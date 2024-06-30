Euro 2024 Fantasy: Havertz on pens, Mittelstadt benched

Saturday brought the opening Round of 16 matches. So here are the Euro 2024 Fantasy notes from Switzerland v Italy and Germany v Denmark.

The numbers and graphics you see in this article come from our Premium Members Area. It’s all part of the offering that subscribers to our site get. So sign up today to gain access to the all-important stats you need for this summer’s Fantasy game.

GERMANY 2-0 DENMARK

MUSIALA + GUNDOGAN CONTRAST

Post-deadline, Ilkay Gundogan (€7.1m) was one of 22 players to receive a small €0.1m price rise alongside 102 same-sized drops. He and team-mate Jamal Musiala (€7.5m) ended the group stage as the two top-scoring Euro 2024 Fantasy midfielders but their fortunes differed in Germany’s 2-0 win over Denmark.

Despite rumours that Niclas Fullkrug (€7.0m) had earned a start following two goals from three cameo appearances, it was once again Kai Havertz (€7.5m) up front.

So Gundogan owners would’ve been extremely disappointed to see Havertz step up and slot home another penalty. At least in Matchday 1, it was thought to have been because Gundogan was hurt from the foul. Not this time. A calmly placed kick that snuck past Kasper Schmeichel (€5.0m), contributing largely to his 1.98 expected goals (xG).

Making matters worse, Fullkrug’s latest arrival came at the expense of Gungodan, ending the latter’s night after 63 minutes. As for Musiala, he continues to overachieve an xG tally which now stands at 0.83. A great long ball from defender Nico Schlotterbeck (€4.4m) – reduced in price but superbly replacing the suspended Jonathan Tah (€4.5m) – set Musiala free to calmly collect his third goal.

The Bayern Munich attacker overtakes Zan Karnicnik (€5.1m) as Fantasy’s highest points scorer.

STORMING START BEFORE LIGHTNING DELAY

Meanwhile, in this rematch of 1992’s final, Denmark wanted to prove that lightning really can strike twice. But not literally.

Yet, after a storming start where VAR disallowed Schlotterbeck’s headed effort and Schmeichel saved a low Havertz volley, the referee was forced to temporarily pause the match due to adverse weather conditions.

By the time play resumed half an hour later, there was an electric atmosphere in Dortmund. Still goalless, Denmark improved as the first half progressed, with flashes of brilliance from conductor Christian Eriksen (€7.0m).

Early in the second half, Joachim Andersen (€5.0m) could’ve given them a shock lead – harshly struck off by VAR – but just minutes later a cruel handball was awarded against him. The resulting Havertz penalty broke Danish resistance.

Germany soon took charge and, by the end, several counter-attacks could easily have brought a heavier win.

Feel free to add more lightning puns in the comments section.

BENCHED MITTELSTADT + WIRTZ

Joining Gundogan in the price rises was attacking left-back Maximilian Mittelstadt (€4.1m) but both he and wonderkid Florian Wirtz (€7.5m) were demoted to being substitutes.

That will have annoyed a large percentage of Euro 2024 Fantasy managers, especially when the hosts successfully delivered clean sheets for Manuel Neuer (€6.0m) and Player of the Match Antonio Rudiger (€5.5m). Furthermore, the Real Madrid asset racked up 12 ball recoveries.

So will the highly-selected duo regain their places for the quarter-final versus either Spain or Georgia?

Well, Wirtz’s brief display brought an offside goal and generally more excitement than Leroy Sane’s (€6.9m) quiet night. But Mittelstadt might find it tough to displace David Raum (€5.0m), whose excellent technique set up two big chances.

Let’s see if Julian Nagelsmann gives insight into his decisions.

SWITZERLAND 2-0 ITALY

SWISS ATTACKERS IMPRESS

Earlier on, Ruben Vargas’ (€6.0m) goal and assist sent an awful Italy packing. Whether Switzerland face England or Slovakia in next Saturday’s quarter-final, Fantasy managers have a few interesting attacking options to take a punt on.

Not just Player of the Match Vargas but the bargain midfielder who set up his strike – Michel Aebischer (€5.0m). After a 12-point haul in Matchday 1, the Bologna man is now the game’s joint-third highest-scoring player with 24.

In fact, five of the Swiss starters played their 2023/24 club football in Serie A, so it would’ve felt particularly sweet for Remo Freuler (€5.5m) when he netted the opener. And the third Bologna star, Dan Ndoye (€5.5m), had the joint-most attempts with four. It puts him second overall, as only Havertz exceeds his 13 shots and 10 on target.

DANISH + ITALIAN SALES

Both Switzerland and Italy finished second in their groups after some mixed Matchday 3 stoppage-time emotions. But, in truth, once the reigning champions went behind for a fourth successive game, this match was never in doubt.

Italy were so lacklustre that they were only able to accumulate one big chance. It meant that the solid ownerships of Manuel Akanji (€5.0m) and Yann Sommer (€5.0m) bagged a clean sheet, as the Manchester City defender also made it to 29 ball recoveries so far.

The Italians were particularly abysmal for the second goal. Fresh from conceding the fastest one in European Championship history to Albania after 23 seconds, their own second-half restart was a dreadful routine that somehow ended with Vargas curling past Gianluigi Donnarumma (€6.0m) 27 seconds later.

It means that Donnarumma, Alessandro Bastoni (€5.5m) and Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) – selected in at least 10% of Euro 2024 Fantasy squads – have been eliminated, just like Riccardo Calafiori (€4.5m) and Gianluca Scamacca (€7.0m). The latter had their only real chance, gently meeting the post from close range.

As for Denmark’s assets, Eriksen departs as the current leader for crosses (32) and chances created (16). Current? That’s right, a closing bit of lightning wordplay.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Euro 2024 tournament data in it. Plus, there are all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will cease on July 1, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



