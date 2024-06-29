10
Euro 2024 Fantasy: Saturday’s goals, assists, Player of the Match awards + stats

All the attacking returns, Player of the Match awards and underlying stats from Saturday’s Euro 2024 Fantasy matches can be found in this article. Scout Notes will follow.

The summary of goals, assists, bookings and each Player of the Match comes from the UEFA site.

Everything else, like chances created and goal attempts, is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.

These stats are available for our subscribers immediately after full-time in every UEFA European Championship game.

GOALS AND ASSISTS

PLAYER OF THE MATCH AWARDS

  • Switzerland v Italy: Ruben Vargas
  • Germany v Denmark: Antonio Rudiger

EURO 2024 TEAM STATS

EURO 2024 PLAYER STATS

