FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 35

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a Double Gameweek 35 where many Wildcards were played.

We report on the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Euan Thompson leads for a ninth straight week and tenth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n). He sits on top of six community mini-leagues and I think we can definitely claim him as ‘one of our own’ since he isn’t in any other major invitational mini-leagues.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

He has risen to number two in the world but first-placed Jonas Sand Låbakk has a substantial lead, thanks to 143 points from his Gameweek 34 Free Hit. Both still have a Bench Boost to play in Double Gameweek 37.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Unsurprisingly, he’s top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for the 11th successive week.

This is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 34 brought the quarter-finals of this season’s latest FFS Members Cup.

The final four will be DaveZubie (15,125th), klapparandgil (19,921st), carrollefc (25,016th) and Biggsy (31,293rd).

This is an old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 35 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 82 points after hits, with 8 teams being removed.

It means that five are going through to the LMS Semi-Final: Alex Mabbott, Grant Wales, Jesper Øiestad, Mats Aasgaard and Kurren V.

Jesper came 194th in 2020/21, has another two top 5k finishes and is currently 93rd overall.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Adam Ferguson leads for a fifth week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, with 64 points from a possible 105. He’s risen to 399th overall.

Danny Messer, with 91 points in League 8 Division 33, is still the top scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues and is up to 7,975th worldwide.

MODS & CONS

It’s a 13th week in front for Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and the 15th occasion over this campaign. Luke also places at 5,316th globally.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL Milanista) leads for a fourth successive week and fifth time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league and is 1,194th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Euan Thompson, leader for a ninth straight week and tenth time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

He remains ahead for a fourth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

And he leads for a fourth week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk) too.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Meanwhile, Paul Marshman (Back on the Horse) has taken over from Joe Hanson in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet), having previously led after Gameweeks 32 and 33. He is now 722nd overall and ranks tenth in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 33 update.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Lee Byron (GoonerByron) leads for an 11th straight week and 12th time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy) and is up to 369th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March sets the pace for an 11th straight week and 13th time this season in his own FPL Champions League. This team rises to 4,041st overall.

FPL VETS

Staying at number one for the 24th week is Joakim Viheriä in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, now 3,490th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Time for some more Euan Thompson. The manager leads for a fourth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, Ben Tinker leads for a second week in my Opening Day League and elevates to 39th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Natasha Kainth is the new pace-setter of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league, nudging Geraint Owen into second. She’s now 42nd worldwide.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for a 16th week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and sits 2,254th overall. Scout’s community team (Scout PFT) keeps the fourth spot here and is 7,956th globally.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

For a second week, Adam Myatt remains at the peak of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code b84jwh) and is 1,343rd overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Mateusz Kabat leads for a sixth straight week and 11th time this season in my January to May League (code 5v12bh). The last 15 Gameweeks have seen his global ranking rise from 23k to 263rd.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Ian Madden is up to first place in The Last Ten mini-league (code xddjak). He has shot up from 620k to 78k overall in the latest seven Gameweeks.

