  Monklane
    
    

    Great quiz. Thank you.

  PartyTime
    
    

    No prizes in euro 24 fantasy?

  Whisky Dave
    
    

    Hmmmmm...... At the end it just says quiz completed. No score?

    Skonto Rigga
      
      
      
      

      My bad, Dave, I've fixed that now!

      Sharkytect
        
        
        

        Is it fixed? Do I have to do it again to see the answers?

        Skonto Rigga
          
          
          
          

          It is fixed. Sorry - the default setting was to 'show no results', which is daft.

  Sp@rky
    
    

    And as usual, strung along, and in end no answers.

  Sharkytect
    
    
    

    I'd like to know how I did!

    The Ilfordian
      
      
      

      I’ve just done it and seen my results and now I think I’d rather not have known

  Botman and Robben
    
    

    You scored 33%! haha

    The Ilfordian
      
      
      

      I got 47%

      Ironically I changed some answers from my first go which would’ve been correct.

  Now I'm Panicking
    
    

    Finished quiz then then the screen froze and I couldn't scroll. Had to refresh the page which wiped all my answers. Never saw my score.

    notlob legin
      
      
      

      That bad was it?

  lilmessipran
    
    

    47 percent, dam I have a bad memory.

    notlob legin
      
      
      

      Beat me LOL

  boc610
    
    

    me popping in to FFS see how its going on here with all the 'lifers' since the season finished..

    https://giphy.com/gifs/jay-z-MG7Ox4h7r2riU

    The Mentaculus
      
      
      
      

      Don't try to deny it, you are...
      https://tenor.com/en-GB/view/freaks-one-of-us-accepting-little-people-party-gif-5441857

    Now I'm Panicking
      
      

      The irony of this post is off the charts

  Jonesfromthere
    
    

    I know RMTs are not really a thing yet but I’m bored and would think there’s a select few also tinkering with a euros team. Feedback on this would be appreciated:

    Costa - Lunin
    Maguire - Schar - Kjaer - Mancini - Mittelstadt
    KDB - Gundogan - Wirtz - Calhanoglu - Sudakov
    Mbappe - Kane - Lukaku

    The plan would be to use the free hit for match day 3.

    Moxon
      
      

      Looking good - you could double up on Italy's defence against Albania with Dimarco at 5m

      Jonesfromthere
        
        

        I don’t like their match day 2 game but solid shout, thanks

    theodosios
      
      

      Except from Lukaku and Maguire, it's damn good.

      x.jim.x
        
        

        ^ someone who bases their football opinions on Facebook memes

        theodosios
          
          

          Once I told you I don't debate with someone who is building opinion on statistics and you come again

          x.jim.x
            
            

            Yeah those meaningless statistics like "goals" - irrelevant for fantasy football

            theodosios
              
              

              You know I am talking about xG. Try to be a politician kid, you will have a bright career.

              x.jim.x
                
                

                You're the only one who mentioned xG, are you alright?!

      CONNERS
        
        

        Why wouldn't you want Lukaku? He was the top scorer in qualifying and Belgium have one of the easiest groups.

        Jonesfromthere
          
          

          Exactly. One of the first names in my team

          Open Controls
        theodosios
          
          

          Azeri and Estonians are amateurs compared to Belgium

          Open Controls
    CONNERS
      
      

      Is Mittelstadt nailed. I'm not sure he is. Raum could start at LB.

      KDB doesn't score many in the national team. I'd consider Bellingham instead.

      Jonesfromthere
        
        

        Not convinced Jude has the same role for England. And yeah the LB seems favoured, wouldn’t say nailed. Willing to take the risk given the price

    Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      
      
      

      I like the Sudakov pick, especially if using your chip strategy.

      My constructive feedback is that defence is pretty meh, not sure Mancini plays and Switzerland and Denmark conceded a lot of goals in qualifying, in fairly easy groups. Also don’t like KDB out of premium mids, he’s not built for quick turnaround of games early in tournaments. Won’t be on pens, could play quite deep and minutes should be managed.

      Jonesfromthere
        
        

        Great feedback, thanks. Might downgrade Calhanoglu to Jorginho (reluctantly) and put the money into defence. Any you would recommend?

        KDB is there for fixtures and a pack of strong premium alternatives.

        Jonesfromthere
          
          

          *lack

    Hairy Potter
      
      

      Is Schar first choice for Switzerland? Also he went off in the last league game, but that might have been a tactical injury to avoid the Newcastle friendlies in Australia.

  Moxon
    
    

    Has anyone started putting any thought into Euro Fantasy?

    - Mittelstadt and Faes look like great enablers
    - Using both chips in the group stage looks like a fun strategy
    - Points for ball recoveries could increase the appeal of box-to-box mids

    Botman and Robben
      
      

      No Euro fantasy for me, FPL already gives me enough headaches.

    The Mentaculus
      
      
      
      

      Haven't really started looking at players in much detail but I think I'll approach it like UCL fantasy: pick initial team for MD1 only, FH2, WC3. Try make the most of the uneven group stage matchups & get off to a strong start. Transfer allowance for KO stages is usually quite generous anyway

    Jonesfromthere
      
      

      Good point, is Faes nailed? I thought he’s in and out of the team

      Moxon
        
        

        He started 8/8 in qualifiers

        Jonesfromthere
          
          

          Nice, I’ll bring him in. What’s your team looking like?

          Moxon
            
            

            I don't have a full draft yet. I like Wirtz, Kane and Mbappe as obvious captaincy options with players like Szoboszlai and Guler also catching my eye. Will definitely be following the last batch of friendlies closely

    STHH
      
      
      

      Mittelstadt is a funny one. Lots of heat around him on various outlets and seems to be in everyone's draft team. But... he has only played twice for Germany, and never competitively. Why is everyone so sure he's going to play?

      CONNERS
        
        

        Yeah this. Raum could likely start ahead of him.

      Moxon
        
        

        One to monitor - worth noting that Raum hasn't started once in Germany's last 10 games

      The Mentaculus
        
        
        
        

        https://www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/news/how-will-germany-line-up-julian-nagelsmann-euro-2024-24849

  The Knights Template
    
    

    Finished the quiz and it said 23%. Grateful if it can be fixed please so others don’t suffer. Thankee!

    bitm2007
      
      
      

      Think it has been although I didn't cover myself in glory with 47%, you should get 25% on average even if you don't know anything about football/FPL.

      The Knights Template
        
        

        Confirmation tis still broken!

    Skonto Rigga
      
      
      
      

      Just going through the Members Area feedback from the FFS survey.

      "Mine favourite tool is the jousting stick, then the mace, and lastly the nunchucks! Huzzah!"

      Smithers, who is that anonymous lollygagger?

      Now I'm Panicking
        
        

        😆

  bitm2007
    
    
    

    Biggest price change between the last two seasons was 2.5m. Palmers going to smash that and Foden, Gordon, & Mateta are likely to be around there.

  PartyTime
    
    

    RP

    Anyone in the know, any prize to be won in uefa fantasy 24 or did uefa choose to be stingy as we know them?

    The Knights Template
      
      

      PaaaaaRP!

    Botman and Robben
      
      

      M&M'S Milk Chocolate Candy Movie Theater Box, 3.10 Ounce (Pack of 12)

    x.jim.x
      
      

      https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uclfantasy/prizes-landing

      Funkyav
        
        

        isnt this for UCL?

        x.jim.x
          
          

          Yeah I meant to say "check here after the CL final" but I forgot...

    Funkyav
      
      

      cant see anything on the site, they are lucky anyone plays these games if they dont even bother to offer prizes

      then they say you cant have cash leagues

      make it make sense

  Ibralicious
    
    

    Wow only 37%. Guess I don't know any FPL afterall.

  x.jim.x
    
    

    60% - I am thoroughly ashamed

  Ibralicious
    
    

    When does the FFS Hall of Fame (not live) get updated for the 23-24 season? Sometime in June?

    Now I'm Panicking
      
      

      https://x.com/FPLresearch/status/1792586485859827757

      Try this - it ranks all managers currently playing FPL and includes a column for HoF rank, which I believe is the FFS HoF rank. I think therefore this uses the same criteria as the FFS HoF (whatever that is!). I'm sure someone will correct me if any of this is wrong!

      Ibralicious
        
        

        Interesting, cheers! According to this I'm 30k in the world and 4k-ish in HoF.

        Which makes sense since HoF is only for those in the FFS league.

  Camzy
    
    
    

    Gonna be a controversial call, but I think Grealish has to go to the Euros.

    He offers something none of the other English forwards do. His ball retention, pausa and ability to draw a foul and retain possession are extremely useful for defending a lead and in high pressure games. After your Gordon's and Foden's have given England the lead, they need players like Grealish that can stop the game from becoming basketball.

    He might not have good attacking stats, but that's not his purpose. There are no other English forwards that offer that level of control. He has to go.

    If you're chasing the game, you have Palmer, Eze, Gordon (assuming a front 3 of Kane, Saka, Foden) who can offer urgency and creative options. But in terms of control in the attacking areas. I think Grealish and Saka are by far the best options England have in the front 3 who can be trusted to defend and retain control.

    I would much rather see Grealish come on in the 70th min than someone like Bowen.

    Hairy Potter
      
      

      I'd have him in the squad, pretty much for the reasons you said. He can slow the game down, nick a foul and keep the ball. He'd be ahead of Bowen and Maddison for me. Gordon would be a more direct and pacy option off the bench if chasing.

    Funkyav
      
      

      tbh we have great attacking options so i'm not too worried here, the big issue is defence.

      Southgate hasn't really bothered to try and find a left back, preferring to play Trips who is totally out of form, and hasn't given enough game time to younger CBs as he prefers Maguire who again isnt good enough once we get out of the group.

      x.jim.x
        
        

        I think we have great attacking options on paper, but we're risking a Gerrard-Lampard-Scholes situation where we just want the best names on the pitch without utilising them properly.

        Southgate either sticks Foden out on the left again, where he's been pretty useless in an England shirt, or drops Bellingham back next to Rice, which is limiting his attacking brilliance. A midfield 3 of Foden-Bellingham-Rice will get ripped to shreds by any decent team, so we're probably best dropping Foden (which some will say is blasphemy).

        Maguire has been the best CB for England for years and is actually the third(?) best goalscorer in the current squad. He's actually had a good season for United, so I don't know why people are so desperate to drop a player who gets shouts for TOTT every other year.

        Shaw will play left-back - he's sacked off the club games to focus on his fitness and the break from Ten Hag's suicidal training and tactics should do him the world of good. He's arguably one of the best fullbacks in the tournament when he plays.

        Funkyav
          
          

          Maguire gets found out whenever he plays against anyone that is half decent for club and country. He is fine against the minnows but so would pretty much any other English PL centre back. Its clear to me he isn't good enough and id much prefer Southgate spent some time trying replacements in his position.

          From what ive been reading Shaw is by no means guaranteed to be fit for the start of the tournament and even if he is it would be far too risky to only have him as the left back option.

    Make Arrows Green Again
      
      

      I agree. Without his calf muscles, what else would the pundits find to talk about?

  mo 10 years on FFS? Join my…
    
    
    

    Where’s the best place to look for predicted euro line ups and best players to look out for!? Cheers

    Moxon
      
      

      Great thread here https://twitter.com/BenjFPL/status/1793588278693925369

  Moxon
    
    

    Best captains for the below days?

    A). GER-SCO
    B). HUN-SUI
    ESP-CRO
    ITA-ALB
    C). POL-NED
    SVN-DEN
    SRN-ENG
    D). ROU-UKR
    BEL-SVK
    AUS-FRA
    E). TUR-GEO
    POR-CZE

    I've got A). Wirtz B). Szoboszlai C). Kane D). Mbappe E). Bruno

  Bury94
    
    
    

    53%, thought I did better. Enjoyable quiz.

