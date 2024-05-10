425
425 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Any news on Bruni?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      8 minutes!

      Open Controls
    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      2 hours ago

      Still married to that short French guy.

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours ago

      Still married to Sarkozy so jail beckons at some point, accomplice to something shady.

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I see you also have a small part of your brain that she lives in!

        Open Controls
  2. Boz
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Best Maguire replacement (Exc MCI, New, Tot)?

    A) White (triple Ars def)
    B) Branthwaite (SHU)
    C) Cucurella (double)
    D) Anyone else?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  3. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Muniz to Joao Pedro worth -4 for BB?

    Or alternatively, Hojlund? But don't particularly like the look of that.

    Can't get to Jackson without a second hit to remove Gusto

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Looks good, but I would consider taking that second hit for Gusto or delaying BB to GW38 if you only have one doubler plus Gusto, as there are better options with better fixtures (though many here don't like this idea)

      Open Controls
      1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Thanks it's tricky because I have van hecke to get rid of too. But for 38 I could move him to arsenal def and maybe just keep Munoz v Luton. So that is an option...

        Open Controls
    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I would take the hit for Gusto if you can get to Burn/Gvardiol

      Open Controls
      1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I can't. Have Burn and 3 city already

        Open Controls
  4. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    I’m currently third in my ML and 42 points behind the leader so it’s all about taking risks. I’m currently Freehitting and my team looks like this..

    Pickford
    TAA, Cucurella, White
    Madueke, Foden, KDB, Palmer
    Isak, Haaland (c), Wilson

    3.9, Trossard, Livra, 3.8

    Worried about the lack of Gordon, Jackson and Son. What swaps should I do if any? Does the team look differential enough?

    Open Controls
    1. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      How differential the team is only depends on the players in the 2 teams above you. If you primarily play to win your ML I would go for at least 9 starters different from your ML leader. And captain a player he does not have (De Bruyne?)

      Open Controls
      1. Mane Mane Mane
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I get that, I feel I have a lot of different players to the ones above. Might switch White to Livramento actually.
        Was tempted to go for a different captain but after going against Haaland last game I’m too scared to do the same again haha

        Open Controls
  5. dshv
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Petrovic Pickford
    Gabriel White Porro Gusto Gvardiol
    Saka Salah Son Palmer Foden
    Darwin Isak Solanke

    improve that BB team for -4 with one move.

    Open Controls
    1. Punk as Fuchs
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Darwin to Callum Wilson?

      Open Controls
    2. rdpx
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Darwin to Heskey

      Open Controls
    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Darwin to Jackson maybe. Just maybe.

      Open Controls
  6. Punk as Fuchs
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Currently bench boosting with this:

    Petrovic
    Gusto - White - Gabriel - Burn
    Foden - Palmer - KdB - Son
    Isak - Haaland

    Hendo - C. Richards - Mateta - Saka

    Is Henderson and Gusto > Dubravka and Chalobah worth a -4?

    I've got 0ITB so have no wiggle room for anything else really! Any other suggestions? Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Not sure Dub gets 180 mins rest of season, I'm not sure I'd take that risk unless we have more info. I'd probably be getting rid of Gusto tho, with no Gvardiol as an option, maybe Romero or Chalobah seems OK

      Open Controls
      1. Punk as Fuchs
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        The issue I have is I have 0ITB, so I need a 4.2 or cheaper defender to swap for Gusto; the Dub transfer gives me the extra 0.1 to do it.

        Open Controls
        1. Rhysd007
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          I've gone Verbruggen to save me money to get Gvardiol. Hopefully some save points!

          Open Controls
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    What time is it?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      6 minutes to Bruno'clock!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        You hope!

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          I expect ETH will literally shout "NO BRUNO" or "HE WILL PLAY" the second he walks into the room. If not, my countdown may be off by a few minutes....

          Open Controls
          1. Mambino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            This is exactly what he will do - then he will pull a moonie and walk out

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              I fear from the lack of posts from those watching the presser, than this indeed did not happen....

              Open Controls
    2. rdpx
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Yo, it's time for me to pump the volume
      No problem, the record's revolvin'
      Evil's the mixer, I'm the rap trixister
      Paparazzi on the bum rush for pictures
      Ice, coolin', yo colder than ever
      Punk executioner E pull the lever
      Rotate the wax tehn cut an'axe the tracks
      Push up the levels till the red lights max

      Open Controls
  8. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Garnacho to Gordon worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Dont think so

      Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Hmmm nah

      Open Controls
  9. TanN
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Waiting on Bruno news, might take a -4 to replace him as would mean playing Solanke instead (no dgw).

    Any spicy differentials people would recommend? Rest of Team:

    Petrovic
    Gvardiol Burn Romero
    Foden Saka Palmer Son *Bruno*
    Haaland Isak

    Pickford Solanke White Zabarnyi

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Madueke

      Open Controls
  10. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Is Livramento a no go now with Trippier coming back?

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'm tempted to go with him over Burn.

      Open Controls
    2. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Howe was vague, so not sure.

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Should start imo, Hall likely to get benched even if Trippier is fit to start. Burn is a safe pick though.

      Open Controls
  11. rdpx
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    How many minutes in to the Ten Hag presser do you think he will tell us if Bruno is going to play?

    Do you think the presser will start punctually?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Personally I suspect he hear nothing. ETH to storm out over a question about Jadon Sancho making the CL final 3 minutes into the presser is where my money is.

      Open Controls
      1. rdpx
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Strong

        Open Controls
  12. FC Hakkebøf
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is Webster nailed for two games in 37? Or should I play it safe and go with Dunk? The latter would mean I can afford Saka in gw38.

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Can’t*

      Open Controls
  13. Pepe
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Who to TC?

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Gvardiol

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Same as whom to C, Haaland

      Open Controls
    3. Sarri-ball
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Same question myself

      Haaland if leading
      Isak/Kdb if chasing

      Open Controls
  14. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    I wish Eddie Howe would end of his press conferences in the style of Fred Dineage by raising his palm and declaring "That's Howe, for now".

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Man, we are really on the same page on various aspects of life.

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Thanks to this comment I have just found out that the show I watched as a kid, How 2, was based on a previous show, How, which I did not know existed. I just thought that How 2 was trying to appeal to me with a cool number pun, which it did! Many thanks

      Open Controls
  15. Sarri-ball
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Chasing 50 points triple captain to play
    Who 2 pick no point haaland

    A)Isak
    B) KDB (no 1 owns in League)
    C) Palmer
    D Salah (gw38)

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      It's still Haaland my man, don't let them tell you otherwise.

      Open Controls
      1. Sarri-ball
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I agree he best choice. But I'm not making enough points up. I need to gamble he blanks

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          I would probably say Son or Isak then if you insist.
          But it's FPL equivalent of bringing your keeper up on 85 mins.
          TC Haaland can half that deficit on it's own, a bit of luck and you would be left with 10 or so pts to make up in the final week, which is when you can think about differential players/captain imo.

          Open Controls
        2. Funkyav
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          if he is the best choice then TC him

          Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Isak if you're feeling ballsy but you may well be 70 points behind at the end of the GW

      Open Controls
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I'd go Isak I think

      Open Controls
  16. Traction Engine Foot
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    My current BB bench: Areola, Saka, Zabarnyi, Reguilon

    Got £0.7m and used my ft already.

    A Zabarnyi to Burn -4
    B Zabarnyi to Romero -4
    C Zabarnyi, Reguilon to Burn, Van de Ven -8
    D Do nothing

    Open Controls
  17. trafalgarlaw
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Tempted to bring in Richarlison, for who ? Bruno or Havertz ?
    BB team

    Onana Petrovic
    Gvardiol White Burn Gusto Van de Ven
    Foden Gordon Palmer Bruno Havertz
    Haaland Isak Hojlund

    Open Controls
  18. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    I have ascended 1.4m in 3 gameweeks. Now that Ascension Day is over, should I expect to be in heaven for the rest of the season or for the next three seasons until Easter again?

    I am open to questions about your team, as I clearly have something special going on, you probably want my teachings and blessings etc

    Open Controls
  19. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Need to choose two out of these 4 options to try claw back a 42 point gap to first who should I go for?

    A) Trent
    B) Livra
    C) Trippier
    D) White

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.