  Bradley or Kiwior?
      17 mins ago

      Bradley or Kiwior?

      g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Neither are permanent ?

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Any changes?

      Neto
      White, Gabriel, Burn,
      Palmer, Son, Salah, Saka,
      Darwin, Haaland, Solanke

      Flekken, Gusto, Doughty, Gordon

      .6

      The Pep Revolution
• 12 Years
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Looks GTG

      HuttonDressedasLahm
• 14 Years
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        WC?

    The Pep Revolution
• 12 Years
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Struggling with this.
      Who do you bench from this front 8 this week?

      Son Salah Havertz Palmer Foden
      Haaland Muniz Isak

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Muniz, I believe.

      HuttonDressedasLahm
• 14 Years
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Muniz or Foden
        Flip a coin

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Dubravka nailed....unfortunately the defence is poor with him in it

      Excl: Nick Pope is set to miss the rest of the season after a further setback - the GK dislocated his shoulder earlier December.
      https://twitter.com/JoelBlandSport/status/1774920172920316139?t=13K2It57zffbPyEFcEfzgA&s=19

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Add Lascelles being injured also. I don't know if even Trippier is going to be valid option later. High upside pick for desperate managers only.

      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ah!

        Kind of derails my cunning plan for BB37 with Pope & Trippier. Together they might just have made the NUFC defence solid enough, but either one being out makes it a no go.

    • Soyland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bottomed:

      On wc.

      Start thinking it is better to BB in gw34 and FH in gw37:

      Pros:
      - can keep several Pool and Arsenal-assets until the end.
      - BB not so many gameweeks after wc
      - Better cheap defenders for doubles in 34.
      - Some teams may be on the beach in 37. FH will give flexibility.

      Cons:
      - Can not stack up on Spurs, Newcastle and Chelsea. Fear going without Gordon/Isak for their good run.
      - Will have Palmer/son untill gw34, andre then move them back in 35. That will cost some hits.
      - Only Haaland from city for a lot of their good fixtures.

      If Bradley or Kelleher keeps their place untill gw34 it will be a boon. Do we have any reliable info on the timeframe for Trent/Alisson????

      Please rip my arguments apart!

      1. Soyland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        my WC-team:

        Kelleher Henderson
        Ait-Nouri White Gabriel Branthwaite Tarkowski
        Salah Saka Eze Son Palmer
        Haaland Solanke Darwin

        Open Controls
        1. Besaid_Auroch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Like it. You could go Isak instead of Darwin. I prefer him personally.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Even for dgw34 when Isak gas sgw?

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Looks like you are going to be in trouble after gw34. No Gordon or Isak and only 2 Spurs and Che players for their double-doubles.

    • Besaid_Auroch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Start Foden or Garnacho?

      HuttonDressedasLahm
• 14 Years
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Foden

    HuttonDressedasLahm
• 14 Years
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Right, logging off so I don’t waste a FT

      Kelleher
      Zabarnyi Udogie Gabriel
      Salah(c) Son Havertz(vc) Palmer
      Muniz Solanke Nunez

      Pickford Munoz Gusto Gordon

    Stranger Mings
• 3 Years
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kerkez likely to b benched?

      Tonyawesome69
• 5 Years
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Potentially yes if first choice LB Kelly is ready to start.

        Stranger Mings
• 3 Years
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeh agree so may have to play estu

    • Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Shame on Toney's price because I think he's a fantastic option if you can FH34.

      1. Evil Greg
        • 14 Years
        just now

        He should of had more points this gameweek just gone for sure.

    • Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Is kiwor nailed?

      Tonyawesome69
• 5 Years
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No

