In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser provides a Matchday 4 team reveal for Euro 2024 Fantasy.

He also analyses the European Championship Opta stats that are available to subscribers in our Premium Members Area.

And then we made our way into the knockout rounds. This is where the big names make themselves counted. I have already used all my chips in the group stage, so will have to balance between spreading my picks and picking a horse or two.

To timestamp this, I am writing this article on Thursday evening. Therefore, this is my first draft where I am looking at the fixtures, some numbers and marking my first thoughts.

To begin, let us clock some data.

WORST DEFENCES

The image above shows us the teams with the worst expected goals conceded (xGC) tallies in the tournament so far.

Georgia have comfortably conceded the highest xG to date. They now face Spain, who have been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament so far. That immediately tells me that Spanish attackers are worth targeting.

Another country that sticks out to me is Turkey, who now play Austria (they concede a fair few chances themselves). Austria under Ralf Rangnick have really impressed me this tournament and I’m looking at a midfield attacking punt (or two) as I like their side of the draw.

The other notable names here are Slovakia (who face England) and Slovenia (who face Portugal).

Now, let us have a look at who has impressed in defence.

BEST DEFENCES

England, for all their woes, have the best xGC in the tournament after three Matchdays. This bodes well for their picks at the back, given their favourable side of the draw.

Germany and Denmark, who face each other, have also impressed in defence, posting some good numbers. That makes it interesting if you want to pick Jamal Musiala (€8.5m) and/or Ilkay Gundogan (€7.0m), who have looked like two of the most useful midfielders in the game. Even if they see off Denmark, they face Spain next.

Portugal, who now play Slovenia, have reliable numbers in defence. So too do Spain, who face Georgia.

Given their fixtures, Portugal, England and Spain look like a good place to start building your backline.

Now, let us have a look at some attacking team numbers.

BEST ATTACKS

