Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers currently on a Free Hit will be seriously thinking about West Ham United assets in Blank Gameweek 29, with interest chiefly focused on Jarrod Bowen (£7.9m) and Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m).

A lot of FPL bosses already own Bowen, of course: his ownership sits at 26.2% overall and 35.13% in the top 10k.

Kudus is a differential at 4.4% and 1.99% respectively, but how do the two Hammers stack up against one another?

We’ll explore Bowen and Kudus’ appeal in this Premium Members article.

BOWEN V KUDUS: GOAL THREAT

Name Mins Mins per goal Mins per shot Mins per shot in box Mins per shot on target Mins per pen box touch Mins per xG Bowen 2,425 173.2 37.3 46.6 80.8 16.5 261.9 Kudus 1,629 271.5 38.8 77.6 135.8 24.3 498.2

Bowen is West Ham’s top scorer this season by some margin (14 goals) and over the course of the campaign, betters Kudus in all of the key attacking metrics.

When it comes to goal threat, the 27-year-old trumps his team-mate for minutes per shot (37.3 v 38.8), shot in the box (46.6 v 77.6), shot on target (80.8 v 135.8) and penalty box touch (16.5 v 24.3).

However, the most eye-catching stat is arguably expected goals (xG): Bowen’s figure (261.9) is almost half that of Kudus’ (498.2).

