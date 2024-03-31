57
57 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    When will Salah’s assist be added?

    Open Controls
    1. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      What assist?

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Just before the San-Ti arrive.

      Open Controls
  2. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    What time are price changes?

    Open Controls
  3. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Son, Watkins and Gross to Salah, Darwin and Sarabia for -4?

    Thabks

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hmm. Maybe. Any other option allows you to keep Son?

      Open Controls
      1. Garfield1001
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Could sell Foden instead but would have to get Mateta or Cunha instead of Darwin

        Open Controls
    2. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Considering same Salah and Darwin moves, dont think a hit is needed, see below

      Open Controls
  4. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Watkins, Bowen, Aké to Muniz, Salah, Bradley/Ait-Nouri (- 4)?

    Open Controls
  5. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Excact funds tonight, 2ft, Son&Watkins to Salah&Darwin. Go for it?

    Open Controls
  6. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is a FH essential in GW34 if you already have 5 players for that GW?
    Thinking about loading up to 8 DGW players for GW34, the other 3 could just be Man Utd players who have easy fixtures with SHU (h) and a DGW in GW37.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Perfectly plausible.

      Open Controls
  7. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Porro, Gabriel, Saliba
    Saka, Foden, Palmer, Son
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    Areola, Gordon, Zabarnyi, Taylor

    Gordon and Watkins to Salah and Muniz? Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  8. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Just BB left.

    A) Watkins > Isak

    B) Bench Watkins, Play Zabarnyi & roll FT

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd like to see the team to assess B

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Kellehr (Areola)
        Saliba Gabriel Bradley (Moreno Zab)
        Saka Salah Son Palmer (4.2)
        Haaland Watkins Solanke

        4.2 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          0.2ITB*

          Open Controls
        2. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I'd get Isak.

          Open Controls
  9. sankalparora07
      30 mins ago

      Worth bringing in Gvardiol? City have nice fixtures going forward and Gvardiol seems to be nailed now with so many defensive injuries in Man City team.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        No rush. Villa isn't a great fixture.

        Open Controls
    • Wılly
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Would you do this for a -8?

      Watkins to Haaland
      Ake to Bradley (play v SHU)
      Moreno to Van Hecke (play v bur)

      Open Controls
      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        My defence is Ake, Porro, Reguilon, Doughty, Moreno.

        Porro and Reguilon will start all games until 33.
        Moreno has poor fixtures, Ake injured, Doughty can play in 32.

        Open Controls
      2. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        I'd do it.

        Open Controls
      3. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yaay

        Open Controls
      4. gart888
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        -8 to bring in two budget defenders seems super dodgy.

        Open Controls
        1. Wılly
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          I know, original plan was to downgrade Maddison to a 6m midfielder but my backline is on a shoestring now.

          I do have WC but I want that in GW35

          Open Controls
        2. Wılly
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Also to weigh it up, the comparison is:

          Moreno (mci) v Bradley (SHU)
          Moreno (ars) v Van Hecke (bur)

          Open Controls
    • Royal5
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      People expect Gusto to play?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        We don't have any new info since he pulled up "clutching his hamstring"

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Does not sound good

          Open Controls
    • OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      For long term which is better..
      A- Garnacho Trippier & Watkins for
      Salah Richards & Mateta
      it Cost -8
      Or
      B- Foden & Watkins for
      Salah & Mateta it Cost -4

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Any Help here ?

        Open Controls
      2. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        For long term possibly keep Trippier, think you can make it with B out of the two

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      2:30am BST for price changes

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        that's in about 45 mins?

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          just now

          1 hour and 45 mins

          Open Controls
    • Simon69
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Is Son > Saka worth it with FT?

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Not this GW it's okay when GW 34

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah, I don't get why people are looking to get rid of Son right now. The guy has 3 goals in 5 starts since returning from internationals, has nice fixtures, and is nailed on as they come.

          Open Controls
      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        No- Son better option. Saka badly needs a rest as poor today

        Open Controls
      3. We Will Klopp you
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        No, wouldn't be getting rid of son atm, playing as a striker and he's very effective there

        Open Controls
    • dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC? Going to FH 34 and work towards BB in 37 - gone Havertz as seems to be playing striker role- can get Saka in for 34 if looking a bit more “ on it” Thought looked very fatigued and off the pace v City and a rest midweek would not be surprising as needs to be ready for Bayern game.

      Raya
      Bradley Gabriel Gvardiol
      Salah Son Havertz Palmer
      Haaland Toney Darwin

      Petrovic Ait-Nouri Udogie Garnacho

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Toney is the only really surprising name here. Looks good.

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers- Toney fixtures really good despite no double and can’t help but think with Mbeumo back going to click into gear. And gives me a bit of a differential to pull back leader in ML!

          Open Controls
      2. We Will Klopp you
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nothing stands out as needing changing given your rationale re saka. Not convinced by toney but I get the logic and I'm sure you've given it thought.

        Open Controls
    • We Will Klopp you
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Which is better?

      A) Foden & watkins to salah & Isak -4

      B) Hee chan & watkins to salah & Muniz -4

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        B by a mile for me.

        Tho I'd suggest Mateta instead if not free hitting in 34.

        Open Controls
        1. We Will Klopp you
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers, already used (wasted) my free hit and mateta is a shout, reason I'm leaning towards muniz with that option is to save a few pennies for a defensive upgrade

          Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Last Man Standing GW30 (103 teams)

      Safety score = 58
      Top score = Rahul Bhatia with 78 on WC

      27 teams to be removed, 76 teams through to GW31
      Up to 25% or a minimum 19 out next GW
      Congrats to all the survivors!

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        If I hadn't been eliminated by 1 point last week while on a free hit, I'd have been eliminated by 1 point this GW after 3 of my players got injured. 😀

        Thanks for running this!

        Open Controls
    • OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who to Keep till end of season ?
      A- Trippier
      B- Foden

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Who scores more points over next 3?

      A.) Darwin (Shu H, Mun A, Cry H)
      B.) Isak (Eve H, Ful A, Tot H)

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        B. Has the cool Swedish countenance of Bjorn Borg in front of goal. A. Has duck-feet and actively looks for new and exciting ways to miss while in the six yard box.

        Open Controls
      2. gart888
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Tough one. Probably Isak.

        Open Controls
    • Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Why are the kick off showing every game at the same time in GW 36, 37 and 38. Thought only the the final GW was like that.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.