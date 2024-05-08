Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers provide Fantasy Premier League (FPL) tips and advice all year long. Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser picks out a few cheap defensive replacements for his Gameweek 37 Bench Boost.

And just like that, with the injuries of Harry Maguire (£4.3m) and Ben Davies (£4.3m), I find myself scrambling for defenders for the Bench Boost in Gameweek 37.

I’m not the only one in the hunt for cheap defenders, I’m sure. The likes of Fabian Schar (£5.6m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.1m) are injured, too.

Now, Tom Freeman has already covered some Gameweek 37 defenders in this lovely article but they don’t necessarily fit my budget criteria.

My current situation is that I currently have £8.6m to cover two defensive picks. I have two free transfers and I’m even contemplating downgrading another player so as to afford someone decent.

With this article, I aim to look exclusively at defenders who form firmly in the cheap bracket. It isn’t going to be an easy task but I’ll give it a shot anyway!

Tom in his article already covered Dan Burn (£4.7m) and Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.5m), two excellent options. Because Tom has already included them, I’m not going to mention them here.

DANIEL MUNOZ AND TYRICK MITCHELL

The top two picks that I like are ones that actually don’t have a double in Gameweek 37. I’m talking about the swash-buckling Crystal Palace duo of Daniel Munoz (£4.5m) and Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m).

The exciting thing is that there is potential for returns at both ends of the pitch.

The underlying numbers on Munoz don’t quite convey how attacking he is. The wing-back is in the centre of the box on all set plays and tends to live in the area in open play, as well. He almost looks like he is playing as a centre-forward at times and I feel like a goal isn’t far. As an almost double ‘OOP’ asset, we don’t necessarily need to treat him as a defender.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, despite having some of their attackers back, aren’t in a good moment offensively. They have the second-worst expected goals (xG) tally in the league in the last six matches.

Crystal Palace have the eighth-best expected goals conceded (xGC) total over the same timeframe. So, that matchup, despite the game being away, doesn’t look too bad.

Aston Villa are Crystal Palace’s opponents in Gameweek 38 and are far from their best right now. They are 14th for xG in the last six matches. There’s a good chance they could wrap up their Champions League slot by the time Gameweek 38 comes around, so they could well be on the beach by then.

I definitely prefer Munoz to Mitchell as I genuinely wouldn’t be surprised to see him get his long-due goal in the last two games.

For someone even tighter on budget, teammate Chris Richards (£3.9m) is an option but there is a slight threat looming from the fit-again Marc Guehi (£4.2m). You’d hope that Nathaniel Clyne (£4.3m) is more at risk than Richards, though.

MICKY VAN DE VEN

If you’re hunting in the cheap bracket, despite Tottenham Hotspur’s terrible defensive performance, taking a plump on Micky van de Ven (£4.4m) isn’t the worst idea in my opinion.

Spurs face Burnley and Sheffield United in the next two Gameweeks. These two sides are known to be very susceptible on set pieces and Spurs could maybe fluke a clean sheet in one of these games (I know, I know, it is improbable but we’re hunting in the bargain basement here).

If you have more cash in the bank then Cristian Romero (£5.1m) looks like a man possessed these days. He has clocked the fourth-highest expected goal involvement (xGI) figure amongst defenders in the last six matches.

He also has three big chances in that timeframe, which is more than any other defender.

TINO LIVRAMENTO

Now, if Kieran Trippier (£6.6m) is ruled out of Gameweek 37 and you happen to have an extra Newcastle United spot available, the attacking Tino Livramento (£4.0m) is sitting right there as an option.

He’s had two big chances in the last six matches, while Newcastle have defensively improved of late and rank sixth for xGC in the last half-dozen games.

I’ll also mention Brighton and Hove Albion here.

The Seagulls added experience back to their backline in Gameweek 36 and looked really good against Aston Villa.

The problem is their opponents in Double Gameweek 37 are sitting at fourth and fifth for xG in the last six matches, so I’m less keen.

OTHER SINGLE GAMEWEEKERS

Luton don’t exactly lack motivation at the moment, despite being defensively poor.

After a fallow period, Alfie Doughty (£4.4m) was back at it in Gameweek 36, creating six chances against Everton.

Next up are West Ham United, who are looking like they’re on their third round of pina coladas.

The only other two names that I like in the cheap bracket are Sergio Regulion (£4.5m) and Marcos Senesi (£4.4m), who face each other in Gameweek 37.

Reguilon has amassed 34 points, including nine bonus, in the last six matches.

Brentford’s underlying numbers have been very encouraging of late: they sit fourth for xGC in the last six matches.

Senesi meanwhile has more attacking returns (eight) than any other centre-half this season.

If I was shopping in a higher bracket, I’d definitely much prefer Josko Gvardiol (£5.1m) but unfortunately, my Manchester City spots are full as things stand.

That is all from me this week. If you happen to spot a defender costing £4.1m or less that is Bench Boost worthy, do let me know in the comments below or @ me on X/Twitter as I’d be truly grateful.

Until next week. Good luck!



