67
67 Comments Post a Comment
  1. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Gday all,
    What transfers to do this week to set up for the DGW? 1FT £0.2 ITB, WC & BB available.

    Flekken (Turner)
    Porro Gab Gusto (Ake Zabarnyi)
    Saka Son Salah Palmer MacA
    Solanke Haaland (Muniz)

    Which two for this week? Cheers
    A, Diaz
    B. Havertz
    C. Eze
    D. Cunha
    E. VVD
    F. Saliba / White

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Son out makes sense, defence looks bad so maybe fix that and hope Haaland hauls.

      Open Controls
  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Anyone in the loop with Rayan Aït-Nouri news?
    Brought him in GW33
    Am I shipping out GW34

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Can't see anything after Saturday evening. Doesn't look too serious but wait until close to deadline to keep or sell. Similar with Branthwaite for me.

      https://www.molineux.news/news/gary-oneil-updates-fans-on-rayan-ait-nouris-injury-after-his-absence-in-nottingham-forest-vs-wolves/

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        How bad are EVE without Branthwaite

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          3 hours ago

          Very. Was half planning Udogie to Ait Nouri. Now could be Branthwaite to Ait Nouri. Or alternatives!

          Open Controls
  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Just outside top 10K with FH34, BB37. Will do really well to make it there imo with the later WCs with better BBs.
    Been a few years since a good season, GW29 with 16(-12) seems ages ago

    Open Controls
    1. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Well played TM. I'm still hopeful of top 100k if things go my way.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Thanks, hopefully you get there.

        Open Controls
  4. GW33 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 33.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Smooth: 89 points all out.

      Rough: Didn’t captain Palmer, could’ve been a monster score.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Did you vc Palmer?

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 7 Years
          3 hours ago

          Nope, Salah. Palmer VC would’ve been really painful.

          Open Controls
    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 hours ago

      Smooth:
      I thought I had made a serious error by making a late captain change from Haaland to Palmer, and with one match to go I only had 22 points and was heading for a big red arrow.
      But then Palmer retrieved the situation and I finished on 74 with a small green.

      Rough:
      My other nine starters only scored 12 points between them, and I left Solanke (7) and Kaminski (3) on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        When RedLightning Strikes...

        Open Controls
      2. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Kudos having the guts to go Palmer in the end!

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Thanks. I've captained him three times in the last four weeks, but unfortunately failed to do so for his 20-pointer in GW31.
          FPL Partridge and myself were the only ones in Mods & Cons to captain him.
          My differential captains have gone pretty well on the whole this season - better than the rest of my team.

          Open Controls
          1. Bleh
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Very nice! Think I’ve capped him once in the last 5 and it was against Sheffield United lol

            Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Smooth: Captained Palmer. Started Leno, Senesi, Gordon, Isak. -1 on the bench. OR is poor so needed a good GW to stay interested.

      Rough: Bought Darwin. Gotta keep him for 34. Waste of a WC to get rid of him now. But Jota return and Diaz form will impact his gametime.

      Open Controls
      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Ha ha why bother with all this...captained Palmer thats it...

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          108 points. Captain Palmer less than half of that.

          Open Controls
    4. Dub
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Transferred out Salah and Nunez for Haaland and Gordon, had Gordon first sub and he came on for Foden - 99 points!!

      Open Controls
    5. Ange Ball
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      81pts take that knowing I benched Isak played Porro ahead of him. Got in Foden because of the news took cap off Haaland placed it on Foden as I'm chasing. Reports came in Foden bench. I am Spurs fan watching Porro and Son do nothing I felt the season was over. Ended up with Isak points Haaland VC points Ederson played over Ortz so got Dubrav instead 6pts. This game has ups and downs. Before the Foden news was going to bring in Doku. Only lost out 4pts seeing how got Isak points off the bench, better to have Foden long term.

      Open Controls
    6. Sla_boyz
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      smooth: had haarland, isak, gordon,palmer and gusto for the points
      rough: captain salah, buy toney & sell solanke

      Open Controls
    7. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Rough
      59 -4 meant a 64% red arrow, the hit was Foden & Darwin out, Diaz & Toney in smh, also capped Salah over Haaland as I diidnt see the leak that Haaland was to start, lastly had Smith's 1pt subbing in for RAN instead of Munoz 6pts but tbh I definitely didn't see that result coming

      Smooth
      White managed a cs for me, also had Petrovic subbing in for Kelleher, and Palmer haul like for everyone else

      Open Controls
    8. mojoindojo
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Rough: Forgot deadline. Burnt a transfer.
      Smooth: Forgot deadline. C remained on Palmer.

      Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW33 (39 teams)

    Safety score = 67
    Top score = Eh, just one more thing with 88

    15 teams to be removed, 24 through to GW34
    Up to 42% out or minimum 11 out next GW.
    Congrats to the final 24!

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  6. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Thoughts on Areola, Foden to Henderson, Diaz for free? Too safe?

    Would leave me with 9 starting doublers + Haaland & Palmer. WC35, BB37.

    Henderson*
    Saliba*, Gabriel*, RAN*
    Salah*, Saka*, Diaz*, Palmer
    Darwin*, Solanke*, Haaland

    (Dubravka, Kerkez*, Gordon, Gusto)

    Open Controls
  7. andre_c
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Realistically, is it possible to make up a 68 point gap in ML between 2nd and 1st? I’m 2nd and have got WC, BB left they have FH, BB left and are probably playing FH this week.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      It's going to be quite tough.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      It is but gotta get some differentials from 1st place team. The FH is only gonna boist 1st for 1 GW and could take their eye off the ball after that week and trying to load up for BB.

      Open Controls
    3. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Wouldn’t say it’s impossible. Get your captaincy choices right and you could find yourself up there (as we saw with Palmer cappers today).

      Open Controls
    4. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I've turned a 60 point deficit into a 19 point deficit over the last 3 GWs, I think it can be done

      Open Controls
  8. michudagawd
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Brought Gvardiol this past GW but worried now about his future minutes.

    I’m BBing in 37, good idea to get rid of him in 35?

    Open Controls
    1. Indpush
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. michudagawd
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Do you reckon he starts at least one match in 37?

        Open Controls
        1. Indpush
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Yes. At least

          Open Controls
  9. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Is this still worth a BB?
    A) Yes
    B) No

    with possible injuries/rotations to RAN/Bradley/Braithwaite/Garnacho (possibly in naughty corner)

    2FT 4.9 itb

    Onana/Dubravka
    White/Munoz/Bradley/RAN/Branthwaite
    Salah/Saka/Havertz/Palmer/Nacho
    Haaland/Mateta/Isak

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      My backline is suddenly decimated with those flags

      Open Controls
  10. Ange Ball
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    81pts take that knowing I benched Isak played Porro ahead of him. Got in Foden because of the news took cap off Haaland placed it on Foden as I'm chasing. Reports came in Foden bench. I am Spurs fan watching Porro and Son do nothing I felt the season was over. Ended up with Isak points Haaland VC points Ederson played over Ortz so got Dubrav instead 6pts. This game has ups and downs. Before the Foden news was going to bring in Doku. Only lost out 4pts but better to have Foden long term.

    Open Controls
  11. Ange Ball
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    1st rival has TC BB left ahead by 31pts
    2nd Rival has WC BB left ahead by 35pts

    I have FH and BB left is it possible to beat both them.

    Open Controls
    1. Ange Ball
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      R1 likely TC this GW and Reckon other rival will WC GW 35 as he has 11 DGW players thus week I have only 7

      Open Controls
  12. Smokey_Lowkey
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Which one on FH?

    A) Henderson + Cunha
    B) Sa + Mateta

    Open Controls
  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    BB my only remaining chip
    proly going to burn it GW34
    (2FT) 1.5 bank
    RAYA*-Dubravka
    GABRIEL*-RAN*-BRADLEY*-Gusto-VanHecke
    SALAH*-SAKA*-Foden-Palmer-Son
    Haaland-SOLANKE*-Muniz

    Son and Muniz out for

    A - Isak
    B - CUNHA
    C - MATETA

    1 - Gordon
    2 - EZE
    3 - OLISE
    4 - JOTA

    When I look at the remaining matches for NEW I think picking DGW players on teams that have trouble scoring might be a big mistake with no remaining chips.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Isak and Gordon = 1.5 bank
      Isak and Jota = 0 bank

      Open Controls
  14. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours ago

    Worth keeping Bradley for DGW or moving him out for Trent?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Not sure TAA is the right option but Bradley out probably is.

      Open Controls
  15. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Guys I’m set on TC Palmer…

    A) DGW35 - AVL(a) TOT(h)
    B) DGW37 - NFO(a) BHA(a)

    Leaning A

    Open Controls
    1. michudagawd
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Chasing nothing but rank - what'd you reckon I could do here?

    Pickford*
    Gusto - Bradley* - Gabriel* - Doughty
    Salah* (c) - Foden - KdB - Palmer
    Solanke* - Watkins

    Kelleher, Muniz, Spurs pair

    1 ft, 2.7 itb. No chips.

    Open Controls
  17. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    You guys think I can still catch my ML leader?

    58 points ahead

    He has WC & BB left
    I have TC & BB left

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      He’s had a couple things go his way past two weeks.
      Got Fodens 20 points off his bench and Captained Palmer after I thought I pulled a master stroke by captaining Isak lol

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      If you nail your TC then yeah

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        TC Palmer 35 or 37 you think?

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          as good a shout as anyone, 37 seems easier on paper, but they are 2 away games though

          Open Controls
  18. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Price changes 16th April

    No rises

    Falls: Toney (8.0), Muniz (4.6)

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      0-2, cheers 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers rainy

        Open Controls
  19. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Selling Palmer on WC(with intent to bring back in 35) has killed my season.

    See you all next season.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Goodbye. DGW blindness is real

      Open Controls
  20. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Palmer’s form is 16.5!

    Open Controls
  21. lugs
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Palmer in the Sky game is owned by just 18.9% of all players, but 99.7% of the top 1k, imagine being one of that 0.3% :-O

    Open Controls
  22. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    3 Pool players = 6 points
    2 Arsenal players = 2 points
    3 Chelsea players = 38 points

    Open Controls
  23. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best GK to own only for DGW 34 (can't be Raya, currently have Kelleher & Areola)?

    A) Alisson
    B) Henderson
    C) Onana
    D) Other ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  24. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    just now

    2FT 3.1ITB

    Which one would you do? Will WC in 35.

    A. Kelleher + KDB -> Hendo + Eze
    B. Kelleher + KDB + Isak -> Hendo + Salah + Cunha (-4)?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Saliba Zabarnyi
    Foden KDB Saka Hwang
    Isak Haaland Solanke

    Turner Palmer Gomez Taylor

    Open Controls
  25. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    just now

    BB 34 team good to go? Might hit RAN out if he’s injured.

    pickford
    vvd gabriel white
    salah havertz eze fernandez
    darwin solanke cunha

    hendo RAN palmer zabarnyi

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.