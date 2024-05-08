69
69 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Best pick from these?

    A) Tarkowski
    B) Branthwaite
    C) Romero
    D) Dunk

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Why not throw

      E) Munoz
      F) Mitchell

      Into the above ^. Options are bleak.

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      C for the Burnley and Sheff U fixtures

      Open Controls
    3. Pegboy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      I'm reluctantly leaning C

      Open Controls
  2. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Anyone able to help an injury-ravaged and despondent bench booster please?

    A) Van Hecke and Darwin to Porro and Pedro (-4)

    B) Gusto, Van Hecke and Darwin to Porro, Dunk/Romero and Jackson (-8)

    1FT 6.6ITB
    EDERSON PETROVIC
    BURN GUSTO VAN HECKE** Gabriel Branthwaite
    SON FODEN PALMER GORDON GARNACHO
    HAALAND ISAK Darwin

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I like B. All good picks for the DGW that most of your BB playing competition will have

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks. Yeah, Jackson has hurt me thanks to his new WC35 owners. Could go big this DGW. And I like Romero for the reasons above despite Spurs’ recent dismal displays

        Open Controls
  3. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Need Maguire replacement for BB. Who would be the better choice?

    A. Brainthwaite
    B. Munoz
    C. Romero
    D. Regulion

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Still C, if i already have Porro and Son?

        Open Controls
  4. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Thanks for the article Lateriser12. I read it at least.

    Open Controls
    1. Lateriser 12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Haha Cheers

      Open Controls
  5. The Final Boss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Guys need some suggestions on this. Bb active. 1ft. 5.1m itb. 55k rank.

    Petro onana
    Porro burn gusto schar gabriel
    Son Palmer garnacho saka foden
    Isak jao pedro haaland

    A) gusto schar saka to gvardiol livramento richarlison for a hit
    B) gusto schar to gvardiol livra for free
    C) schar saka to livra kdb free
    D) gusto schar pedro to livra gvardiol Jackson for a hit.

    Open Controls
    1. The Final Boss
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      2ft.

      Open Controls
  6. JoeSoap
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs & playing BB this week

    Thinking Dalot to Gvardiol as one
    Best Bruno replacement if out? Have zero in bank.

    Petrovic
    White, Burn, Gabriel
    Foden, Bruno, Son, Palmer, Gordon
    Isak, Haaland
    Vicario, Jackson, Dalot, Porro

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Dalot to Gvardiol is definitly a good move.

      If Bruno out, I am thinking Havertz or even Richarlison. Even if not out, I may still do that...

      Open Controls
      1. JoeSoap
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Thanks. Have 3 spurs

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          22 mins ago

          Sorry yeah hadn't spotted Vicario. Havertz probably a good shout - in form, should get returns vs United and good choice for 38 as well

          Open Controls
          1. JoeSoap
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
  7. dshv
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Darwin to Richarlison (-4) ??

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      BB?

      Open Controls
      1. dshv
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Bb yes options are also

        Alvarez, wilson some other for difference.. have 3 chelsea jackson is not an option

        Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Richarlison is a mid

      Open Controls
  8. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Would you BB or FH this team?

    Knowing that in my league basically everybody has done WC with doublers Foden, Gordon, Bruno, Son, Jackson etc. Also knowing that gw38 BB would be pointless with these players.

    Areola (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Reguilon Smith Doughty Udogie*
    KDB Salah Palmer Havertz Sarabia
    Haaland Isak Mateta

    BB with 2 transfers i suppose. 1 FT.

    Open Controls
  9. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    So Liverpool gets the results of ManC and Arsenal games before their own game.. #motivation

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      That is a really strange way to angle it

      The way I see it, victory for either Arsenal OR City and Liverpool can't win (not that there is any realistic chance of them winning).

      Even if Liverpool could realistically win, watching your opponents win ahead of a tricky away test is a surefire way to ramp up pressure that doesn't always motivate in the right way....

      Open Controls
      1. Bishopool
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        If Arsenal and ManC win, there isnt much to play for.

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          There is literally nothing to play for already.

          Liverpool's max points is 84. City are on 82 with three games to go, Arsenal are on 83 with two games. Both have a superior goal difference to Liverpool to the point that Liverpool will almost certainly finish below either team if they are level on points.

          It is highly unlikely that neither City nor Arsenal exceed/match Liverpool's points before Monday's game. To think otherwise is borderline delusional.

          Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      #demotivation

      Open Controls
  10. Steiger
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Hi, folks. Need some advice on this one if ya don't mind.

    Foden in for who..?

    A) Garnacho
    B) Havertz

    TIA

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      I don't see United scoring a lot over the double - especially if Bruno is out - so A for me

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      A 100%

      Havertz could have a field day against united.

      Open Controls
    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Ederson Petrovic
    Burn White Gabriel Maguire Porro
    Foden Fernandes Palmer Gordon Son
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    2FT 0.9itb BB37

    1. Ederson Maguire >> Vicario Gvardiol
    2. Fernandes >> Richarlison
    3. Maguire >> Romero
    4. Maguire >> Dunk

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      So 2 keeps someone out on BB?

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Sorry, 2 should have + Maguire >> Dalot / Dunk

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Depends on Bruno fitness.

          Open Controls
    2. tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      If fernandes out then 2.

      If not then 1

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Similar to what I said to Tommo below, I am not convinced in the Man City sideways move, although in your case losing someone who won't play makes it more appealing. Possibly its because I think there are better keepers than Vicario.

      I think 3 is my preferred Maguire move of the ones above (including correction to 2)

      Open Controls
      1. tommo-uk-
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Onana? I know united are hardly a CS machine but save points might just edge it?

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I went with Onana on WC. Genuinely considering shifting out instead of Bruno is he is fit. He was getting a lot of save points when he had a second string defence in front of him. But with a third (fourth?) string defence in front of him he's just conceding goals.

          Open Controls
  12. tommo-uk-
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Thoughts on these transfers...

    GW37 - Ederson & Dalot OUT Vicario & Gvardiol IN - FTs
    GW38 - Bruno OUT Havertz IN

    a bit sideways but feel Gvardiol could seriously outscore Ederson & Dalot combined this week.

    If Bruno ends up missing GW37 then focus will be on replacing him instead.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Theoretically Ederson and Gvardiol match CS points - so you're basically looking at attacking returns vs save points - I can see Gvardiol probably outscores Ederson, but not by much - I am not convinced his recent run of attacking returns will continue.

      I also think Vicario and Dalot are equally likely to be on small single digit scores.

      Do not for me.

      Open Controls
      1. tommo-uk-
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks Biggsy.

        Open Controls
  13. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Van Hecke, Scharf and Bruno to Burn, White and Gallagher -4?

    Open Controls
    1. tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Madueke over Gallagher?

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I think its a solid hit. Even if Bruno not out, given the improvements in the two other players I think it pays. Even Gallagher could outscore Bruno + a hit.

      Open Controls
  14. Craigsimpson
      36 mins ago

      Yo

      Areola Kelleher
      Gab Porro RAN burn mengi
      Palmer saka son foden garnacho
      Haaland isak Jackson

      Want to do garnacho to Gordon but no spare cash.. Essentially would need to sell Porro & RAN to gvardiol & cucurella for a -8 to free up some cash. Porro has returned once in the last 8. Spurs to me look proper down and out these last 3 games but I missed the last 20 of Liverpool.
      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Craigsimpson
          24 mins ago

          Forgot to say, on BB37

          Open Controls
        • Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          -8 for defenders will end in tears

          Open Controls
          1. Craigsimpson
              11 mins ago

              Exactly what I'm thinking, but I'm so bored of porro

              Open Controls
              1. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                8 mins ago

                I know. Me too. But Burnley and SHU surely offer prospect of attacking returns to the point that a hit is unlikely to pay off

                Open Controls
                1. Craigsimpson
                    5 mins ago

                    Agree. But you're potentially looking at the hit in isolation.. Who scores more over the next two gameweeks..

                    Porro, Garnacho, RAN
                    Gvardiol, cucurella, Gordon

                    Surely the latter.. It's just whether it's more than the -8 they'll cost

                    Open Controls
                    1. Biggsy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Probably, yes, but I am not convinced it is going to be enough to pay the 8

                      Open Controls
          2. DGW blindness is for Kinnea…
            • 10 Years
            32 mins ago

            *pencils in Crystal Palace defenders for next season.
            FPL better price them 4.5m or less

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Ahh, they'll be crap start of next year. Thats the rule with Palace - they turn into world beaters but only once mid-table mediocrity is secured

              Open Controls
          3. Sarri-ball
            • 14 Years
            30 mins ago

            Friends league 100 points ahead

            Money league 50 behind (want 2 catch)

            Do I need to avoid haaland captain both gw?

            Thinking kdb 37 salah 38 (triple captain still 2 play)

            Open Controls
            1. Aster
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            2. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              It depends how similar your teams are and what chips are left. But yes, making up 50 points is going to be tough without backing someone else's haul whilst Haaland blanks

              Open Controls
          4. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            Capt haaland or palmer?

            Open Controls
            1. Aster
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Haaland if protecting

              Palmer if chasing

              Open Controls
              1. Letsgo!
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                15 pts diff from the top. Worth the risk?

                Open Controls
                1. Aster
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  No. You can stil catch up while chasing other differentials.

                  Maybe Salah C 38.

                  Open Controls
          5. capoultra
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Ederson Petrovic
            Branthwaite Schar Porro White Gabriel
            Son Gordon Rich Bruno Palmer
            Isak Haaland Mateta

            WC
            2FTs: Schar - Gvrdiol, Bruno - Havertz (or maybe Bruno G?)

            How does this look? Would love Foden but I've got Ederson+Haaland so that's a no go if Gvrdiol

            Open Controls
          6. Kompanjongene
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Would you?

            Morris + Zabarnyi -> Joao Pedro + Livramento for -8?

            Open Controls
          7. ViperStripes
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            @lateriser12 - so in conclusion which 2 are you going for....(subject to press conferences and change obviously)

            Open Controls
          8. Mozumbus
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Any news on Bruno dudes?

            Open Controls
          9. mcflyjohn
            • 2 Years
            just now

            G2G on a Bench Boost - 0FT, £0ITB

            Petrovic | Pickford
            Porro | Walker | Gabriel | Burn | Richards
            Saka | Son | Palmer | Gordon | Foden
            Haaland (c) | Issak | Jackson

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.