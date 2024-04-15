The Gameweek 33 inquest continues as we review Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

ODEGAARD INJURY LATEST

Gameweek 33 could be costly for Arsenal in many respects, with an injury to Martin Odegaard (£8.6m) to report on top of the 2-0 defeat.

The Norwegian was excellent in the first half, spraying passes left, right and centre, but was forced off on 79 minutes with the match still in the balance.

When pressed on the injury, Mikel Arteta said:

“He was feeling something. He could not continue. “He had a leg issue, that’s why [he was taken off].” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

It’s worth noting the injury was first described as a “little issue” in Arteta’s post-match interview with Sky Sports, a promising sign.

We’ll hopefully hear more from the Spaniard on Odegaard’s fitness ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

ARSENAL SUFFER DEFEAT

Arsenal suffered a Premier League defeat for the first time since Gameweek 20, despite starting brightly at the Emirates.

In a promising first-half display, Kai Havertz (£7.4m) broke through from central midfield to have a shot denied, while Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) later hit the side-netting.

Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) also had an effort saved from point-blank range.

Speaking post-match, Arteta believed Arsenal should have been “three or four” up, suggesting it was “one of the best halves we have played this season”.

“Two very different performances. The first half was superb, one of the best halves we have played against a top team. It should have been three or four – or more. We didn’t put that score line up and didn’t reflect that second half. We lacked momentum. “We didn’t have the flow we had in the first half and then we conceded two very, very poor goals. Credit to them, in the second half we were a bit unprecise with the ball, we weren’t able to do what we did in the first half. In the end we lost it so we have to congratulate them on the points.” – Mikel Arteta

Havertz, who was deployed as a left-sided no 8, repeatedly found himself in good positions, but like earlier in the season, finishing was the issue.

Still, he is at least getting on the end of ‘big chances’, with five in his last six outings, four more than Saka over the same period, albeit from more minutes (515/365).

Above: Arsenal players sorted by big chances (BCT) in Gameweeks 27-33

As for Saka, he was a threat down the right-hand side on Sunday but like others, faded after the break.

Meanwhile, Ben White (£6.0m) was the only Arsenal defender to profit from a clean sheet, having been hooked on 66 minutes, prior to conceding. You assume he was taken off with Bayern Munich in mind.

WATKINS “EYEING THE GOLDEN BOOT”

Ollie Watkins’ (£8.8m) season continues to go from strength to strength, having scored his 19th Premier League goal of the campaign at the Emirates.

The former Brentford man is currently owned by just over 9% of managers in the top 10k, with Double Gameweek forwards favoured, yet he continues to deliver, with three goals and 20 points over his last two outings.

With Bournemouth up next at home, Watkins will fancy his chances of going level with Erling Haaland (£14.3m) in the race for the Golden Boot, who he is currently just one goal behind.

“I think it is what it’s about. As a striker, you want to score as many goals as possible. I’m not going to lie, I’m chasing that [the Golden Boot], I’m doing all that I can to help the team to win and for me to score as many goals and assists to my teammates as possible. I definitely have my eyes on the Golden Boot. I’m not going to lie to you.” – Ollie Watkins

Watkins was unlucky not to score twice on Sunday.

He created two chances and also had a match-high four shots, with one of those efforts clipping the inside of the post and ricocheting back across goal in the first-half.

Prior to Watkins’ clincher, substitute Leon Bailey (£5.5m) finally broke the deadlock with a low finish at the far post.

He’s now averaging 0.96 attacking returns per 90 minutes this season, not too far behind Watkins’ 1.10.

Given that Villa were without the suspended Douglas Luiz (£5.5m) and Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) in north London, this was an outstanding display, with Diego Carlos (£4.4m) a standout performer at the back.