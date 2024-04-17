115
  1. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Assume akanji starting means risk benching gw34?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Always a risk anyway, just a bit more

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeh putting me off bb34 now

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      City's GW34 fixture isn't for another week, have to judge it off the FA Cup tie at the weekend more than this one

      1. theplayer
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Exactly. There's another game after this one before GW34 so has absolutely no relevance

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Got to sit White or Saliba Champs league
    Thinking sit Saliba / Agree?

    Move Captain off Mbappe to
    A - VinnyJR
    B - Haaland
    C - Stick

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      stick

    2. Jack Frost
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Oh my, stick.

    3. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      C

  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Predictions?

    Think Bayern edge it given Arsenal's away form so far in CL this season.

    Good chance Real snatch a victory, they seem more defensively solid this season and with Bellingham dropping deep-ish between the lines to start counter-attacks they have the capability to really hurt City on the break with Vini and Rodrygo (where City have been vulnerable all season)

    so Bayern vs Madrid SF imo.

    Got alot to live up to after yesterdays' games though!

  4. aleksios
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    BB this?

    Kaminski- BRE
    Daughty - BRE
    Garnacho - SHU
    Haaland - bha

  5. Slitherene
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    BB this team with which pair?

    Henderson ¦ Dubravka
    Gabriel Gomez Ait-Nouri
    Salah Saka Foden [X]
    Haaland Solanke [X]
    | Dalot Palmer Branthwaite

    A) Olise, Isak
    B) Eze, Darwin

