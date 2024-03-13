181
  1. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    How about this FH team?

    Leno
    Porro Doughty Reguilon
    Son Maddison Bowen Kudus
    Watkins Toney Wissa

    Subs: Areola Luiz Coufal Robinson

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Gtg.

      Wissa slight differential.

      Going w/ Morris myself. Luton will score @ home vs their main relegation rivals. Just hope Morris is on the end of one.

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Very Nice

    3. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Looks good. Mine is a little different (Leno Kudus Wissa vs Flekken, Elanga, Bailey but the rest pick themselves really.

  2. andre_c
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Went Senesi GW27 then did Senesi > Kerkez GW28. Kept KDB over transferring him to Son this week. Going with differentials has mostly been a killer for my season… Need to start going with the crowd it seems.

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Baaaaa cmon over stupid baaaaa

    2. AppleDunk
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Having one differential a week is safe

  3. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Trippier Garnacho Soalnke >
    Udogie Maddison Wissa
    For -8
    Yaaaay
    Nope

    1. Raging wildcard
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Wissa's minutes would worry me a bit. I think the spurs duo are worthwhile given it's Luton at home in 30 too

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        So Naaay ?

        1. Raging wildcard
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          If chasing rank then it's a good differential (and he does have form). Depends on how safe you want to be

          1. OptimusBlack
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Got those players gaves me 9 just players so did it or go with FH ?

  4. Raging wildcard
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    To FH or not FH?
    Currently have the following (already used a FT to bring Maddison in)

    Areola
    Porro Doughty
    Maddison Son Bowen
    Watkins Morris

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      8 players without hits is a good plan go for it

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Scary thing is that’s your team after this week

  5. AppleDunk
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Is anyone considering Wissa over Toney?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Yaah

    2. popcoin
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yes

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Yep, got him as soon as he came back from AFCON.

    4. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Two-ney or the guy who is “successful” when he scores 5pts

      Pass?

    5. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Nah, penalties.

  6. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Some West Ham fans are so pessimistic they are ranked 7th and if you listen to them they think West Ham is the worst team in the world.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      They should Paquetin!

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Kudus to you, good sir. Take a Bow(en).

      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        What a bunch of D1cks. Let's here no Moore of that negative talk. Why don't they just Di Canio it.

    2. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      They may well be 7th but they're not playing the West Ham way

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        When did that last exist? Under Lyall? Redknapp? Maybe a bit under Zola or Bilic?

        Just a question by the way.

        1. FPL price manipulators are …
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          I don't know what the West Ham way is. Something about get the ball in the ground and knock it about

      2. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        Granted, I’ve only watched football for 20 years or so, but other than Tevez, the wham way has been sh1te

  7. Lukakus Unit
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Which one?

    A. Elanga
    B. Bailey
    C. Kudus
    D. Gibbs-White

  8. popcoin
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Doughty Konsa Taylor
    Son (c) Bowen
    Watkins

    0FT £0.7itb

    Free Hit? Or Maddison (-4)?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      FH

  9. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Seeing the scoreline before realising Morris blanked in a 4-3 affair was a bit of a shock tbh.

  10. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Price changes 14 March

    No rises

    Falls: Saka (9.1), Richarlison (6.9), Gross (6.5), Reyna (4.7)

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Saka !!! O_o

    2. andre_c
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Gross dropped?!

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Vary in quality, but:

      Sakline
      Richfallison
      Gross losses
      Reyna's fall

      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Sunka
        Richarlis-minus-one
        Pasc-fall Gross
        Down the D-Rayna

    4. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Cheers to Rainy and to the re-namers as well.

      I might add Richarlessone.and LessGross and DReyned, but have to say that both Sakline and Sunka are brilliant. Hats off.

    5. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep, 1m a day, March now up to 14m, even though still injured...

  11. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Can anyone beat 292 points benched?

    Double digits in 16 of 28 weeks

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      849 smh

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Not sure I have 292 points full stop.

  12. Cahill17
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    With my transfers I can get to 7, FH or save FH

    Flekken,
    Porro, Cash
    Maddison, Son
    Watkins, Toney

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Save FH. This really is a turd of a GW.

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      FH

  13. lugs
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    glad i didn't use TC on Solanke this week, it was very tempting with those fixtures, but with his injury concerns, plus the fact Bournemouth are not very good i thought better of it

    looking at Crellins spreadsheet just now nothing really jumps out at me having amazing fixtures for TC if the fixtures pan out this way, the Salah or Haaland TC in 37 will be popular, or maybe a cheeky Palmer vs NFO + BHA/Tot/Ars, if the fixtures is either of the first 2

    were a long way out and a lot can change, but right now my gut is telling Son vs Burnley + City or Che in 37 could be very profitable, so eying that atm since the Burnley game can make it worthwhile all by itself

  14. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Will u start leno over areola?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      I will not

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Good morn!

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Morning hows ur gw?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          27 mins ago

          Execrable! Dropped from a magnificent 31k to 59k I think. Mengi let me down badly!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            Actually it’s 49k.

            1. Letsgo!
              • 7 Years
              20 mins ago

              Nicee

          2. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            20 mins ago

            54k here. Around the same then haha

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Good work.

  15. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    66(-8) and a small 1.7k green arrow up to 78k OR. The 1st part of my plan to not play FH29 is a success. Will play with 8, and then WC over the IB.
    Hopefully FH and BB can get me to finish top 50k

  16. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Luton have more goals (41) than Man Utd (39) this season.

    That’s quite an embarrassing statistic for Man Utd. The offence of a relegation side.

  17. Somnus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    No FH BDG29. Can get to 10 players with my free transfer. Plan to WC GW31

    Question:
    1: Solanke to Toney (bur & MUN), also means I play Saka vs City
    2. Saka to Maddison (ful & LUT), also get Solanke vs Everton
    3. Take a hit and do both, which gives me Maddisons 2 fixtures, and Toneys 2 fixtures

  18. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Will u have reguilon and flekken or just one will do?

  19. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best replacement for Senesi? Leaning towards C atm but unsure whether this transfer is absolutely needed as I can field 10 players for BGW.

    A. Reguilon
    B. Robinson
    C. Cash
    D. Stick

