We’ve got the early team news for Gameweek 34 in this article.

Jurgen Klopp, Unai Emery and David Moyes are all facing the media today ahead of their European fixtures on Thursday.

The latest West Ham United news is included, while we’ll update this article when Klopp and Emery speak later.

Plus, we’ve got updates from Arsenal and Manchester City ahead of their midweek UEFA Champions League ties.

We’ll get more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury news on Thursday and Friday when the pre-match press conferences take place.

But before then, this initial rundown gives an overview of the 19 Premier League sides in Gameweek 34 action. Tottenham Hotspur, of course, blank this week.

ARSENAL

Martin Odegaard recovered from a minor issue to start against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Norwegian had limped out of the defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday after “feeling something”.

Odegaard was swiftly back in training on Tuesday, however, along with Bukayo Saka and everyone else in the Arsenal squad.

Jurrien Timber (knee), who was also on the grass, remains a little distance from a playing return.

ASTON VILLA

Douglas Luiz remains out as he finishes a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

Longer-term injury victims Jacob Ramsey (foot), Tyrone Mings (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) are also still sidelined.

Alex Moreno has been added to the injury list. He’ll be out for “maybe… two to three weeks” with a calf injury.

But Clement Lenglet and Matty Cash returned to the matchday squad as substitutes last Sunday.

BOURNEMOUTH

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) made a surprise return to the Bournemouth squad at the weekend – and promptly reinjured himself.

He looks set to miss Double Gameweek 34 along with Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) and Ryan Fredericks (calf).

Antoine Semenyo (calf), absent against Manchester United, didn’t sound too badly injured when Andoni Iraola discussed him last Friday. We await further news on him.

Iraola had also hinted that Tyler Adams (back) could return this week.

Chris Mepham has missed the last three matches due to a “health issue”.

BRENTFORD

Kristoffer Ajer missed the win over Sheffield United with a minor calf strain but could be back to face Luton Town.

Ivan Toney, benched in the last two matches amid ongoing hip issues, may also return to the starting XI.

“I want him as fit as soon as possible and ready. “It’s always difficult. It’s a very difficult decision to leave your best player out, but we need him to be in a very good fitness status. “It’s very good that we could do it without him today. That means I’m convinced that he’ll be in a good place for Luton.” – Thomas Frank on Ivan Toney, speaking on Saturday

Christian Nørgaard (back) is the next Brentford name we’re expecting back from injury, although it remains to be seen if Saturday comes too soon.

Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Ben Mee (ankle) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) remain out longer term for the Bees.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Roberto De Zerbi is one of two managers we won’t hear from ahead of the Gameweek 34 deadline.

Last Friday, the Brighton boss said that Billy Gilmour (knee), Adam Webster (muscle) and James Milner (muscle) could be available for selection in the coming weeks.

There’s no timeline on Evan Ferguson (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (unknown) and Julio Enciso (unknown), however.

Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Solly March (knee), Kauro Mitoma (back) are out for the season.

De Zerbi confirmed after Saturday’s draw at Burnley that Pervis Estupinan has suffered an ankle injury. He’ll now be assessed.

BURNLEY

Dara O’Shea will return from suspension this week.

His replacement in Gameweek 33, Hjalmar Ekdal, should also be “fine” after hobbling out of the draw with Brighton.

Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey (knee), Nathan Redmond (leg) and Luca Koleosho (knee) are out longer term.

Vincent Kompany has hinted recently that some of his other injured players have been back in training.

Han-Noah Massengo (unknown) was duly back on the bench against the Seagulls.

Ameen Al-Dakhil (unknown) and Jordan Beyer (muscle), who have also both been sidelined for some time, weren’t involved.

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee) and Christopher Nkunku (hamstring) are either definitely out for the season or uncertain to feature again.

Local media suggest that Levi Colwill (toe) and Reece James (hamstring) could return sooner, with Colwill closer to a comeback.

There were four new additions to the Chelsea injury list ahead of Gameweek 33. Raheem Sterling and Robert Sanchez were ill, while Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi were having unspecified injuries assessed. None of them featured in the clash with Everton.

CRYSTAL PALACE

There’s a chance we may see Chris Richards (knee) in Gameweek 34: he was ruled out for 2-3 weeks in early April.

The Eagles have also been without Sam Johnstone (elbow), Matheus Franca (groin), Marc Guehi (knee), Cheick Doucoure (Achilles) and Rob Holding (ankle) lately. Johnstone and Doucoure are out for the season, while Guehi is aiming for a Gameweek 36 return.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (hamstring) made his comeback from injury with 45 minutes for the under-21s on Tuesday.

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and Idrissa Gana Gueye (calf) both missed the Chelsea defeat on Monday. The former has a “good chance” of recovering for this coming Sunday.

Seamus Coleman (groin), Jarrad Branthwaite (unknown) and Nathan Patterson (hamstring) were all forced off in that thrashing at Stamford Bridge, with Branthwaite’s issue said to be minor in nature. The other two may be more serious.

Lewis Dobbin (ankle) and Dele Alli (groin) remained sidelined in Gameweek 33.

FULHAM

Fulham have had a fully fit squad since the March international break.

Tim Ream wasn’t in the squad on Saturday but that may have been purely down to an excess of numbers.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp is yet to give his pre-Atalanta press conference but he is expected to confirm that Conor Bradley will be out for the rest of April.

The youngster injured his ankle in Sunday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Ben Doak (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle) and Joel Matip (knee) also remain out.

Other than those four, there were no absentees in Wednesday’s open training session.

LUTON TOWN

Loanee Issa Kabore will return after not being able to face his parent club Manchester City.

Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) was also earmarked for a comeback against Brentford.

Teden Mengi missed out at the Etihad at the weekend; it remains to be seen if he is available in Gameweek 34.

Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring), Gabriel Osho (knee), Elijah Adebayo (hamstring), Amari’i Bell (hamstring), Dan Potts (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Tom Lockyer (health) are all expected to remain unavailable.

MANCHESTER CITY

City don’t have any known injury concerns ahead of Wednesday’s rematch with Real Madrid.

Phil Foden (knock), Kyle Walker (hamstring) and Nathan Ake (calf) all made the squad for the win over Luton Town, albeit as unused substitutes.

John Stones wasn’t involved against the Hatters but suffered only niggles and was “not injured”, according to his boss.

All four made the matchday squad against Madrid, with Walker and Foden starting.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Antony was absent at the weekend but was swiftly back in training this week.

Raphael Varane (muscle), Luke Shaw (muscle), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Victor Lindelof (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Anthony Martial (groin) will all miss Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City.

United’s Gameweek 34 fixture against Sheffield United follows three days later.

Scott McTominay and Jonny Evans were both absent for the draw at Bournemouth but Erik ten Hag confirmed prior to that match that McTominay was pushing to be in the squad to face the Cherries.

He added that Evans’s muscular injury is a “shorter-term problem” than Varane’s issue.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe is the other manager we won’t hear from until well after the Gameweek 34 deadline.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Sven Botman (knee) are out for the season, while there’s some doubt about whether Joelinton (quad), Matt Targett (Achilles) and Lewis Miley (back) will feature.

Reports suggest that Joe Willock will not be risked again in 2023/24 after the recurrence of his old Achilles injury.

Sandro Tonali is banned until August, too.

There is a chance that we see Kieran Trippier (calf) soon, however. Howe said last Friday that the veteran right-back was “doing well” and was “one of the players in the background that’s starting to feel really good”.

Callum Wilson (chest) was seen in training on Wednesday, meanwhile, so a Gameweek 34 comeback could be on for him, too.

Miguel Almiron (knee) and Nick Pope (shoulder) are on track to return in late April or early May, if the timelines provided by their manager are still accurate. That would see them in contention for Double Gameweek 37 if there are no setbacks.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Taiwo Awoniyi (muscle) and Willy Boly (muscle) were both absent in Gameweek 33. Nuno Espirito Santo said ahead of the Wolves games that the pair were still undergoing individual treatment.

A slight knock ruled Anthony Elanga out of Saturday’s match but he is expected to return to training this week.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Jack Robinson (ankle) wasn’t risked for the Brentford match after being injured in the previous game. Further assessment will come this week.

Chris Wilder also said that “it doesn’t look good” for Jayden Bogle (ankle) after he limped out of the defeat in west London.

George Baldock (calf), Tom Davies (hamstring), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Chris Basham (leg) and John Egan (leg) remain sidelined.

WEST HAM UNITED

Jarrod Bowen (back) returned to training on Wednesday, so should be involved against Crystal Palace this weekend even if he misses the clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Kalvin Phillips (hamstring) and Alphonse Areola (groin) were also seen on the training ground.

Konstantinos Mavropanos, who went off injured against Fulham on Sunday, was not sighted.

“It was great to see Jarrod out there, it’s the first time we have had him back out. Not sure yet [if he can play on Thursday]. “We had Kalvin out there today as well, not sure about him either. Alphonse, had him out as well, not sure about him either. They will all be pretty late calls tomorrow.” – David Moyes, speaking on Wednesday

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Leon Chiwome (ankle) and Pedro Neto (hamstring) remain on the injury list.

Craig Dawson may also have season-ending groin surgery this week.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee) could return against Arsenal on Saturday night, however.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (calf) may also be back. He was expected to be in the squad to face Nottingham Forest but a “small issue” in his fitness test scuppered that. Gary O’Neil said he would “try” to get the wing-back ready for the visit of the Gunners.