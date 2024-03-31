With another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline to come on Tuesday, we’re racing through the weekend’s Scout Notes.

Here, we focus on Sunday’s action: Manchester City v Arsenal and Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion.

SAKA “FATIGUED”

Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) limped off at the Etihad on Sunday and didn’t look particularly comfortable as he exited the pitch.

However, Mikel Arteta has since shared a positive update on his fitness, confirming Saka had been suffering from fatigue rather than an injury.

On whether Saka was okay when he came off, the Spaniard said:

“Well, as you know he has been out for a few weeks now with a little problem and he was feeling that fatigue. Right now, he hasn’t trained. He trained one day before the match – he had a big contribution, but 90 minutes were too much for him today. “He just went out today with fatigue, nothing serious” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

AKE INJURY

Pep Guardiola expects Nathan Ake (£5.1m) to miss a number of matches after coming off injured against Arsenal.

City were already without Ederson (£5.5m) and Kyle Walker (£5.4m) when the Dutchman was forced off after 27 minutes, with Rico Lewis (£4.2m) replacing him.

In better news, John Stones (£5.3m) was at least named among the substitutes on Sunday, despite Guardiola saying he is “not completely fit” shortly before kick-off.

“Yeah it is difficult but it is what it is. He [Ake] played two games this week with his national team and sometimes this happens. John [Stones] will be better soon I think, Kyle [Walker] will be longer, Nathan [Ake] will now be longer. Rico [Lewis] played exceptionally well today and with the guys we have we will do it.” – Pep Guardiola

“For this game, he was not even close. We have Stefan [Ortega] and we rely on him incredibly. It could be better if other guys were here, if John Stones was completely fit, but no worries.” – Pep Guardiola on Ederson

City are next in action on Wednesday, at home to Aston Villa, before a trip to Crystal Palace in Saturday’s early kick-off.

They then face UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties against Real Madrid either side of Luton Town’s visit in Gameweek 33.

DEFENCES ON TOP

In a scrappy match, City were unable to find their rhythm and restricted to just one shot on target, something which simply doesn’t happen very often at the Etihad.

In fact, Guardiola’s troops had scored in 47 straight home league matches prior to Sunday’s draw with Arsenal.

So, the Gunners deserve real credit for how they shackled their opponent, which left Erling Haaland (14.3m) and Phil Foden (£8.1m) – who was subbed off on the hour mark – marginalised.

Arsenal’s title charge has been built on solid foundations and it’s worth noting they have now kept a clean sheet in both of their league meetings with City this season.

With 12 shut-outs overall, it’s no surprise to see Ben White (£5.7m), William Saliba (£5.8m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) occupy first, second and third respectively in the FPL defender standings.

“The commitment of all the players, the discipline they have in all the defensive parts. When we were really high in the pitch trying to win the ball, we won the ball a lot. Then when they break that press we had to track back, stay deep, we had to be really patient and defend the box really well. I think it’s 2021 the last time they haven’t scored at home, three years, that’s a difficult job.” – Mikel Arteta

SALAH’S STATS

The most-bought player of the Gameweek, Mohamed Salah (£13.2m), missed a flurry of chances at Anfield on Sunday.

He eventually found the net, claiming seven points, but it could have been so much more, having racked up 12 shots, the most by any player in a single Premier League game since 2016.

On whether Salah is now back to his best in terms of sharpness after his injury, Jurgen Klopp said:

“Yes, playing-wise, absolutely. Imagine if Mo would have finished off all the situations in his career, that would have been crazy numbers, so it is absolutely fine. Mo as well, like others, was a bit in a rush in the finishing situations in the first half, the finishes were not like they can do it. But then being that calm in the decisive moment when you have to finish the biggest chance we had, it was the best football situation we played, that then makes a real goalscorer so I am absolutely happy with everything. He could play 90-something [minutes] and now we just have to keep going.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah

Elsewhere, Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) was unusually quiet and subbed off on 83 minutes.

However, Alexis Mac Allister (£5.8m) fared much better, picking out Salah for the winner and leading his team for key passes (five).

The Argentine now has two goals and four assists in his last five Premier League games, a run which has coincided with Wataru Endo (£5.4m) playing as a six, pushing Mac Allister higher.

TAA UPDATE

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) has revealed he expects to be back in “a couple of weeks”, having been sidelined with a knee injury since Gameweek 24.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the 2-1 win over Brighton, the right-back said:

“It’s going well now, [I am] finally in the final stages and just excited to get back out there. It’s hard watching and not being a part of it. It’s one of the longest [injuries] of my career so far, it gives you that hunger to get back out there and perform. I think a couple of weeks [and I’ll be back], if everything keeps going well and there’s no setbacks. [I’ve] got to keep working hard, I’m not going to get back into the team [on reputation]. It’s not what I’m expecting. But it’s exciting. I want to get out there, help the lads and be in a title race.” – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Two weeks would rule Alexander-Arnold out of Gameweeks 31 and 32.

Good news for Conor Bradley (£4.2m) owners, then, who has thrived in his absence, claiming two bonus points on Sunday thanks to some decent underlying stats, including four key passes, seven tackles and four successful dribbles.

As for Andrew Robertson (£6.4m), he missed out on Sunday but it sounds like he’ll be back in Gameweek 31, as well as Curtis Jones (£4.9m), although Klopp isn’t expecting anyone else to return.