  1. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Bottomed from previous. Transfers good?

    I will be WC in 35, not sure if I should transfer out Palmer > Havertz, will cost me .4M o get him back.

    Transfers I am thinking of are below, I have 2FT's. Is defence OK?

    A. Son > Eze
    B. Mubama > Mateta or Cunha
    C. Palmer > Havertz

    Current Team

    Dubravka
    Branthwaite / Gabriel / Kerkez
    Palmer / Son / Salah / Saka / Diaz
    Haaland / Isak

    Areola | Konsa | Porro | Mubama

    Thanks

    1. theodosios
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Just don't do C

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      B. To Mateta

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Thanks.

    4. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      If you are WC in 35 then you should make sure you use both FTs this week

  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Muniz to Mateta the best use of FT for this team or should I make some other transfer? Also, would a hit make sense?

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Zabarnyi Reguilon Rico
    Salah Saka Palmer
    Haaland Darwin Muniz*

    Kelleher Son Maddison VDV

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      no wc left?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        No!

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Seems your season is going great. That looks like a good move.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Had moved into the top 7k. Slipped down again.

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Cracking rank

    3. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      Not sure how much you have in the bank but I'd be happy taking a hit to swap Kelleher for a dgw keeper this week.

    4. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Rico Lewis right? Feels a little risky, any money?

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    A take a punt on Mitchell
    B vvd
    C double arsenal defence, I have Gabriel so would likely buy saliba

    Cheers.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      C

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      C

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cheers

  4. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    2FT WC35 & play BB 34?

    Thinking Son & Burn > B Diaz & Robbo?

    Considering -4 Gordon > Bruno no loss

    Neto
    White, Gabriel, Robbo
    Palmer, Salah, Saka, B Diaz, Bruno
    Darwin, Solanke,

    Flekken, Haaland, Gusto, Ran

    1.2

    Best Captain & worth BB34?

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Tempting.. I'm in a similar position and tempted too BB 34, but then like you also have WC we could arguably field a stronger BB in 37?

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Possibly, decent bench this week as well.

        My bench points are comical this year

  5. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Do you think any of them gets a return this gameweek?
    Palmer(ars), Konsa(BOU), Doughty(BRE)

  6. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Is this the optimal goalkeeper and defence for GW34 do you think?

    Henderson
    Robertson Saliba RAN

    1. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No. Robertson might get 1 game. RAN might be injured. Gabriel has all the advantages of Saliba but has significantly more goal threat. It might still be the best scoring trio, but I doubt thats the likeliest outcome.

  7. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    why is bb37 better than bb34?thanks

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      It's not, just more popular

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        But why?

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      It’s team dependent

      It’s not guaranteed BB37 will do better than this week. I might even BB in 36

    3. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      just now

      For those with a FH chip left it made sense to FH out Spurs and Chelsea assets this week hence BB in 37
      For those with WC left it makes sense to build a dead end team for 34 and WC in 35 ready for 37. Might not have been possible to build a good BB34 side but definitely possible to WC to a good GW37 side.

  8. Old Gregg
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is Leno to Henderson worth a -4?

  9. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Have wc/bb/fh left.

    Presume this wk is best for fh?nxt wk wc with 37 bb in mind.

    Chasing 60 pts in ML and he has fh and bb but no wc so I'm guessing he's gonna free hit this wk ...

    Any advice appreciated

    1. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Totally depends on your team. You might have an amazing GW34 team already, in which case you might save your FH to 38 for example, or 36. Or you might have a few rubbish doublers and FH34 is a great plan.

  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is the universe is finite, what lies at the edge of the universe? And if it's infinite, how far does it go on? These are the questions we're working on. Though we see stranger mings starting to come to his senses. And Old Gregg here is looking for a DGW keeper. So that what's we're working on here.

  11. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Does anyone know what the best website is for checking on your 'in play bets' for things like players committing fouls and number of shots etc...?

  12. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    What to do here? Plan to DE 34 + WC35. 2FT 0ITB

    Leno*
    Gabriel Saliba Zarbanyi
    Foden* Salah Saka Hwang
    Solanke Haaland* Darwin

    Aerola Palmer Gusto Kabore

    A) Leno + Foden to Pickford + Diaz
    B) Leno + Foden to Allison + Eze
    C) Leno, Foden + Hwang to Henderson, Eze + Diaz-4pts
    D) Leno, Foden + Hwang to Pickford, Olise + Diaz -4pts
    E) Leno, Gusto + Foden to Pickford Robertson + Eze -4pts (bench Zarbanyi)

  13. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Best GK to own only for DGW 34 (can't be Raya, currently have Kelleher & Areola)?

    A) Alisson
    B) Henderson
    C) Pickford
    D) Onana (SHU)
    E) Other ideas?

