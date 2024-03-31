483
483 Comments
  1. Eastman
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Now leaning towards Mateta instead of Muniz due to dbl and Muniz will just provide a benching headache

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Ditto. If I were free hitting in 34 I'd go Muniz. Otherwise I like Mateta.

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    For long term which is better
    A- Garnacho Trippier & Watkins for
    Salah Richards & Mateta
    it Cost -8
    Or
    B- Foden & Watkins for
    Salah & Mateta it Cost -4

  3. Neto
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Mac Allister or Nunez?
    Jota is back in training.

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Darwin

  4. We Will Klopp you
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Looking for the best way to get salah in

    A) Watkins & foden to Salah and Isak -4 (343)

    B) Watkins and hee chan to Muniz and salah -4 (352 keep foden)

