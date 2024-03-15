Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2023/24. Next up, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar takes his usual weekly FPL Q&A.

Q: Which midfielder is essential for Gameweek 29 for those not using a Free Hit? Out of James Maddison (£8.0m), Leon Bailey (£5.7m) and Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m), who will repay a four-point hit? Could any defenders do similar?

(via @wasimfpl)

A: I think while evaluating hits for this week, you have to consider when you’ll be activating a Wildcard. If the player you’re spending points for in Gameweek 29 is one you also intend to field in Gameweek 30 – like Maddison against Fulham then Luton Town – it makes the hit more appealing than just a one-week deal.

Each of the three midfielders you mentioned are good options but I like Maddison the most. He was back taking set-pieces in the last game and, as Ange Postecoglou mentioned post-match, the aim is for Maddison to get forward and join attacks in the box, which bodes well for his goal threat.

Meanwhile, I wouldn’t take a points hit for any defenders.

Q: A points hit for Bowen or play with 10 men?

(via @kumar_rahul23)

A: I like his fixtures for the next two Gameweeks and West Ham United should be on a high after a resounding Europa League win. The way Aston Villa play often leaves space for those players who like to make runs behind the defence and Bowen fits the bill. I would take a hit for him.

Q: Is it worth taking a one-week hit for players like Anthony Elanga (£5.1m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) or Bailey?

(via @Karan_G14)

A: If looking at just one week, appearance points mean that any transfer you make – assuming they start and don’t get booked – should only be a two-point hit at worst if selling a blank player. Of course, this doesn’t advocate taking a 16-point hit, as these quickly add up.

I think spending four points is fine because, between the two transfers, the odds of you making up the hit through one of them are a bit higher. Of the names you mentioned, I personally like Kudus.

Q: Who are the non-obvious, barely-owned midfield picks with the highest potential for Gameweek 29 returns?

(via EL POLAKO)

A: Again, I think the love for Bowen overshadows Kudus, who is going under the radar. The Ghanaian scored a Europa League brace on Thursday and should benefit from facing Aston Villa’s high line of defence.

Alternatively, I think a Nottingham Forest midfielder could be good because Luton are battling many defensive injuries and it’s a proper six-pointer where both teams need to win. Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.7m) is more nailed for minutes but Elanga has the higher ceiling if he starts.

Q: Basically, punts on one midfielder and one forward seem to be the only viable differential options on this Free Hit. Do you agree and, if so, who are the best options?

(via MAMBINO)

A: The last question covers my like for West Ham and Forest midfielders but, up front, I like Yoane Wissa (£5.6m) a bit more than Rodrigo Muniz (£4.5m). I can see Burnley and Luton conceding the most goals during this Gameweek and Wissa has recently been generating better expected goals (xG) numbers than team-mate Ivan Toney (£8.2m).