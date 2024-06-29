24
Dugout Discussion June 29

Germany v Denmark team news: Mittelstadt + Wirtz join Fullkrug on bench

24 Comments
Saturday sees the start of this European Championship’s knockout stage and team news has arrived from the Round of 16 clash between Germany and Denmark. It kicks off at 20:00 BST in Dortmund.

This rematch of the 1992 final almost didn’t happen. Hosts Germany were initially fairly comfortable but needed a stoppage-time Niclas Fullkrug (€7.0m) equaliser against Switzerland to keep top spot.

However, despite strong rumours that the forward would be rewarded with a start, he remains on the sidelines. Good news for Kai Havertz (€7.5m) owners, although popular duo Florian Wirtz (€7.5m) and Maximilian Mittelstadt (€4.1m) have been demoted to the bench. Leroy Sane (€6.9m) and David Raum (€5.0m) replace this duo.

Their third change has Nico Schlotterbeck (€4.4m) step in for suspended Jonathan Tah (€4.5m).

Euro Fantasy’s top-scoring midfielders Jamal Musiala (€8.5m) and Ilkay Gundogan (€7.1m) begin proceedings, just like Antonio Rudiger (€5.5m) and Manuel Neuer (€6.0m).

Meanwhile, Denmark were joint with Slovenia on many tie-breakers. They only grabbed second because the latter’s assistant coach got booked in Matchday 1.

Similarly to Tah, it’s a one-match ban for midfielder Morten Hjulmand (€5.6m). It’s why Thomas Delaney (€5.4m) is one of two changes, the other being Andreas Skov Olsen (€6.4m) for Jonas Wind (€6.9m).

Furthermore, it’s Rasmus Hojlund (€7.5m) up front and Christian Eriksen (€7.0m) as playmaker. The latter enters Matchday 4 in joint-second for overall shots (10) and the best for chances created (13), even though he’s yet to set up a big chance.

Whoever wins will face either Spain or Georgia in the quarter-finals.

MATCHDAY 4 TEAM NEWS

Germany XI – Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Sane; Havertz

Denmark XI – Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Christensen; Bah, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Skov Olsen, Eriksen; Hojlund

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

24 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Have to decide whether to stick with Akanji 16 or twist

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      I'd stick

      Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Stick.

      Open Controls
    3. Mother Farke
        34 mins ago

        Bastoni. No, not the player, it means stick in Italian lol

        Open Controls
      • goddi_leonard
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        stick

        Open Controls
      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Twist naturally

        Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        twist imo

        Open Controls
      • sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        I'd stick.

        Open Controls
      • FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Hmmm it is a tough one. I feel it’s 1 short of a certain stick

        Open Controls
      • Marjie
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Same! After my previous captain disasters, I think I’ll bank the 16 points!

        Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      kroos a
      schlotterbeck g

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        *sorry disallowed , no goal

        Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      unbelievable that was disallowed. jeez

      Open Controls
      1. DeSelby
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        Kimmich set a pick on some dude. Blatant foul.

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          i get that but you can just watch defenders whose only intent on set-pieces is to block runners and not even watching the ball. an attacker does it and its a foul, its stupid tbh

          Open Controls
          1. DeSelby
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I agree. The situation at corners is a shambles. That said Kimmich was far too obvious in committing that foul. It could easily have been missed in real time but in the age of VAR that should always get called.

            Open Controls
    6. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Game's gone

      Open Controls
    7. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Germany very strong on corners

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        fullkrug could've got a hat trick alone just dunking these Danes. shame

        Open Controls
    8. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Schmeichel is going to be racking up the save points

      Open Controls
    9. DeSelby
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Q: When will players, fans, and announcers stop immediately celebrating before they know if a goal is going to stand?

      A: Never.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Nor should they

        Open Controls
      2. fenixri
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I will never forget City dissalowed goal against Tottenham in UCL

        Open Controls
    10. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can’t get over how good Eriksen has been so far this Euros after watching him play with Utd this past season

      Open Controls

