That’s it: the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is over.

All those green and red arrows, transfer successes and failures, hauls and blanks. They’ll soon be forgotten about, reduced to a contextless line on your season history page.

But before you begin the thought dump from your brain and forget everything you ever knew about Blank Gameweek 29, last season’s prices and Hannes Delcroix, we’ve got a quiz for you.

There are 30 questions in all, ranging from the gettable to the ‘how would I know that?’. They’re all multiple choice, at least, so you’ve got a 25% chance even if you’re guessing…

Some questions are based on FPL points, prices and value.

Others harness underlying statistics our Premium Members Area, while there are a handful of posers on 2023/24 in general.

It’s just for “fun” (citation needed) and, of course, many of the answers can be easily enough sourced by accessing the Premium Members Area or the FPL site itself – but where’s the satisfaction in that?

FPL 2023/24 quiz

STAY TUNED FOR EURO 2024 COVERAGE!

A reminder that we’ll be covering the European Championship in great detail this summer.

Part of that coverage will be the usual team-by-team guides on all competing 24 nations in Euro 2024.

But we’ll also have team reveals, strategy guides and much more. The official UEFA Fantasy game will be the main game we’re covering, which you read about below:

There’ll also be £500+ worth of prizes if you join our mini-league! Click the below to sign up:

If you want to be part of our coverage and are a fan of one of the countries competing, do get involved via the below:



