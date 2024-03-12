50
  1. putana
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Up The Arsenal. Best team in the world and pride of England

  2. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Thanks for the article, although I suspect Bailey vs Kudus might be the more common dilemma this week?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Hungry for more? I cover Bailey here:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/09/the-ultimate-blank-gameweek-29-guide/

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Who's more important to get in GW30:

    A. Salah
    B. Palmer

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am going Palmer first

  4. theshazly
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      On FH

      Flekken ( Sels )
      Udogie Coufal Kabore (Toffolo / Collins)
      Bowen Son Gibbs DLuiz (Madders)
      Watkins Muniz Toney (c)

      Thoughts please ?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Play Madders over DLuiz.

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        It takes Coufal a thousand minutes to take a shot let alone score.

    • Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Both Bowen and Kudus for me on a FH.

      Gut says that'll be a high scoring game.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        Stats say Villa are more likely to score away than West Ham are at home.

        I cover it here https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/09/the-ultimate-blank-gameweek-29-guide/

      2. The Mighty Hippo
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        That's my plan as well.

    • Naby K8a
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      of course Ben Crellin has a spreadsheet of films he's watched

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        54 mins ago

        And people listen to him

      2. Norco
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Autism at it's finest.

        I have a friend who is autistic, smart as hell dude but also keeps spreadsheets like this. He kept one for the take away lunches for work and also take away for dinner at home and rated them all with the meals he bought for example.

    • Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Arsenal and Barcelona are getting kicked out, lovely

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I think youre wong

      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        napoli are so average this season

    • nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I still can't work out how British bookies rate Arsenal at 6.5, which is the same level as Bayern, and PSG at 12.
      Two of those teams are already through, and one is 1-0 v Porto.
      They'll probably progress tonight, but still totally absurd.

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        54 mins ago

        Its not the bookies, they just follow the punters. Its the punters who think this

      2. Charlie Price
        • 3 Years
        54 mins ago

        Uk bookies probably facing a much larger payout if Arsenal win the Champions League than say PSG. Therefore they are not keen on taking too many more bets on the Gunners but happy to accommodate PSG punters. It’s all about balancing the books.

        1. Charlie Price
          • 3 Years
          49 mins ago

          Probably makes PSG a good value bet at those odds. Mbappe leaving on a high?

      3. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        So basically the bookies (or punters) are indeed totally biased and absurd.
        If they're facing huge payouts, that shouldn't at least distort the facts of the situation.... meaning if rating Arsenal at the same level as Bayern (who already progressed) is not already delusion.... they should take as many punts as they want.
        Anyway, we digress....

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          41 mins ago

          Simply put, if you think United will lose a game then bet agaimst them, this will always be a valuable bet. Back in 2012 when they first fell apart they were great value all seasom whilst losing

        2. Charlie Price
          • 3 Years
          40 mins ago

          What I was trying to say was that weight of money may have forced Arsenal’s price down to a level where it does not truly reflect their chances of winning. Bookies simply trying to create a book (as always) whereby they make a profit whoever triumphs.

          I agree they should not be priced the same as Bayern but existing bookmaker liabilities have caused that to happen.

    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      porto look better than they did in the home leg

    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        22 mins ago

        No one reads the articles

      2. LarryDuff
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Cool story bro

      3. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Waffle

      4. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Great article, thanks!

    • Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Trossard G
      Odegaard A

    • LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Odegaard is a magician

    • Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Trossard .....you Legend!!!

    • boombaba
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Is this kiwor lad first choice for arsenal at LB now ?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Yes, Zinchenko as quick as a snail and can’t defend.

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Trossard and the referee discussing how nice it is to have finally met their doppelgänger.

    • JBG
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Saka is such a waste UCL fantasy pick

    • boombaba
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Bowen and Toney in for -4 ?
      No FH

      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        If not got 6 playing already yeah

    • Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      FH - can I do better?

      Flekken (kaminski)
      Porro, Roerslav, Doughty (Murillo, Robinson)
      Son, Maddison, Bowen, Bailey, Kudos
      Toney, Watkins (Morris)

      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Other considerations were Luiz or JWP instead of Bailey and Kudos

        1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
          • 9 Years
          just now

          For obvious reasons

      2. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Great one

    • Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Burnt the WC weeks ago so trying to save FH until 34.
      What’s the best move(s) (taking into account trying to get Haaland/Salah back in next 2 weeks)?

      A. Garnacho > Maddison
      B. Solanke > Muniz
      C. VVD > Porro/Udogie
      D. Two moves for -4

      Kaminski (Areola)
      Doughty Pau (VVD Gabriel Branthwaite)
      Bowen Son (Saka Garnacho Foden)
      Toney Watkins (Solanke)

      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        A by far

      2. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        You will want to keep Solanke. Good fixtures until you wildcard

      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        B

    • Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Have managed to get to 9 without hits (OK I took a -4 for Morris last week but that 'should' be repaid tomorrow).
      Areola (or Leno)
      Porro Doughty
      Son Maddison Bowen Barkley
      Watkins Morris

      Solanke > Toney worth a hit?
      y?
      n?
      I guess unless he misses a penalty or gets sent off it shouldn't be a disaster.

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        WC31 btw

      2. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Y

    • The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      ARS team valued at 4 times the cost of Porto but both look fairly even

