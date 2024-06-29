Germany v Denmark team news: Mittelstadt + Wirtz join Fullkrug on bench

Saturday sees the start of this European Championship’s knockout stage and team news has arrived from the Round of 16 clash between Germany and Denmark. It kicks off at 20:00 BST in Dortmund.

This rematch of the 1992 final almost didn’t happen. Hosts Germany were initially fairly comfortable but needed a stoppage-time Niclas Fullkrug (€7.0m) equaliser against Switzerland to keep top spot.

However, despite strong rumours that the forward would be rewarded with a start, he remains on the sidelines. Good news for Kai Havertz (€7.5m) owners, although popular duo Florian Wirtz (€7.5m) and Maximilian Mittelstadt (€4.1m) have been demoted to the bench. Leroy Sane (€6.9m) and David Raum (€5.0m) replace this duo.

Their third change has Nico Schlotterbeck (€4.4m) step in for suspended Jonathan Tah (€4.5m).

Euro Fantasy’s top-scoring midfielders Jamal Musiala (€8.5m) and Ilkay Gundogan (€7.1m) begin proceedings, just like Antonio Rudiger (€5.5m) and Manuel Neuer (€6.0m).

Meanwhile, Denmark were joint with Slovenia on many tie-breakers. They only grabbed second because the latter’s assistant coach got booked in Matchday 1.

Similarly to Tah, it’s a one-match ban for midfielder Morten Hjulmand (€5.6m). It’s why Thomas Delaney (€5.4m) is one of two changes, the other being Andreas Skov Olsen (€6.4m) for Jonas Wind (€6.9m).

Furthermore, it’s Rasmus Hojlund (€7.5m) up front and Christian Eriksen (€7.0m) as playmaker. The latter enters Matchday 4 in joint-second for overall shots (10) and the best for chances created (13), even though he’s yet to set up a big chance.

Whoever wins will face either Spain or Georgia in the quarter-finals.

MATCHDAY 4 TEAM NEWS

Germany XI – Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Sane; Havertz

Denmark XI – Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Christensen; Bah, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Skov Olsen, Eriksen; Hojlund

