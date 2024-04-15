121
  1. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Early thoughts on what I should be looking at here?

    2 FT, WC and BB left.

    Leno
    Gabriel, Kilman, Reguilón
    Salah (c), Son*, Saka, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland, Solanke

    Areola*, Muniz, Robinson, Branthwaite

    A. Son to Díaz, Muniz to Cunha
    B. Son to MacAllister/Sarabia, Muniz to Darwin
    C. One of those, plus Areola to Raya for a hit

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      A feels much better than B to me

    2. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  2. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Solanke in for Haaland (-4)?

    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      No - Watkins closing in on Golden Boot and Man City also want to keep the goal difference wide.

  3. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Those on FH34 - who is your backup keeper? Pickford seemingly 1st choice for most FH34'ers, chances of him not playing are slim.
    Don't want to spend too much on one of the other DGW keepers (4.7 and above), so was eyeing up Dubravka 4.2

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Money doesn't seem to be an object, I have 5-8m ITB with my drafts

      Currently got Henderson, with Pickford backup

    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      is money an issue? every draft I look at has bags of cash left over so will probably go for someone who doubles but its more money. Maybe Jose Sa

  4. zon
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Bruno or Olise on a FH?

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Olise

  5. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Mostly set on my FH but last spot is up for grabs and loads of options. Which of these do you prefer?

    A) Mateta
    B) Luis Diaz
    C) Jota
    D) Darwin
    E) Olise,
    F) Bruno Fernandes
    G) Haaland

    If I don't go for one of the LIV attackers, I'd probably take Alisson (to go with VVD + Salah)

    1. Kabayan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A or C

  6. Orion
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Best DGW replacement player for Son ? Saka Havertz Salah Palmer *Son

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Same problem for me.

      It's gonna be one of Diaz, Eze, Olise or BBD depending on who I feel most strongly about getting.

    2. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Diaz or Eze. Or Jota if he looks sharp later in the week

    3. linkafu
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota

  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Would you do Solanke > Mateta for free?

    Team looks like this:

    Sa
    Ait-Nouri Saliba Munoz
    Salah Saka Havertz Diaz
    Haaland Isak Solanke
    (Petrovic Palmer Disasi Udogie)

    No WC left. (This is for FanTeam not FPL). I have 2 FTs. Other option is do Isak > Mateta this week and then Solanke back to Isak next week But I'm not convinced it's worth the extra transfer.

    1. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not worth it.

      May need to sell RAN

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I think RAN is most likely fine. If not, obviously will find a replacement. I'm swimming in FTs in FanTeam. I could conceivably roll again and take 3 FTs into next week...

  8. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Odds on Eze and Olise actually staying fit enough to play both games?

  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Which last 2 DGW players to get?

    1) ARS def, White?
    2) ARS mid, Havertz?

    A) Olise
    B) Eze
    C) someone else

    2 FTs for DGW 34 (WC GW 35)

    Sa
    Zabarnyi, Gabriel, VVD
    Saka, Salah, Palmer, Gordon
    Haaland, Darwin, Solanke

    Dubravka, Garnacho, Maguire, Kabore

    2.2 mill. in the bank

  10. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH team please?

    Sa
    TAA Mitchell Gabriel
    Eze Salah Diaz Saka Odegaard
    Cunha Solanke

    1. RamboRN
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Almost identical to mine. I have havertz instead of ode. What are your thoughts on picking ode instead?

  11. Pegboy
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    I realise this is a long post and not expecting anyone to reply, but it helps me work out my thinking.

    I am very, very stuck trying to work out whether it's worth BBing this week or in 37 (I am WC in 35)

    What WC squad would you choose in 35? Mine currently looking like the following, but really stuck how to balance 35/37 and still get a good team out in 36.

    Petrovic (Dubravka)
    Porro Gusto Dalot (Gabriel Van Hecke)
    Son Palmer KDB Gordon Foden
    Haaland Isak (Joao Pedro)

    £14.4 ITB

    I could downgrade KDB to Brennan Johnson and upgrade Joao Pedro to Watkins, and bring them in with 2FTs in 37, but it gives me a bench headache.

    Therefore my bench boost comparison between 35 & 37 would look something like:

    35: Henderson* Anderson* Zabaryni* Hwang* (-4)
    vs
    37: Dubravka* Gabriel, Van Hecke*, Joao Pedro* (I could also probably switch Gabriel to a DGW defender for a FT, but unclear who?)

    Based on that, I think I'm leaning to BB in 35.

    Thank you for listening to my TED talk.

  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Maybe increased xMins for Kerkez owners

    https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2024/04/15/exclusive-newcastle-united-are-now-favourites-to-sign-player-eddie-howe-once-called-outstanding/

  13. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Latest FH34 draft:

    Henderson
    TAA, Gabriel, Munoz
    Salah, Saka, Havertz, Diaz, Eze
    Solanke, Haaland

    (Ortega, Cunha, Senesi, Branthwaite) 0.0ITB

    Haaland and Trent tightens up the budget.

    I think (may change mind) Haaland beats Cunha. Conscious of DGW-only blinkers. Thoughts on that?

    1. RamboRN
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think if I was going for a sgw striker it would be Watkins over haaland

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Also tempted by him

        1. RamboRN
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'm in very similar dilemma, almost identical team but sat with cunha atm but can't decide from the 3

          1. RamboRN
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Edging towards Watkins atm just because of form and fixture

          2. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I also wouldn't mind Brereton-Díaz. But, the 5 there seem to pick themselves.

  14. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Alisson + Mateta
    B) Pickford/Henderson + a LIV attacker punt

    Currently on this:

    Alisson
    Munoz VVD Gabriel
    Saka Havertz Salah Eze
    Mateta Cunha Solanke

    1. RamboRN
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B I'm going with atm

  15. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    For those using the FH chip in GW34 are there any non double game week players you would have on the FH? For example Haaland?

    1. RamboRN
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      See 2 posts above. Haaland or Watkins over cunha possibly

    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno is the one I'm most considering, then Watkins/Haaland

      But probably won't end up with any

  16. linkafu
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    I don't see how Salah (THE FPL kingt) with a DGW could not be the best captaincy option in FPL. I'm going triple captain without any doubt.

