concrete that he's fit. The difference in them doesn't seem big enough to be worth taking any chances.

      Open Controls
      1. Vovhund
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Wouldn't we think, that he either starts or don't play at all? If so, it makes sense to just start Reguilon with Roerslev to come on

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Not sure why we'd be sure Reguilon doesn't come on for 25 minutes in the second half.

          Also, not sure I want to "Waste" a Brentford slot on the bench. They're pretty much the only ones with a plum fixture this GW.

          Open Controls
    2. Mayor of Flair
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I'd say Reguilon. With a strong bench option. Brentford unlikely to keep a CS so if no attacking threat then no point.

      Open Controls
      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        *And that bench option being non Brentford

        Open Controls
      2. gart888
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Reguilon has 7 shots and 6 key passes in his 6 starts for Brentford. Roerslev has 3 shots and 4 key passes in his last 6 starts.

        It's not like the difference in their attacking threat is night and day...

        Yes I'd rather start a fit Reguilon, but is it worth the risk if he might not start?

        Open Controls
        1. Mayor of Flair
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          It's almost twice as many chances of ExGI. A better chance of converting too.

          If Reg doesn't start he likely won't make the squad so would have another more attacking def like Coufal or maybe Cash ready to go.

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Roerslev actually has more xGI than Reguilon over their last 5 matches. (Though that's heavily carried by him scoring a sitter)

            Open Controls
    3. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I have both, dropped Flekken as think either of them getting a return is likelier than getting a CS.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        This is actually a pretty good shout. You going Leno? Areola?

        My hesitation is that Burnley have only scored in one of their last 4 games though, so a clean sheet definitely is possible, and so many people will be doubled up on them.

        Open Controls
  2. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Happy with this. Keeping my four normal players to avoid a burn, i.e. Areola saving another pen. Think I'll leave Watkins in and if he misses out Luiz is fine as a sub on - pens and got two assists last night.

    AREOLA
    Porro Collins DOUGHTY
    SON(c) Maddison Elanga Bowen
    WATKINS Toney Morris

    Leno Luiz Robinson Coufal

    Open Controls
  3. Mayor of Flair
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Start Morris or Elanga on a FH?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Morris.

      Open Controls
      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        Sound

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Elanga, Luton were gassed after 60m

      Open Controls
      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      I’m actually tempted by Hudson over Elanga..

      Open Controls
      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        MGW too?

        Open Controls
    4. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Elanga

      Open Controls
    5. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Is Elanga guaranteed to start? Morris Looks more nailed

      Open Controls
  4. Hint
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Elanga, Gibbs White or Johnson for the next few?

    Open Controls
    1. patricio33
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I'm going with Gibbs-White.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Elanga but GW close. I'm waiting on team leeks tomorrow.

      Open Controls
  5. Vovhund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Would you free hit this team or save via hits:

    Areola
    Pau
    Son-Luiz-Bowen
    Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Take a hit maybe

      Open Controls
    2. Frank Henderson
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        FH

        Open Controls
      • ButterB
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        If you've not been taking hits leading up to this week, then take a -4 for Toney and Maddison etc and you're good in my opinion.

        Open Controls
    3. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Potentially a dumb question but:

      Free hit transfers don't count towards your total transfers do they? If they did I'd be tempted to keep Areola and Taylor at the end of my bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Unless you are top 5 in the world who cares?

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Scores are super compressed these days. Number of transfers could be the difference between inching into the top10k or not.

          Right now ranks 40134 to 38588 are all on the same number of points and are ordered by number of transfers.

          Open Controls
      3. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        If you take a look at the Transfers/Finance section of your squad you'll see your Gameweek transfers as 0

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Cheers thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            No worries. GL. (No such thing as a dumb question... we've all got something to learn)

            Open Controls
    4. Kabayan
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      AREOLA - Dubravka
      PORRO - DOUGHTY - KABORE - ROBINSON - Gabriel
      SON - BOWEN - Saka - Palmer - Foden
      WATKINS - MUNIZ - Haaland
      (-4). Plan is FH34, WC35, BB37

      Is it enough to hold FH29?

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Vovhund
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Absolutely a hold

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yes and I advocate FH for most teams.

        Open Controls
      4. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Good you have 9 players however you are reliant on clean sheets (only 4 mid / forwards)

        Open Controls
        1. Kabayan
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          I'm quite worried about it but i want to play differently for this season. (About chips)

          Open Controls
      5. Mumfie
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I’m pretty similar to this and want to hold the FH.

        The quality of teams this weekend isn’t that inspiring. I’m planning on using my FH on a DGW, so maybe just an average below to average score this week and make it up later in a double which is more fun.

        Open Controls
    5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Save FT here?

      Areola
      Reguilon Doughty VDV*
      Son Maddison Bowen Barkley
      Watkins Muniz

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Non playing:

        Kelleher Gabriel Zabranyi Saka Haaland

        Open Controls
      2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Save or Zabarnyi to Spurs defender

        Open Controls
        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Oh it wasnt VVD 😀

          Open Controls
          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            VDV 🙂 Thanks!

            Open Controls
      3. ButterB
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yep, save. Having 2 for 30 will give you a better idea for players you'd keep

        Open Controls
    6. _Gunner
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      On FH,
      Start Flekken or Areola?

      Open Controls
      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I'd go either Martinez or the Forest lad

        Open Controls
      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Flekken

        Open Controls
      3. Frank Henderson
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Flekken for sure.

          Open Controls
      4. We Go Again
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Kudus or Bailey?

        Open Controls
        1. We Go Again
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          For FH

          Open Controls
        2. Mayor of Flair
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Kudus pretty hot right now

          Open Controls
        3. gart888
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          I'm thinking both, but need to decide which one (or Morris) is first on bench.

          Open Controls
          1. We Go Again
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            I could also get both and drop Elanga instead. Morris first on my bench atm

            Open Controls
        4. XX SMICER XX
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Bailey edges it for me (both if possible)

          Open Controls
        5. The Mandalorian
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Can Bailey play 3 games in a week?

          Open Controls
      5. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Current GW29 team.
        Is it worth taking a hit for another midfielder?

        Areola
        Moreno Doughty
        Son Gibbs-White Bowen
        Watkins Toney Morris

        Open Controls
        1. Kabayan
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I don't think so but Depends on your plan after gw29.

          Open Controls
      6. Fuddled FC
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Who to start?

        a) Morris
        b) Muniz
        c) Wissa
        d) Kudus

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Wait, why are you benching so many attackers?

          Open Controls
          1. Fuddled FC
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            because I only have 1 slot to fill in my starting 11.

            Curently starting Morris with Kudus first on bench

            Open Controls
        2. yeahbuddy
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Kudus

          Open Controls
      7. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Most of us not using FH are struggling to put out 9/10 players with the hope that GW34 has higher potential. Could this really backfire though if GW34 ends up being just double Sheffield and Crystal Palace for example?

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          It could, but if you planned ahead to set up to not FH this GW your bed is already made. Even if 34 is a weak DGW you'll still make up 10+ points or so.

          Open Controls
          1. Kabayan
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Yes but roll the dice.

            Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Yes it can backfire. And I personally think unless you can field 9 good players with a -4 (Son, Maddison, Bowen, Watkins, Toney), the upside from GW34 is lower than covering the blanks this week.

          Open Controls
          1. Saka Rice
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            My team with a -4 good enough? Notice I get a good GW30 top don't need Arsenal or City players which is another advantage

            Areola
            Pau Doughty Porro
            Son Maddison Barkley
            Watkins Morris Toney

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Yeah that's good enough imo. 10 players and 6 are attackers.

              I'm looking at the guys that have like 7 players and only Son + Watkins that are considering saving FH and I think that's a mistake.

              Open Controls
        3. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          37 is the one I'm saving my FH for, unless we get more doublers in 34.

          Open Controls
          1. Saka Rice
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Then when BB?

            Open Controls
        4. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          For me, the negative to not FH was having to avoid BOU and that has hurt. To reverse now simply bakes in the negatives of both strategies - i've taken hits to get close to 9-10 players (which have paid off to be fair) but then I still don't have the FH to use later.

          I'm where I am, see the strategy through and if I'm wrong i'm wrong

          Open Controls
        5. Graziano
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          It all comes down to the results of the GW. Base-case you will just miss 3-4 defender points if you have the right attackers. But of course there is always a chance for unexpected defender goals / cleans, which could backfire.

          It's not only GW 34, there could be good doubles in other GW too. You will have massive flexibility by keeping the FH.

          Open Controls
        6. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          @Sakarice

          I've already used BB. Played it by accident in gw1 when I had a bench of non-playing fodder...

          Pesky smartphones!

          Open Controls
      8. Henning
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Need some advice please

        Have 8 players with Watkins for this gw.
        1 ft bench boost and Free hit left .
        Should i
        1. save fh and play with 8
        2. Use ft and get Maddison in.
        3. Take a hit and get Maddison and an attacker/defender in
        4 Use fh this gw

        Flekken
        Udogie Dought
        Bowen Son D.Luiz
        Watkins Morris

        Player that blanks

        Neto
        Gabriel Saliba Zabarnyi
        Saka Palmer Solanke

        Open Controls
      9. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Villa get cheap 'get the beer in' trip to Lille. Tasty Olympiakos v Fenerbahce tie Greece v Turkey battle of the kebabs yum!

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Would've loved being back in Akrotiri watching that one!

          Open Controls
      10. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Will u still start watkins on a freehit? Or starr muniz?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Why pick Watkins if you don't think he starts?

          Open Controls
          1. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Thats why i am asking right? Actually if he dont start also doenst matter. I can just start muniz . Not like there is any striker better than him for me to choose

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              I interpret the question as you have both players in your FH team and asking which one to start. I don't see why you would bench Watkins

              Open Controls
        2. gart888
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Watkins. Think he either plays or he doesn't.

          Open Controls
      11. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Toney vs Wissa vs Muniz my only choice this week.

        Got to be Toney for the certianty right? Not FH so no bench.

        Whoever plays will also play in 30 and that Muniz vs SHU fixture looks nice....

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          I think you need to pick a player for beyond this GW as well. Wissa does not cover that with Maupay and Mbeumo available. Muniz downgrade may allow upgrades in other spots to salah as an example

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Muniz as 8th attacker is fine imo. I don't see Broja getting the starts so Fulham will pay the high loan fee. Mins likely reduced with Jimenez available but likely won't start this GW after recovering from hammy injury

            Open Controls
          2. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            I think this is my thought. For 29, Toney is the pick. But bring 30 into it and Muniz looks mighty attractive. Spurs unlikely to keep a cleanie either.

            Toney doesn't prevent moves for Palmer and Salah in 30 (£0.5m spare to afford Bowen to Salah without downgrading someone to Palmer) so it doesn't constraint me too much. Clearly Muniz provides a bit more.

            Open Controls
      12. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        For anyone still holding Richarlison, he is likely available tomorrow

        https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1768624323005211060?t=bt4MEHDKI6mGH5LPF4updA&s=19

        Open Controls
        1. Mother Farke
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Cat = amongst pigeons.

            Open Controls
          • Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Bench possibly? Still fancy Son central up front.

            Open Controls
          • Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Good for those not FH who haven't sold yet, but surely not starting so not an option for anyone brining him in on a FH or transfer

            Open Controls
            1. gart888
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Yeah, really nice to help delay swapping him and Solanke for Salah on a hit. Happy to wait a week on Salah and get Richarlison at home against Luton and Solanke at home against Everton in 30.

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Likely impacts folks looking at Johnson/Kulu as 3rd Spurs pick. It may impact Son (C) as it may not be 90 mins at CF

              Open Controls
        2. JabbaWookiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Really trying to avoid the Free Hit but think I may be kdding myself. Current team with a -8 would be:

          (No gkp)
          Taylor - Doughty
          Son - Maddison - Bowen
          Watkins - Toney - Morris

          Free Hit or save?

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Save for sure, there is noone else worth having

            Open Controls
        3. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Best keeper for free hit?

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Probably Flekken. Think they're the only team with a decent CS chance.

            Open Controls
            1. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Thinking the same but not confident in them either.

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Decent... 29% CS odds.

              Bookies have all teams with +1 expected goals

              Open Controls
              1. gart888
                • 9 Years
                1 hour ago

                Burnley have scored in one of their last 4 league matches.

                If you had to bet on one team keeping a clean sheet this GW who would it be?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Burnley scored 2 in the last game against WHU...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Read that incorrectly.

                    Depends how many games you go back. They scored in 5 games of their last 8

                    Open Controls
                2. Udogie-style
                    2 mins ago

                    Flekken is definitely the best option, but he takes up a spot that could be given to Wissa. I guess the question is who scores more, him or Wissa?

                    Open Controls
                  • Nomar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    1 min ago

                    It’s hard to see any CS this a GW, but Brentford, on paper anyway, look to have the best chance of one.

                    Except that defensively they are awful and this is a game Burnley has to try and win.

                    Open Controls
                3. FourLokoLeipzig
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  33% according to the list on Hot Topics

                  Open Controls
          2. WVA
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            There is no point using the FH with this team is there?

            Areola
            Udogie Doughty Taylor
            Son Bowen
            Watkins Toney Morris

            Open Controls
            1. Sgt. Schultz
              • 7 Years
              28 mins ago

              FH Not

              Open Controls
            2. HadiSLIM
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Cant be serious can you?

              Open Controls
          3. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            After thinking I’d FH all week, now siding against it.

            CS look unlikely so defenders look unlikely to give any decent returns. Plus, with only 4 matches being played, it will be a case of me picking players who are all playing each other.

            Watkins potential injury means so many people now in the same boat as he and Son are the main standout performers this week.

            Looks like just the one transfer for me and a 1-2-2-2 formation, hoping Watkins plays.

            Open Controls
            1. JabbaWookiee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              In a similar boat. I'm going for a 0-2-2-3 and will be hoping the likes of Bowen, Douglas and Bailey blank. Good luck!

              Open Controls
            2. WVA
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              1-3-2-3 here but for -4

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                I just don’t see the value in taking a hit.

                It’s the kind of gameweek that suggests the hit will negate any score you get from the player you’ve taken a hit for.

                Open Controls
                1. WVA
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Son,Toney, Bowen are probably worth a hit?

                  Open Controls
          4. WVA
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Anyone hitting the WC button after deadline? Who are the main men needed?

            Pickford Areola
            Gabriel Udogie Botman Gusto Bradley
            Salah Son Saka Palmer Garnacho
            Haaland Watkins Nunez

            Open Controls
            1. Sir Matt Bugsby
              • 4 Years
              19 mins ago

              Is Areola of any use post-29? Don't think so.. I'm also considering Isak and/or Gordon.

              Open Controls
            2. Graziano
              • 10 Years
              19 mins ago

              I will for sure

              If your team value allows for such a team, this is perfect. Garnacho vs other mid etc is more a matter of preference. And see if you want to get some doublers from the likes of Palace ahead

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 7 Years
                17 mins ago

                Oh yes who is doubling in 34?

                Open Controls
                1. Graziano
                  • 10 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  We will know after the cup games are played this weekend. And its not necessarily only GW 34. Could be 35, 36 or even 33 (that is less likely though)

                  Open Controls
                  1. WVA
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Ah thanks mate

                    Open Controls
          5. Michelle Davin
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Should I play my FH?

            i only have watkins starting,and he is flagged.

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Well, if you don’t FH you have no players, right?

              Open Controls
              1. Michelle Davin
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                What if Watkins makes up for that..

                Open Controls
                1. Graziano
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Everyone has Watkins + 10 other players

                  Open Controls
            2. g40steve
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Seriously got to be a wind-up

              Open Controls
          6. Ale Seizer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Toney or Bowen for a -4? Or not worth the stress?

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Both?

              Open Controls
          7. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Bench order correct 1, morris (comes in if watkins out) 2, toffolo (for potential assust) 3, neto Williams? Thanks

            Open Controls
          8. Graziano
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            There are some rumors between Brentford fans that Mbeumo could start. Nice differential potentially.

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.